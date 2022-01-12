Upcoming Janet Jackson Documentary, "All for You", Tells All

One of the first family names in music that comes to mind are The Jacksons. Reflecting on each individual member of the Jackson clan's career, one automatically thinks about the King of Pop, Michael Joseph, and his equally entertaining sister, Janet Damita Jo.

Jackson's new album, her first in seven years, is being released on her own label, Rhythm Nation Records.

When asked to provide a list of songs from Janet Jackson, it's easy to list her anthology of hits like "Funny How Time Flies", "Rhythm Nation", "If", "Alright", and the list goes on and on. The entertaining, yet equally humble and modest Jackson has sold over 100 million records, becoming an eleven time American Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, ten MTV Video Music Awards, and eleven time Billboard Music Awards winner, allowing her to step out and above the shadows of her talented older brothers. Her accomplishments and talents range from being a singer, dancer, philanthropist, and a mentor.

Set to coincide with the 40th anniversary of her debut self-titled album, Janet Jackson bears all in an upcoming television documentary set to premiere on Lifetime & A&E on January 28, 2022, at 8pm ET. The documentary chronicles the life and career of Jackson, including the ups & downs of the industry. As Jackson plainly puts it, “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes," Janet has said.

Adding to her already extensive repertoire, the premiere of the documentary adds executive producer as another notch under her belt. Jackson plans to discuss the distinction between truth and myth as the documentary covers her most famous scandals like the accusatory birth of a daughter with James DeBarge, the estrangement of Jackson from her father, Joseph; Nipplegate, the wardrobe malfunction during a performance with another pop star at Super Bowl XXXVIII which led to the derailment of her career as a singer and actor; and coverage of the controversy during the aftermath of Michael's death, with Jackson's niece, Paris who was the daughter of Michael at the helm of the controversy.

Janet Jackson Cover, February 2022

Jackson, always being mature and level-headed, has overcome a lot of challenges that are common for the youngest child in families. Her grace and modesty continue to win fans over, reminding them that Penny from Good Times is all grown up now: a mother, an aunt, and a dear friend to many in the music industry. Despite having accolades and multiple awards, Jackson feels she has much more to accomplish in life. One of the areas of entertainment Jackson still wants to conquer is Broadway. In an interview she did in 2011 with Fanshare, she commented on wanting to be the queen of Broadway. Although not having the opportunity to perform yet, nothing can stop the determined mind of Ms. Jackson, as her hits continue to be an anthem in the lives of many.

She reminds us everyday how she has been in "Control" of her life, experiencing an "Escapade" of adventures, triumphs, and downfalls. Jackson instructs her fans that it "Doesn't Really Matter" what obstacles confront them, just "Scream", regroup, and go back at it "Again". Jackson dedicates her performances and songs to her fans, reminding them how it's "All for You".

