We Didn’t Get the Memo - Tipping in America

Braised & Blanched™

Tipping has been a discretionary practice in America when receiving service from an employee of the hospitality industry since after the American Civil War. Unfortunately, there are some who are miseducated in the practice because everyone has not received the memo on tipping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWuNg_0di6rFxn00
Person Holding Credit CardAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Tipping: a topic that many people avoid to discuss in a spontaneous forum at all costs but who somehow manage to put their two cents in (no pun intended) at the dinner table when it’s time to divvy up the bill. A vast majority of the population have their views on tipping in America, some being pragmatic, while a certain segment of the country may feel that tipping is a luxury for those who are on the receiving end, and possibly should not reap the full benefits of such a wage.

It is totally understandable that some will instantly shy away from the subject, find it offensive, and will turn a deaf ear to the discussion. Then there are the ones who will read with an open mind, even take notes for their next outing to a restaurant, hotel, or venue where the staff accepts tips. I want to ensure that everyone knows that the series is in no way an opinion, a form of controversy, or any way an attempt at putting anyone on blast for the public to humiliate. This is not that type of forum or discussion. The purpose is to educate and open the minds of many people who may not have known the difference.

How America accepted tipping when tipping wasn’t meant for the middle or lower class.

It is very important to understand how tipping became a part of the culture of America before discussing the miseducation of the practice. Unclear of how tipping began in general, scholars have noted the act of tipping originated in the Middle Ages as a form of the caste system. In the master-serf caste system, tipping was a way of rewarding the serf for stellar service. Before and after the American Civil War, affluent travelers between 1850 and 1860 would venture off to European cultures, picking up the tradition that was seen abroad, then bringing the tradition back in a semblance of putting on airs or seem aristocratic.

After the effects of the Civil War, those who were formerly enslaved were faced with very few options for jobs. If one did not want to work as a sharecropper, the other option was as a housekeeper, maid, servant, railroad porter, or a barber: jobs where tipping was heavily encouraged. It was noted that many employers did not want to pay former slaves a salary, despite the Constitution being amended to end slavery as an institution altogether. Discussions to enforce employers paying an hourly wage in addition to tips wouldn’t occur until the amendment to the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1966, pioneering the hourly crusade toward the current minimum wage of $2.13 for tipped employees, like restaurant workers. Until then, it was the understanding that former slaves would not be paid a wage from their employer; therefore, the customer knew to provide a small tip instead; thus, being the standard post Civil War until the 1960s.

Despite the drive to not conform to European standards and traditions, unfortunately a caste system was created ‘overnight’ in America. As fast as the custom of tipping was becoming widespread, in 1915, the practice was abolished by six states which was also becoming popular. In 1918, the state of Georgia considered the act of tipping as a commercial bribe. Saru Jayaraman wrote Forked, a book about restaurant worker pay, and, in 2018, was co-founder and president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United and the director of the Food Labor Research Center at University of California, Berkeley.

“When these states banned tipping, it was because they were trying to discourage whites from tipping instead of actually paying former slaves,” Jayaraman told the Washington Post. Of six states that made tipping illegal, five were in the South, where the idea was that only Black workers were making tips because “you only tip inferiors,” Jayaraman explained.

“These industries demanded the right to basically continue slavery with a $0 wage and tip,” Jayaraman says.

By 1926, all six states had bans that were overturned or overruled because the ban was found to be unconstitutional. Despite the repeal of these bans, there were companies who profited from the labor of former slaves, but did very little to back their employees when asked for a decent wage in addition to tips, proving how the institution of a caste system slowly developed into the tipping practice seen today. The next discussion will focus on the break in communication in middle and lower class families, and the principles of tipping in America, shedding light on why a lot of the general population hasn’t received the memo about tipping practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MhS9_0di6rFxn00
A Money and a Letterby RODNAE Productions/Pexels

How the miseducation of the tipping system in middle or lower class families has been one reason for the break in communication when being (or not being) knowledgeable about tipping standards.

Since it has been established that tipping was a practice meant only for non-People of Color post-American Civil War, grasping the concept there has been a break in communication regarding knowing how to tip will be a discussion. According to a field study, Trends in US home food preparation and consumption: analysis of national nutrition surveys and time use studies from 1965–1966 to 2007–2008, it was concluded in 1965, between 88 and 95 percent of meals were prepared at home, and in 2007 between 65 and 72 percent of households prepared homecooked meals. Of those households, middle and low income families are cooking a lot more than upper class families, according to the Nutritional Journal field study, Who’s cooking? Trends in US home food preparation by gender, education, and race/ethnicity from 2003 to 2016, that breaks down cooking versus socioeconomic status. The data proves that upper class families are dining out frequently, whereas middle and low income households, not so much.

More affluent households pass the knowledge and education of tipping standards to their children and so on, because of the frequent exposure to dining out. Lower income families tend to not hold the discussion about tipping because of the infrequent outings to restaurants, cafes, or any place where tipping a server or bartender is the custom. One typically sees these households on a seasonal basis, i.e., holidays, summer time, special occasions.

How the stigma has effected restaurant employees (non-salaried) and the fallout.

Discriminatory practices have increased in certain restaurants due to staff unofficially refusing to serve certain clientele based on racial profiling. The domino effect of institutionalized tipping has emboldened certain employees to refuse serving Black people, often times becoming vocal in front of Black coworkers all because of the presumption that Black people don't tip. Patrons have called out restaurants in the age of #CancelCulture, prompting them to ensure that discrimination will not be tolerated. Restaurants have refused to allow their staff to educate patrons on tipping standards, which leads to disciplinary actions and possible termination of employment. Some restaurants have adopted the policy of printing a tip chart on the bottom of each receipt based on the subtotal of the bill, proving to be subtle and harmless in their approach. Another method, which seems to have mixed reviews, is placing an automatic gratuity on the check. The process guarantees the server will receive a tip once they have received payment, but there are a lack of laws that mandate the practice.

Unfortunately, etiquette is a practice that needs to be communicated in order to be effective. Tipping etiquette, practice, and standards have been lost in translation for years, only to have employees in the hospitality industry to be directly effected. More restaurants and restaurant associations should ban together to increase tipping education and awareness so everyone receives the memo on tipping standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zv3gv_0di6rFxn00
Cash gradient iconEucalyp/from Eucalyp

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Restaurants# History# Cancel Culture# Tipping

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer of supernatural fiction, pop culture, food and beverage topics, spirituality | former restaurant manager & bartender | current Resource Planner in NOLA

New Orleans, LA
93 followers

More from Braised & Blanched™

Celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

The weekend in various parts of the nation will go on to celebrate the birthday of one of the prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. January 15th marks the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., had he been alive today.

Read full story
4 comments

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. resumes its annual Mardi Gras Coronation Ball in February

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is excited to return its Annual Coronation Ball to the City of New Orleans and its Mardi Gras guests. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is proud to present its annual coronation Mardi Gras Ball. The event goes down in history as the best social event during Mardi Gras. The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the New Orleans Convention Center, starting at 6 PM.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Hasizzle, The King of Bounce's, "Wanna be Loved", music video set to premiere.

New Orleans Bounce music has crowned its king, hailing Hasizzle as the King of Bounce with his smash hit, "Getcha Sum", being the party anthem at clubs, blocks parties, and backyard barbecues. As his musical influence begins to reach a more mainstream audience nationwide, Hasizzle is set to premiere the music video for his up and coming song, "Wanna be Loved", on Friday, January 14th.

Read full story
2 comments

Learning Styles Improving Comprehension

Reading is fundamental, a statement often heard in libraries, classrooms, and in textbooks. Learning styles come into play, aiding further in comprehension. Learning styles are becoming recognized in corporations and classrooms when identifying the types of learners. Being able to realize that everyone does not learn in the same capacity is one step, but to pattern a curriculum or training program to curtail someone’s style of learning separates the amateurs from the professionals.

Read full story

Psychedelic Soul (FICTION)

Tragedy strikes a close knit family whose loved one develops a debilitating disease. Uncertain of how much time they have left on Earth, the family’s decision to treat them with an alternative medicine turns risky.

Read full story

Upcoming Janet Jackson Documentary, "All for You", Tells All

One of the first family names in music that comes to mind are The Jacksons. Reflecting on each individual member of the Jackson clan's career, one automatically thinks about the King of Pop, Michael Joseph, and his equally entertaining sister, Janet Damita Jo.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Real World Homecoming : Season 2 - Los Angeles Series Review (Spoilers)

The cast of The Real World Los Angeles, 1993Photo by MTV. Real World catapulted during the ‘90s as MTV moved in a direction towards an unprecedented attempt at reality television and series programming, slowly veering off from its roots of music videos. Being the grandfather of pop culture, MTV’s Real World franchise made its inaugural debut in 1992 starting in New York with seven strangers being picked to live in a house to have their lives taped. We found out what happened when people stop being polite, and started getting real…again, with the reunion of America’s trailblazers of reality television.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New COVID-19 strain, Deltacron, discovered by Cyprus researcher

Cyprus researcher discusses newly formed variant that carries both qualities of the Delta and Omicron variants. Scientists made the eye opening discovering on Friday and reported a new strain of Covid-19 that combines both delta and omicron variants. The discovery was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Comedian, Bob Saget, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the beloved actor who played the patriarch in the lovable comedy show, Full House, passed away unexpectedly in Orlando. Bob Saget Twitter AccountTwitter account of Le Voir Lewis.

Read full story

Patience, the Hardest Virtue

Venn Diagram of Persistence & Patience Means GrowthSamson Vowles. Patience has been the most profound and resilient virtue to live by. Patience has been the force and guide preventing many bad choices, preventing impetuous decisions, and preventing callous mistakes. With meditation and spiritual awakening comes patience and inner peace. This virtue was pointed out to me by family, by friends, and by coworkers past and present when I would have never recognized it in myself. No one says, “I am patient”, the same as no one should ever describe themselves by saying, “I am smart. I am intelligent”. Others see that value/virtue in you. Consider it self-absorbent to consider that quality on your own.

Read full story

Focus on New Year’s Mantras and Not Resolutions

Sitting here cozy, relaxed, and binge watching streaming movies for more than half the day, the blasts of fireworks going off outside my bedroom window make it more indicative that the new year will be upon us in less than four hours (US Central Standard Time). The past 364 days have been riddled with hope, surprise, sadness, joy, and unfortunately bittersweet memories for some. As the clock counts down for the ending of year 2021, many have made mental notes or jotted down handwritten sentences declaring their New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Identifying Subtle Aromas and Flavors in Wine

Assortment of Red Wines, Herbs on Wooden Spoons (Pexels)Miguel A. Padrinan, Timur Saglambilek. On countless occasions, it has been frustrating to try a glass of wine for the very first time, allowing the aromas to tickle the nose, then allowing the taste to roll to the back of the tongue. It could also be a wine tried before, but the flavor profile isn’t identifiable to the brain. The aromas and flavors are recognizable sometimes; however, one can’t say what the aromas and flavors are. The words are on the tip of the tongue (no pun intended).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy