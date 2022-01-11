New COVID-19 strain, Deltacron, discovered by Cyprus researcher

Cyprus researcher discusses newly formed variant that carries both qualities of the Delta and Omicron variants.

Scientists in laboratory Polina Tankilevitch

Scientists made the eye opening discovering on Friday and reported a new strain of Covid-19 that combines both delta and omicron variants. The discovery was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

“There are currently omicron and delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two,” Kostrikis said in an interview. The discovery was named “deltacron” due to the identification of omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes, he said.

The sequences of the 25 deltacron cases were sent to GISAID, the international database that tracks changes in the virus, on Jan. 7.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail” over delta and omicron, he said. But his personal view is that this strain will also be displaced by the highly contagious omicron variant.

What does this mean for the United States? This means more precautions and safety measures need to be put in place. Like Omicron, there is no way the variant can be stopped from entering the borders of America, but safety measures can be put in placed to slow down the spread. Business owners and the public sector are already bracing for the variants impact in the upcoming weeks. With restaurant owners and retail sectors already suffering from staff shortages, business owners are expecting the drop in sales and revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year.