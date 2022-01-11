Los Angeles, CA

The Real World Homecoming : Season 2 - Los Angeles Series Review (Spoilers)

Braised & Blanched™

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwDSK_0dgl4ese00
The cast of The Real World Los Angeles, 1993Photo by MTV

Real World catapulted during the ‘90s as MTV moved in a direction towards an unprecedented attempt at reality television and series programming, slowly veering off from its roots of music videos. Being the grandfather of pop culture, MTV’s Real World franchise made its inaugural debut in 1992 starting in New York with seven strangers being picked to live in a house to have their lives taped. We found out what happened when people stop being polite, and started getting real…again, with the reunion of America’s trailblazers of reality television.

The homecoming reboots airing on Paramount Plus have been more of a reunion, selecting the housemates to come back and stay in the same locale they lodged in during original taping for seven days. In a perfect world, it was ideal to have all original cast members from the Los Angeles season return, but housemates, Dominic Griffin and Aaron Behle, did not come back to the three story, 4,520-square-foot home on 30th Avenue in Venice Beach citing various reasons. Epic moments of the season that aired 30 years ago are discussed, the music soundtrack of each episode is played, and we each get to relive the reasons why we were so drawn to the seven strangers picked to live in a house.

The Drama

Like all reunions, the cast members are faced with rehashing drama that sparked ratings at the time:

1. Pulling of the Covers — Castmate David Edwards goes into the room of housemate, Tami Roman, and proceeds to pull the covers from her almost nude body as payback from when she and Beth Stolarczyk (Beth S.) did the same to David while he slept in boxers, two weeks prior. The drama unfolds when Beth S. covered Tami, the two screamed and laughed, pleading for David to stop, but the laughs kept coming, right? Wrong. An embarrassed Tami runs to the restroom, gets an earful from Beth S., and by the end of the original episode, David is called a rapist with housemates who felt unsafe to be around him. He doesn’t make the situation better by pulling his pants down and proceeding to walk towards Beth S. in an antagonistic way. David became the first reality television casualty of bad behavior.

Fast forward to almost 30 years later, David explains how he was blackballed from Hollywood, was labelled a troublemaker, and no one wanted to work with him. He developed a drug and alcohol addiction, which becomes evident during the taping of the Homecoming series. Unfortunately, David hasn’t learned from his mistakes. Although he made sure to tell everyone he isn’t a victim, he still comes across as defensive as he continues to handle issues and conversations with other castmates with an immature approach throughout the Homecoming season. Some people have grown up. David, not so much.

2. The Confederate Flag — Castmate Jon Brennan from Kentucky was a naïve 18-year old who had just graduated from high school when he was selected to be included in the diverse bunch. Throughout the season, Jon was put into various situations where his ethics and beliefs were challenged, but he continued to stay true to his Southern upbringing of being the perfect gentleman. David, who roomed with Jon, spread the rumor about Jon asking permission to hang up a confederate flag on the wall. The rumor seemed completely believable at first. Jon was from a state that is known for discriminatory practices, lynchings, and attacks against People of Color so it wasn’t a complete shock that this was said, but Jon continually showed traits opposing David’s allegations.

Fast forward to almost 30 years later, the castmates are sitting around in the living room and David admits that he made up the allegation, and Jon never asked such a question. Everyone’s mouth dropped and then the air of hypocrisy set in. David cried and whined two episodes before about how his life was still in shambles because he was falsely accused of being labeled a racist. Jon admits that he was met with very minimal fallout from the airing of that episode, being questioned if he was a racist. The rest of the castmates are visibly upset with David, as he belts out an insincere apology.

3. The First Lesbian of Reality TV — Beth Anthony (Beth A.) was a castmate who offset the erratic energy already flowing in the house on Venice Beach when she joined as Irene’s replacement after she moved out. Like all new encounters, the protective walls come crumbling down after a few days of being in each other’s presence. Beth A. wore a shirt with logo, “I am not gay but my girlfriend is”. Her shirt’s logo sparked conversation within the group, especially with Roman, resulting in Beth A. coming out on national television to millions of viewers who watched that episode, including her grandmother who was unaware of her sexual preference. Roman went on to ask personal questions, contributing to the farfetched stigma that all lesbians hit on straight women. Roman became very guarded which made the two’s interaction limited during the rest of the season.

Fast forward to almost 30 years later, Beth A. became a spokesperson for LBGTQ rights in the 90s, having married a woman for nine years. Roman admits to the apprehensions she had because she didn’t have LBGTQ friends or acquaintances at the time. Roman then goes on to disclose that her daughter just recently came out as bisexual, and she is a supporter.

The Major Takeaway

Reliving the moments from the past 30 years that made television provided clarity and epiphanies on so many levels, accessing Beth S. as the first documented ‘Karen’ on television, race relations, and a castmate who has an abortion while on the show. What was also nostalgic was realizing how the issues and events that formed the community of Los Angeles and the nation during that day are still happening now in the present time. Each castmate revealed vulnerable moments in their life after being on the show, not being prepared for the success that followed. From the loss of a parent, loss of a spouse, divorce, to career changes, each castmate revealed delicate topics and issues that triggered a series of emotions. Overall, what was learned was listening is key when you are with a diverse group of people, respecting each other’s boundaries, and points of view. Some castmates learned from the mistakes of 30 years ago and unfortunately, some continued to be stuck and unable to resolve their own issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SKfL_0dgl4ese00
Real World Homecoming - Los Angeles confessional screenshotScreenshot by Paramount Plus

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real world# reality tv# reality television# mtv# life

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer of supernatural fiction, pop culture, food and beverage topics, spirituality | former restaurant manager & bartender | current Resource Planner in NOLA

New Orleans, LA
93 followers

More from Braised & Blanched™

Celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on what would have been his 93rd birthday.

The weekend in various parts of the nation will go on to celebrate the birthday of one of the prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. January 15th marks the 93rd birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., had he been alive today.

Read full story
4 comments

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. resumes its annual Mardi Gras Coronation Ball in February

The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is excited to return its Annual Coronation Ball to the City of New Orleans and its Mardi Gras guests. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, Inc. is proud to present its annual coronation Mardi Gras Ball. The event goes down in history as the best social event during Mardi Gras. The 2022 Zulu Coronation Ball will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the New Orleans Convention Center, starting at 6 PM.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Hasizzle, The King of Bounce's, "Wanna be Loved", music video set to premiere.

New Orleans Bounce music has crowned its king, hailing Hasizzle as the King of Bounce with his smash hit, "Getcha Sum", being the party anthem at clubs, blocks parties, and backyard barbecues. As his musical influence begins to reach a more mainstream audience nationwide, Hasizzle is set to premiere the music video for his up and coming song, "Wanna be Loved", on Friday, January 14th.

Read full story
2 comments

Learning Styles Improving Comprehension

Reading is fundamental, a statement often heard in libraries, classrooms, and in textbooks. Learning styles come into play, aiding further in comprehension. Learning styles are becoming recognized in corporations and classrooms when identifying the types of learners. Being able to realize that everyone does not learn in the same capacity is one step, but to pattern a curriculum or training program to curtail someone’s style of learning separates the amateurs from the professionals.

Read full story

Psychedelic Soul (FICTION)

Tragedy strikes a close knit family whose loved one develops a debilitating disease. Uncertain of how much time they have left on Earth, the family’s decision to treat them with an alternative medicine turns risky.

Read full story

Upcoming Janet Jackson Documentary, "All for You", Tells All

One of the first family names in music that comes to mind are The Jacksons. Reflecting on each individual member of the Jackson clan's career, one automatically thinks about the King of Pop, Michael Joseph, and his equally entertaining sister, Janet Damita Jo.

Read full story

We Didn’t Get the Memo - Tipping in America

Tipping has been a discretionary practice in America when receiving service from an employee of the hospitality industry since after the American Civil War. Unfortunately, there are some who are miseducated in the practice because everyone has not received the memo on tipping.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New COVID-19 strain, Deltacron, discovered by Cyprus researcher

Cyprus researcher discusses newly formed variant that carries both qualities of the Delta and Omicron variants. Scientists made the eye opening discovering on Friday and reported a new strain of Covid-19 that combines both delta and omicron variants. The discovery was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

Read full story
2 comments
Orlando, FL

Comedian, Bob Saget, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the beloved actor who played the patriarch in the lovable comedy show, Full House, passed away unexpectedly in Orlando. Bob Saget Twitter AccountTwitter account of Le Voir Lewis.

Read full story

Patience, the Hardest Virtue

Venn Diagram of Persistence & Patience Means GrowthSamson Vowles. Patience has been the most profound and resilient virtue to live by. Patience has been the force and guide preventing many bad choices, preventing impetuous decisions, and preventing callous mistakes. With meditation and spiritual awakening comes patience and inner peace. This virtue was pointed out to me by family, by friends, and by coworkers past and present when I would have never recognized it in myself. No one says, “I am patient”, the same as no one should ever describe themselves by saying, “I am smart. I am intelligent”. Others see that value/virtue in you. Consider it self-absorbent to consider that quality on your own.

Read full story

Focus on New Year’s Mantras and Not Resolutions

Sitting here cozy, relaxed, and binge watching streaming movies for more than half the day, the blasts of fireworks going off outside my bedroom window make it more indicative that the new year will be upon us in less than four hours (US Central Standard Time). The past 364 days have been riddled with hope, surprise, sadness, joy, and unfortunately bittersweet memories for some. As the clock counts down for the ending of year 2021, many have made mental notes or jotted down handwritten sentences declaring their New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Identifying Subtle Aromas and Flavors in Wine

Assortment of Red Wines, Herbs on Wooden Spoons (Pexels)Miguel A. Padrinan, Timur Saglambilek. On countless occasions, it has been frustrating to try a glass of wine for the very first time, allowing the aromas to tickle the nose, then allowing the taste to roll to the back of the tongue. It could also be a wine tried before, but the flavor profile isn’t identifiable to the brain. The aromas and flavors are recognizable sometimes; however, one can’t say what the aromas and flavors are. The words are on the tip of the tongue (no pun intended).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy