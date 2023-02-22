Study Shows Real Costs of AirBnB to Cities Outweigh Benefits

the real costs of AirBnB to communities Photo by brainstream.life

A bill was introduced Thursday at the South Carolina State House that would make imposing Short Term Rental bans illegal. This bill seeks to supersede local referendums and ordinances that are now in place across the state that limit STR.

In the press release announcing the bill realtors cite the economic benefits of STR for the state of South Carolina. “The dollars that we’re talking about translate for real opportunity for real people to help build their communities and their lives,” South Carolina REALTORS President Rob Woodul said.

A closer look shows that the beneficial economic impacts of STR are inflated and that the overall economic impact of STR in the state are negative. Additionally, one of the major findings from a report by Granicus, an industry leader in short- term rental compliance monitoring and enforcement solutions for local governments, is that STR limits and rules need to be in place to insure that traditional residential neighborhoods are not turned into tourist areas to the detriment of long-time residents.

The rules and STR limits defined by local governments are in place because the community’s involved wish to protect the balance of long term and short term residents. For the most part, communities like Folly Beach, acknowledge that STR are now a part of the housing situations and pose no threat to eliminate STR. The rules in place simply insure that a viable longterm community continues to thrive.

The bill introduced yesterday ignores the voice of the communities that have voted on the STR rules that reflect the type of community they wish to promote. These voices need to be respected by our State legislators.

Here’s a Summary of The Economic Policy Institute Report