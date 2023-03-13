Y'all Need to Visit These 10 Must-See Attractions in Alabama!

Header Photo Photo by Brad Ledbetter/Shutterstock

Welcome to Alabama, the state I call home, where the skies are blue, the tea is sweet, and meteorologist James Spann is considered royalty. Alabama may be known for its delicious barbecue and college football, but there is so much more to see and do in this southern state. From historic landmarks to natural wonders, here are the 10 must-see attractions in Alabama that will make you shout "Roll Tide" or "War Eagle" (depending on your allegiance, of course).

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park - This is a must-visit attraction for history buffs and naval enthusiasts alike. Explore the decks of the USS Alabama, a World War II battleship that played a key role in many battles in the Pacific. There are also several aircraft and tanks on display and a submarine you can tour. Birmingham Civil Rights Institute - Located in the heart of Birmingham, this museum chronicles the history of the Civil Rights Movement in Alabama and the United States. Exhibits include interactive displays, photographs, and videos that bring the struggle for equality to life. Gulf Shores - With miles of pristine beaches, Gulf Shores is the perfect destination for a relaxing getaway. Spend your days soaking up the sun, swimming in the warm Gulf waters, or fishing off the pier. Space and Rocket Center - Huntsville, Alabama is home to the Space and Rocket Center, the largest spaceflight museum in the world. Here, you can see actual rockets, space capsules, and even an Apollo moon rock. Some interactive exhibits and simulators let you experience what it's like to blast off into space. Little River Canyon National Preserve - This stunning natural wonder is located in northeastern Alabama and is home to the deepest canyon east of the Mississippi River. Visitors can hike along the canyon rim or take a dip in the refreshing waters of Little River Falls. Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum - This museum is a must-visit if you're a fan of motorcycles. With over 1,400 motorcycles on display, the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum has one of the largest collections of vintage and contemporary motorcycles in the world. Noccalula Falls Park - Located in Gadsden, Alabama, Noccalula Falls Park is home to a stunning 90-foot waterfall that cascades into a deep ravine. The park also features a botanical garden, a pioneer village, and a miniature train that takes visitors on a scenic ride through the park. Cheaha State Park - This park is home to Alabama's highest point, Mount Cheaha, which offers stunning views of the surrounding Appalachian Mountains. Visitors can hike, fish, and camp in this beautiful wilderness area. Mobile Bay - Mobile Bay is a picturesque body of water that is home to several historic sites and landmarks, including Fort Morgan, a 19th-century fort that played a key role in the Civil War. Visitors can also explore the USS Alabama submarine, which is docked in the bay. Montgomery Zoo - Finally, no trip to Alabama would be complete without a visit to the Montgomery Zoo. Home to over 500 animals from around the world, this zoo is a great place for families to spend the day. Highlights include the African Savanna exhibit, which features giraffes, zebras, and ostriches, and the South American exhibit, which is home to jaguars, monkeys, and more.

There you have it, folks - the 10 must-see attractions in Alabama. Whether you're a history buff, a nature lover, or just looking for some good old-fashioned southern hospitality, Alabama has something for everyone. So grab some sweet tea, put on your walking shoes, and explore all this great state has to offer!