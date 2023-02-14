Gadsden Music Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup

Pit at the Pitman Music Festival Photo by Austin Matthews

ATTN: Frequent concertgoers, Add a trip to Gadsden, Alabama, to your list of May shows.

Pit at the Pitman, a new music festival, is set to debut in North Alabama in 2023 at the Historic Pitman Theater in Downtown Gadsden on May 27, 2003

Organized by local real estate agent and vocal supporter of local music Austin Matthews, Pit at the Pitman will have two stages and feature acts from all over the southeastern United States that perform a variety of genres, from hardcore to punk to metal.

The inaugural lineup includes:

idle threat

Devil in the Oasis

Meadows

Stay Lost

Even Idols Die

Witch Hunter

Reclaim the Empyre

I AM TERRIFIED

The Old World Underground

Not Even Close

Avian Theory

Hopes on Hold

The Sunsets

Hassleinone

Heavy Handed

Odd Polly

This is for sure one that you do not want to miss, as it will be the largest rock show to ever take place within the city limits of Gadsden, AL, and will attract visitors from all over.

This event will be an all-day, all-ages event, There will be vendors, merch tables, and food trucks set up around the event grounds. No alcohol will be allowed on the event grounds.

Doors open at 12:30, and the first bands will take the stage at 1:00 p.m. So be there early to show support for all the bands coming in to perform.

For ticket information please visit: https://www.freshtix.com/events/pit-at-the-pitman-music-festival?fbclid=IwAR06eRCytq7kvqLkqXKu4S8rcsy46-L6TXWA53qetxbgtEOQBhdMZvRu6PQ

For the latest updates and more info Pit at the Pitman: https://www.facebook.com/events/1178519173054825

Sponsors for Pit at the Pitman include: