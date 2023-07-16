Disney CEO Bob Iger Dismisses Claims of Sexualizing Children

Photo by © Provided by WFTV Orlando

In a recent interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Disney CEO Bob Iger addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the company's alleged sexualization of children. Governor Ron DeSantis has accused Disney of promoting inappropriate content and claimed that the company's Florida resorts are experiencing a drop in attendance due to their ongoing dispute. However, Iger firmly dismissed these arguments as preposterous and defended Disney's commitment to telling wonderful stories and having a positive impact on the world.

The Feud with Governor Ron DeSantis

Governor Ron DeSantis has made the dispute with Disney a part of his campaign to secure the Republican presidential nomination. He has repeatedly accused the entertainment giant of supporting the sexualization of children. However, Iger vehemently denies these claims, stating that Disney's primary goal is to create engaging and family-friendly content. The company has a long-standing reputation for producing high-quality entertainment that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Disney's Opposition to a Florida Law

One of the key points of contention between Disney and Governor DeSantis is a 2022 Florida law that restricted instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Disney voiced its opposition to the law, which sparked the feud with DeSantis and his Republican allies in the Legislature. Iger defended Disney's right to question the law, emphasizing the company's commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Disney aims to tell stories that resonate with people from all walks of life and create a positive impact.

Disney's Stance on Culture Wars

Iger expressed his concern about Disney being drawn into culture wars. He emphasized that the company has operated for nearly 100 years, consistently producing products that they are proud of and that have had a positive impact on the world. Disney's primary mission is to manufacture fun and provide entertainment to people of all ages. Iger reiterated that the notion of Disney sexualizing children is preposterous and inaccurate.

Lawsuits and Legal Battles

As a result of the ongoing dispute, Disney filed a federal lawsuit accusing the state of retaliating against the company. Additionally, there is a separate state-court lawsuit tied to the Disney-DeSantis fight, which is scheduled for a hearing before Judge Margaret Schreiber. The legal cases revolve around the replacement of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had long benefited Disney. DeSantis and the GOP-controlled Legislature approved a law that dissolved the Reedy Creek board and gave the governor authority to appoint members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board. These legal battles highlight the intensity of the feud between Disney and the governor.

Factors Affecting Theme Park Attendance

Governor DeSantis has claimed a drop in attendance at Disney's Florida resorts due to the ongoing fight. However, Iger offered an alternative perspective. He cited various factors, including extreme weather conditions on the day attendance was measured and increased competition after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions across the country. Iger explained that when Florida opened early during the pandemic, it created huge demand, as other states were still closed. However, with the reopening of other attractions, the competition has increased, which may have affected attendance figures.

Conclusion

Disney CEO Bob Iger vehemently denies Governor Ron DeSantis' claims that the company is sexualizing children and experiencing a decline in attendance at its Florida resorts due to their ongoing dispute. Iger emphasized Disney's commitment to telling wonderful stories and having a positive impact on the world. The feud between Disney and DeSantis has escalated into lawsuits and legal battles, highlighting the intensity of the conflict. As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how the relationship between Disney and the governor will unfold in the future.

FAQs

1. Is Disney sexualizing children?

No, Disney CEO Bob Iger has dismissed these claims as preposterous. Disney is committed to producing family-friendly content and has a long-standing reputation for creating engaging and appropriate entertainment.

2. What is the ongoing dispute between Disney and Governor Ron DeSantis about?

The dispute centers around a 2022 Florida law that restricted instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Disney voiced its opposition to the law, leading to a feud with DeSantis and his Republican allies in the Legislature.

3. What legal battles are involved in the Disney-DeSantis fight?

Disney filed a federal lawsuit accusing the state of retaliating against the company. There is also a separate state-court lawsuit related to the replacement of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. These legal battles reflect the intensity of the feud between Disney and Governor DeSantis.

4. What factors have affected attendance at Disney's Florida resorts?

According to Iger, factors such as extreme weather conditions on the day attendance was measured and increased competition after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions have potentially impacted attendance figures. The reopening of other attractions has increased competition for visitors.

5. How does Disney view its role in culture wars?

Disney aims to stay out of culture wars and focus on manufacturing fun and providing entertainment. The company has a long history of creating products that have a positive impact on the world, and it strives to continue this tradition.

