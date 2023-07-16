Trump Lawyers Seek to Block Evidence and Remove Prosecutor from Georgia's 2020 Election Probe

Photo by AP Photo/John Locher)© (John Locher/AP

Former President Donald Trump's legal team has launched a bid to impede the progress of an investigation conducted by a special grand jury in Georgia. The investigation aims to determine whether Trump and his associates engaged in activities to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. In an effort to halt the probe, Trump's lawyers have filed petitions requesting that the courts prevent the use of uncovered evidence and remove the district attorney leading the investigation, Fani Willis.

This move by Trump's legal team is particularly significant as Fani Willis is expected to pursue indictments against the former president and potentially other individuals in the coming weeks. With the Republican presidential primary gaining momentum, Trump's lawyers appear to be making a last-ditch effort to evade potential charges.

On Thursday, separate petitions were filed by Trump's legal team in Fulton County Superior Court and the Supreme Court of Georgia. These petitions seek to bar any regularly convened grand jury from accessing the evidence uncovered during the eight-month special grand jury investigation, including the final report generated by the panel. Furthermore, the petitions aim to completely remove Fani Willis from the investigation.

The filings argue that continuing the investigation would result in "reputational harm" to Trump, as he seeks the presidential nomination for the United States. Trump's legal team claims that his fundamental constitutional rights have been flagrantly disregarded and violated.

These arguments align with a previous petition submitted earlier this year to the Fulton County Superior Court. However, the judge presiding over the case, whom Trump's legal team has also attempted to disqualify, has yet to respond to the petition. Trump's lawyers cite this lack of response as the basis for their direct appeal to the highest court in Georgia.

To summarize, Donald Trump's legal team is actively seeking to block the use of evidence and remove the prosecutor, Fani Willis, from Georgia's 2020 election probe. This request comes at a critical juncture as the prosecutor prepares to potentially bring forth indictments against Trump and others. The outcome of this legal battle will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the trajectory of Trump's political future.

