The 95th Academy Awards Belongs to the American Dream, More Accurately The International Dream

In what could only be described as a sweeping celebration of the American Dream, the Oscars began with three awards Best Animated Film and Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and celebrating the three artists who received them, as diverse as the countries they hail from.

Everything Everywhere All at Once Photo by A24 Films

They were born in Mexico, Vietnam, and America. They've each made the Hollywood film industry the sun around which their creative work orbits. Guillermo del Toro was born in Mexico, Ke (Jonathan) Huay Quan in Vietnam, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the United States.

Highlights of tonight's Academy Awards

Best Animated Film

Gilluermo del Torro's Pinoccio

Best Supporting Actor

Ke (Jonathan) Huay Quan (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once)

Documentary Feature Film

Navalny

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Best Achievement in Hairstyling and Makeup

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (Letteri, Baneham, Saindon, Barrett)

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Kwan, Scheinert)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Best Sound Effects

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Song

Naatu Naatu (RRR; written by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava)

Best Film Editing

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (Paul Rogers)

Best Director(s)

"The Daniel's" (Kwan, Sheinert) for Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once)

Best Feature Film

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

THE movie of the year that knocked our socks off!

Having attended film school, had a TV show dedicated to film critique in the Boston area, which specialized in critiquing and highlighting arthouse cinema and subtitled films, I'm not particularly qualified to comment on Jimmy Kimmel's jokes, but I do understand comedic timing and wit, and during this Oscars, while a did laugh in a few places, I also missed Chris Rock.