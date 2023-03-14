The 95th Academy Awards Belongs to the American Dream, More Accurately The International Dream

In what could only be described as a sweeping celebration of the American Dream, the Oscars began with three awards Best Animated Film and Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and celebrating the three artists who received them, as diverse as the countries they hail from.
They were born in Mexico, Vietnam, and America. They've each made the Hollywood film industry the sun around which their creative work orbits. Guillermo del Toro was born in Mexico, Ke (Jonathan) Huay Quan in Vietnam, and Jamie Lee Curtis in the United States.
Highlights of tonight's Academy Awards
Best Animated Film
Gilluermo del Torro's Pinoccio
Best Supporting Actor
Ke (Jonathan) Huay Quan (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once)
Documentary Feature Film
Navalny
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)
Best Achievement in Hairstyling and Makeup
The Whale
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water (Letteri, Baneham, Saindon, Barrett)
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Kwan, Scheinert)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking (Sarah Polley)
Best Sound Effects
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Song
Naatu Naatu (RRR; written by M. M. Keeravani and Chandrabose, performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava)
Best Film Editing
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (Paul Rogers)
Best Director(s)
"The Daniel's" (Kwan, Sheinert) for Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once)
Best Feature Film
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
THE movie of the year that knocked our socks off!
Having attended film school, had a TV show dedicated to film critique in the Boston area, which specialized in critiquing and highlighting arthouse cinema and subtitled films, I'm not particularly qualified to comment on Jimmy Kimmel's jokes, but I do understand comedic timing and wit, and during this Oscars, while a did laugh in a few places, I also missed Chris Rock.
