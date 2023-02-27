Abraham Lincoln on Enemies and Friends - Taking Guidance in Difficult Times from the 16th President of the U.S.

While the bumpy state of the times we're living through might have all of us feeling as if we're old enough to have lived during US president Abraham Lincoln's tenure, we need to look back 30 times in the US presidential history to position No.16 of 46. The advice that No.16 gave his young country's population was arguably wise and is still valid in our own times.

Statue of Abraham Lincoln at Lincoln National Memorial, Washington, D.C. Photo by Ed Fr on Unsplash

We should be too big to take offense, and too noble to give it. Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends? Those who look for the bad in people will surely find it.

- Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865)

Lincoln did not abide in turbulent times, he thrived in them.

He also gave his life for his beliefs.

In his time, Lincoln abolished slavery and ensured the end of the Civil War. It was far from the calmest of times, and arguably, the United States has never completely healed from the divide that began it, and yet, he was able to do so much for the United States during his tenure, including stabilizing the monetary system.

Despite the unrest, the US endured its Civil War losses on both sides, Lincoln reforged the country into a new and more free nation. Because of his efforts, the country and its people were tasked to hold up the Declaration of Independence in a way that the US had not yet done. The people of the US were called to step up and view the humanity within each other, whether they agreed with other individuals or not, whether they were of like mind, or not.

Abraham Lincoln was a visionary. He held up the US with that vision, at a time when it needed extraordinary guidance. But even more, he held the new country the US was becoming accountable for a critical part of its Declaration of Independence:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness..." - Declaration of Independence, United States

Should the US or any part of the world expect to do differently, now? It's a rhetorical question, of course, with the war on Ukraine having marked a full year this week, but an important one all the same.

The US is experiencing difficulties in the form of inflation and political unrest, among other issues. The overturning of Roe v Wade has spurred not just outrage but an exodus of a large percentage of the wealthy from the United States.

The ceiling of the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D. C. Photo by BR Rogers

But why shouldn't we thrive now? Why shouldn't we mend our divides? Why should we be too small to 'destroy our enemies by making them our friends' as Lincoln advised?

Have humans really changed so much since Lincoln's time that his advice is no longer valid?

There is a lot of proof to suggest we have changed a great deal since then, especially in the area of social media where flaming, trolling, and misinformation online is a corporate business run by bad actors across the world stage intent on causing divisiveness among groups and countries. Yet there is an equal amount of evidence that we have not left our humanity behind while still increasing our technology.

In fact, it often takes difficult times to remind societies of what's most important and to encourage us to stand together.

As inflation continues to affect not only the US but the entire world and every country feels the impact of the devastating war on Ukraine within their own economies, perhaps Lincoln's advice has never been more important.