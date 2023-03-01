Turkey, Syria Experienced Earthquake 3 at 6.4 Magnitude Amid Recovery Efforts from First 2 that Claimed 47K Lives

As previously reported, the 2 Turkey-Syria Earthquakes which occurred 9 hours apart struck the region on February 3. But on Monday evening, Tuesday, February 20 in the United States, the unthinkable happened. Another earthquake struck Turkey, registering a 6.4 magnitude. The region's population, already physically and emotionally reeling from the first 2 earthquakes to happen in as many weeks, now has a third with which to contend. The first 2 earthquakes, which registered at 7.8 and 7.4 magnitudes, claimed the lives of more than 47,000 people and the death toll is still climbing but has gratefully almost halted. The regions of Turkey and Syria where these earthquakes are taking place have a history of tectonic plate movement and earthquake activity. This is due to multiple fault lines, but the last earthquake before this in the area was in 1999, at a similar magnitude. as the first to hit Turkey 2 weeks ago.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday, February 21, that residents described feeling as if they are living in a horror movie and said that those whose houses are still standing are now afraid to sleep in their own homes as a result of the latest earthquake. Some choose to sleep in tents just like those who've lost their homes or sleep in their cars.

Not wanting to trust the construction of their own homes or apartment buildings, even if those buildings survived all 3 earthquakes, stems a great deal from the recent findings that the earthquake building code was not adhered to during the construction of many multistory buildings which then collapsed during the initial earthquakes 2 weeks ago. Since then, dozens of builders have been identified as skirting the law and endangering the lives of the occupants of the many buildings their companies erected irresponsibly. Authorities are estimating that the current death toll from the first 2 earthquakes now stands at more than 47,000 and if building codes had been followed, would have amounted to a fraction of that total, as the 1999 earthquake in the region did, with lives lost at 17,000. The key to the difference in number, even though the magnitude and epicenter were similar, is the construction of the buildings.

Collapse of 85,000 Buildings

A total of more than 85,000 buildings collapsed in the first 2 earthquakes and a total of more than 139,000 buildings received damage or need to be demolished as they're now unsafe. The rebuilding of concrete, metal, and plaster is quantifiable, but the senseless loss of lives that 13 million people must come to grips with has no price tag; nothing can fix the loss of children and adults, people who have lost whole families. And while there were miracles during the rescue efforts so far--babies born under the rubble who were spared, those are just a tiny handful in comparison to the mounting losses that were suffered across both countries.

The Erdogan government is coming under extreme scrutiny for its lack of oversight in the Turkish construction industry. There are at least 8 people dead from the most recent 6.4-magnitude earthquake and the death toll, sadly, is expected to rise while fears of more tremors or earthquakes have continued.