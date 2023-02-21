Goodbye, Munch, You Made Us Laugh - Law and Order SVU Actor, Comedian Richard Belzer has Left the Building

BR Rogers

It will come as no surprise to those who knew him and knew his reputation, that actor and longtime comedian, Richard Belzer's last words were quite literally expletives before he passed away at his home in Southern France on the 19 of February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bK8IQ_0ktCfXH600
Richard Belzer as Detective John Munch, Law & Order SVUPhoto byLaw and Order Wiki

Goodbye, Belzer, We Already Miss Munch's Cynical Sarcasm. We'll Miss Yours, Too.

Belzer began his career as a stage performer, becoming a comedian long before he was cast as the incredibly witty, geeky, and cynically rabid John Munch, a curmudgeonly detective who was the odd man out, even as a young man, who worked as part of TV's Law and Order's: SVU.

John Munch didn't want anyone to guess how much he really cared underneath his layers of edginess, wit, and conversational deflection. But over time, it becomes obvious just how deeply he had the backs of his detective partners by the time he retires from SVU in Season 15, having become one of the strongest cornerstones within the SVU support system that holds up fellow Detectives Brian Cassidy, Olivia Benson, Eliot Stabler, Nick Amarro, and Odafin Tutuola when they need him most.

Prior to being on Law and Order SVU, the character of Detective Munch first appeared on Homicide: Life on the Street as a Baltimore homicide detective. A polyglot who was well-educated and spoke 5 languages, Munch was a sarcastic addition to the SVU team after retiring in Baltimore and moving to New York. His character's history was written as having a harsh upbringing, personal losses, and a difficult history of marriages, lending Belzer's character dimension and depth. Belzer played the complexity of John Munch flawlessly, delivering the nuance, timing, sensitivity, and geeky-edgy feel that made up the complicated yet caring Munch.

Meloni Pays Tribute to Belzer on Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBIXo_0ktCfXH600
Meloni honors Belzer with a 2001 photo post on his Twitter account after hearing of Belzer's passing, saying "Goodbye mon ami. I love you."Photo byChris Meloni on Twitter

Belzer had a screen presence that many Hollywood actors strive for years to obtain, which seemed to come naturally to him. No doubt his stage comedy helped prepare him for life in front of the camera. Comedy is a lot like a TV Show in its grueling pace, with little time off, but Belzer took it and ran with it, giving us one of the most surprisingly complex characters ever to grace a crime drama.

Belzer was 78 when he passed away on 19 February. One can't help imagining the irascible comic performing his signature, biting humor with passion and verve on some celestial stage somewhere, but for us, Richard Belzer and Detective Munch, have left the building. Both will be missed.

