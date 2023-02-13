4th Object Octagonal-Shaped Shot Down by US Military Over Lake Huron Sunday as China Tracking Object Over the Yellow Sea

While everyone is getting ready for the US SuperBowl, the US Military is on the job, policing airspace above Michigan after the FAA and NORAD closed airspace above a large area of Michigan and grounded all commercial and passenger flights, leaving the airspace open for fighter jets to scramble in the region Sunday to examine a new, fourth object and shoot it down. The object is being described as octagonal with something that looks like strings attached, and it is not yet clear what those are or whether this is a balloon. However, the object was lower flying than anything the US Military has downed at 20,000 feet altitude, a dangerous height posing threats to passenger and commercial planes. NORAD-directed jets downed a 4th object, which was being tracked over the state of Michigan, but only once it reached Lake Huron Sunday afternoon and its debris would pose no threat to populated land areas. Recovery of debris on all objects downed by US Military jets during the last week is ongoing.

Photo by Michael Liskey on Unsplash

China Reports It Plans to Down an Object They're Tracking

China reported on Monday (on Sunday in the US) that they are also tracking an object moving from Shandong Province over the Yellow Sea, which they intend to shoot down over the water. They have not provided data as to what the object is or shared any details about its origin.

US Officials told the Washington Post on Sunday that all the activity and incursions in US airspace the past week have shifted how this kind of information is screened and filtered by radar and sensors, and it's likely the reason so many objects have recently been found.

The third Object Downed Previously Over Canada

On Saturday, Canada and US working together within NORAD reported that the North American Aerospace Defense Command, in which both countries are members, was tracking a third object violating North American airspace in the last week. It was not fully identified but is being referred to as cylindrical rather than as a balloon in comparison to the larger object shot down off the coast of South Carolina last week. Both the US Pentagon and Canada have said that this third object is much smaller than the object shot down over the Carolina coast. Object 3 was downed by an F-18 at the order of both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Biden after the two spoke about the object hours before the NORAD downed it as it traversed Canadian airspace at a dangerous altitude of 40,000 feet. That altitude is a common one for commercial and passenger jets.

Object 2 Downed Over Alaska

Prior to object 3 being shot down over Canada, US F-22s took down a second object over Northeast Alaska near the US border with Canada in an area where ConocoPhillips Co. flies employees. While the US Military was tracking and preparing to shoot down object 2, the FAA issued airspace warnings, which turned the company's in-flight jet carrying oil workers around en route to Alpine, sending them back to Anchorage until given the all-clear.

There's no news yet on what objects 2, 3, and 4 are, though the US Pentagon is not referring to them as balloons, and has reported not knowing who launched them. So far we only know that object 1 was a Chinese spy balloon much larger than the subsequently downed objects. The recovery of all the objects that have been shot down is in progress.