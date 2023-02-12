Update: 3rd Object to Violate North American Airspace Taken Down by US F-22 Pilots Over Canada, Labeled Cylindrical

Canada and US today are reporting that the North American Aerospace Defense Command, in which both countries are members, tracked a third object to violate North American airspace in the last week. It was not fully identified but is now being referred to as cylindrical rather than as a balloon by the US Pentagon and Canada, and it's smaller than the object shot down over Alaska. It was downed at the order of both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Biden after the two spoke about the object in the afternoon.

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

Third Object Downed in Joint Effort

The third object in a series of airspace incursions to the US and Canada was tracked today, located at the time over Canadian airspace. Canada worked together with the US to track the latest object and make decisions about threat levels. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to President Biden late this afternoon. Trudeau then tweeted at approximately 5:30 ET that he had ordered the takedown of the object as soon as it was safe to do so, which had occurred a few minutes before his tweet. He shared that Canadian and US planes were scrambled for that purpose and that a US F-22 then shot the object down successfully with a missile. Canada is now handling the recovery of the object inside Canada.

Photo by Timothy Holmes on Unsplash

Regarding the second object tracked, some US Pilots are reporting that while flying near the object, which was previously downed in Alaska near the border with Canada, prior to shooting it down, at least one pilot experienced interference with the jet fighter's sensors. It was not immediately apparent what caused the interference, only that sensors did not behave normally. The exact details reported by the pilots are not yet available. However, the pilots noted that there did not appear to be a propulsion system of any kind that they could see and they did not know how it could be flying, indicating that it did not behave like a balloon. Neither pilots nor Pentagon officials have referred to the Alaskan-downed object as a balloon or as a spy device. More information is expected once the object is recovered from the ice and studied.

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Alaskan Recovery Efforts

Meanwhile, the Alaskan recovery effort to retrieve the object shot down on Friday is ongoing. The type of the object is still unconfirmed at this time, but Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby states that from the information the US has, the object was unmanned and the size of a small car.

Last week the US tracked a Chinese surveillance balloon as it crossed the United States where it was safely shot down off the North Carolina coast in semi-shallow water, which made recovery easier. Recovery efforts were conducted by the US Navy and the Coast Guard, deploying divers to collect debris.