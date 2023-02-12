Update: 3rd Object to Violate North American Airspace Taken Down by US F-22 Pilots Over Canada, Labeled Cylindrical

BR Rogers

Canada and US today are reporting that the North American Aerospace Defense Command, in which both countries are members, tracked a third object to violate North American airspace in the last week. It was not fully identified but is now being referred to as cylindrical rather than as a balloon by the US Pentagon and Canada, and it's smaller than the object shot down over Alaska. It was downed at the order of both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Biden after the two spoke about the object in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1jgU_0kkRQOBG00
Photo byHermes RiveraonUnsplash

Third Object Downed in Joint Effort

The third object in a series of airspace incursions to the US and Canada was tracked today, located at the time over Canadian airspace. Canada worked together with the US to track the latest object and make decisions about threat levels. Prime Minister Trudeau spoke to President Biden late this afternoon. Trudeau then tweeted at approximately 5:30 ET that he had ordered the takedown of the object as soon as it was safe to do so, which had occurred a few minutes before his tweet. He shared that Canadian and US planes were scrambled for that purpose and that a US F-22 then shot the object down successfully with a missile. Canada is now handling the recovery of the object inside Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01v9Hh_0kkRQOBG00
Photo byTimothy HolmesonUnsplash

Regarding the second object tracked, some US Pilots are reporting that while flying near the object, which was previously downed in Alaska near the border with Canada, prior to shooting it down, at least one pilot experienced interference with the jet fighter's sensors. It was not immediately apparent what caused the interference, only that sensors did not behave normally. The exact details reported by the pilots are not yet available. However, the pilots noted that there did not appear to be a propulsion system of any kind that they could see and they did not know how it could be flying, indicating that it did not behave like a balloon. Neither pilots nor Pentagon officials have referred to the Alaskan-downed object as a balloon or as a spy device. More information is expected once the object is recovered from the ice and studied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThOul_0kkRQOBG00
Photo byRod LongonUnsplash

Alaskan Recovery Efforts

Meanwhile, the Alaskan recovery effort to retrieve the object shot down on Friday is ongoing. The type of the object is still unconfirmed at this time, but Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby states that from the information the US has, the object was unmanned and the size of a small car.

Last week the US tracked a Chinese surveillance balloon as it crossed the United States where it was safely shot down off the North Carolina coast in semi-shallow water, which made recovery easier. Recovery efforts were conducted by the US Navy and the Coast Guard, deploying divers to collect debris.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Headlines# Americas# Original# Military# Politics

Comments / 70

Published by

Credentialed Journalist Headline and Entertainment News https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

N/A
1K followers

More from BR Rogers

Celebrate Valentine's Day or Valentinstag! Budget Recommendations to Warm Your Sweetie's or Liebling's Heart and Yours

Valentine's Day is celebrated worldwide each February 14, but times are economically tight in many countries now. The US is experiencing inflation and Germany is experiencing austerity. Both are being affected by the land war in Ukraine and other factors in adjacent world economies. As purse strings tighten, we look at how the holiday is celebrated across the pond from one another, in the US and Germany, with an eye toward low or no-cost fun that also supports art and culture.

Read full story
Michigan State

4th Object Octagonal-Shaped Shot Down by US Military Over Lake Huron Sunday as China Tracking Object Over the Yellow Sea

While everyone is getting ready for the US SuperBowl, the US Military is on the job, policing airspace above Michigan after the FAA and NORAD closed airspace above a large area of Michigan and grounded all commercial and passenger flights, leaving the airspace open for fighter jets to scramble in the region Sunday to examine a new, fourth object and shoot it down. The object is being described as octagonal with something that looks like strings attached, and it is not yet clear what those are or whether this is a balloon. However, the object was lower flying than anything the US Military has downed at 20,000 feet altitude, a dangerous height posing threats to passenger and commercial planes. NORAD-directed jets downed a 4th object, which was being tracked over the state of Michigan, but only once it reached Lake Huron Sunday afternoon and its debris would pose no threat to populated land areas. Recovery of debris on all objects downed by US Military jets during the last week is ongoing.

Read full story
18 comments
Alaska State

Update: Pentagon Shot Down New High-Altitude Object Over Alaska Ice; FAA Warning Interrupted ConocoPhillips Oil Flight

An object which entered US airspace in Alaska without permission and was shot down near Prudhoe Bay by the US was confirmed Friday by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby, who is also the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, in a press briefing. Kirby confirmed this was done on the President's order at the recommendation of the Pentagon. The new object was shot down over frozen waters after the US contacted Canada to coordinate airspace safety. Kirby said when asked, that there is no plan to reach out to China, effectively saying that this is not the same type of device that was shot down last week and the Pentagon does not have evidence that this was launched by China. They have not ruled anything out however, leaving the question of what kind of object it might be and whether it is a surveillance device, weather device, or something else. Kirby confirmed the US does not know what kind of object it is, but that it was likely to be unmanned because of its size.

Read full story
30 comments

Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.

Read full story
45 comments

Turkey-Syria Quake Death Toll Surpasses 34,000 as 6 Builders Arrested for Failing to Abide by Proper Construction Codes

This past Sunday, two earthquakes, magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 struck along fault lines. The earthquakes were separated by 9 hours but affected more than 13 million people across large portions of Turkey and Syria. It is the worst this area has experienced since records began being kept approximately 100 years ago. In 1999 a single 7.5 quake struck killing more than 17,000 people. The hope of avoiding that kind of loss with these quakes quickly died, and a week after the quakes, in Turkey and Syria, Sunday in the US, the death toll has now surpassed 34,000 individuals. Officials in both countries are warning that the count is expected to continue to rise as the time period for rescuing anyone alive is expiring. Despite that, many survivors were rescued this past week as teams work as quickly as possible to find more.

Read full story
27 comments

Weekend Headline Recap: Grammys, Spy Drones, Earthquakes, and the Super Bowl.

Hello, Monday. If you were traveling or just decided to unplug during this weekend, quite a lot happened in the national and international news while you weren't looking. Everything from spy drones being shot down to The Grammy Awards to a deadly earthquake.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy Balloon

The Outer Banks, Carolina Coast -- The FAA and the Department of Defense issued orders to ground all planes at 3 airports in the early afternoon Saturday, Charleston SC, Myrtle Beach SC, and Wilmington NC in effect until 3:30 p.m. EST. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Navy shot down the Chinese spy balloon that had floated out above the water of the Carolina coast. The US Navy had also deployed a water recovery operation to collect the balloon's debris before it could sink. It was shot over open water to avoid populated areas as much as possible in the event it was carrying anything unexpected or might break up into a large debris field. From the height at which the balloon was traveling, the debris field could have been miles wide if it had been shot down over land. It's no surprise the Pentagon and the POTUS decided not to shoot it down over land as not knowing what the balloon, wich was quite large, was carrying and didn't want to impact civilians on the ground when it was first sighted in Montana on Wednesday.

Read full story
33 comments

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.

Read full story
15 comments

Pentagon Involves NASA in Evaluating Chinese Spy Balloon as Secretary Blinken Cancels Trip to Beijing

The Pentagon has involved NASA in evaluating the Chinese spy balloons, which China has admitted releasing, and which are now floating at high altitudes above both the U.S. and Latin America.

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

Struggling Families Get Help To Get By

How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.

Read full story
14 comments
Boston, MA

Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 Lines

The Boston T's Orange Line, Green Line, and Red Line are all affected by construction, restrictions, and schedule changes in February, historically one of the coldest, wettest, and least convenient months of the year for travel in the city. Thankfully, the impact is scheduled for weekends, so weekday commuters will not feel the impact too badly. However, if you work on weekends and you depend on the T, brace yourself.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten Path

Boston is a great city, but there are quite a few out-of-the-way places that first-time visitors to Beantown as the locals call it, might not know about. Several are in the do-not-miss category and most are great places to visit even on inclement weather days, for which Boston is well-known.

Read full story

"I'm More Afraid to be Nothing than of Getting Hurt" Line from 'Days of Thunder' Illuminates Cruise and Our Human Story

In Days of Thunder (1990), which Tom Cruise co-wrote, his character, Cole Trickle, delivers a line that might be as illuminating to Tom Cruise's risk-taking personality as it is to the character in the film.

Read full story

Got Domain? Why You Need to Buy Your Domain Name

Writers and artists tend to own their domain names, but these days, owning your name in the form of a domain is a good idea for everyone, no matter what it is you do for a living or a hobby.

Read full story

BBX.1.5 Variant Surges in Northeast and Midwest U.S.

80% of Covid-19 Cases in the Northeast US are XBB.1.5 and it's moving through the country rapidly, currently spiking in the Midwest US. Here's what you need to know about the new variant.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley Use Music to Smash Writer's Block

Finding Your Muse in the Music: Smash Writer's Block for Good Using Tips from Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley. It’s 11:30 p.m. and you’ve been staring at a blank page on your notebook screen — or your legal pad or phone — for what feels like an eternity. You’re dying to get that next scene in your book written, but nothing is coming.

Read full story

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy