Update: Pentagon Shot Down New High-Altitude Object Over Alaska Ice; FAA Warning Interrupted ConocoPhillips Oil Flight

An object which entered US airspace in Alaska without permission and was shot down near Prudhoe Bay by the US was confirmed Friday by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby, who is also the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, in a press briefing. Kirby confirmed this was done on the President's order at the recommendation of the Pentagon. The new object was shot down over frozen waters after the US contacted Canada to coordinate airspace safety. Kirby said when asked, that there is no plan to reach out to China, effectively saying that this is not the same type of device that was shot down last week and the Pentagon does not have evidence that this was launched by China. They have not ruled anything out however, leaving the question of what kind of object it might be and whether it is a surveillance device, weather device, or something else. Kirby confirmed the US does not know what kind of object it is, but that it was likely to be unmanned because of its size.

Photo by Anders Jildén on Unsplash

ConocoPhillips Company Flights Pause After FAA Warning

CNN's Paradise Afshar reported Friday that the entire incident interrupted a Q400 airplane's flight path, flown by ConocoPhillips Company in the morning after they received an FAA warning. The flight was carrying employees from Anchorage to an oil field on the northern slopes. The spokesperson for ConocoPhillips, Dennis Nuss, said that an early flight turned back while en route due to an FAA warning about the airspace as the object being tracked was traveling at 40,000 feet, where cargo and commercial jet aircraft travel regularly. The flight landed back in Anchorage. Nuss also reported that company flights later resumed from Anchorage to Alpine without incident.

Related to Last Week's Spy Balloon?

The Chinese balloon shot down last week, Kirby stated, was a much larger object than this one. We now know that it had multiple antennas to collect various types of intelligence inside the US. He did not refer to the new object as a balloon or a drone but said we don't know what it is yet. The new object was located over Alaskan frozen waters when it was downed, debris landing on the ice inside the Arctic Circle. A recovery effort to retrieve the object is ongoing. It is unclear how the Pentagon is classifying it and there is no word yet on whether this new object is a balloon drone or if we have any information yet about who owns it. This comes just a week after the US Navy shot down a Chinese drone balloon off the coast of North Carolina.

First Object Was Spy Balloon Downed 4 February

Last week the Pentagon and members of the public tracked a Chinese spy drone balloon while it made its way across the United States where it was shot down off the North Carolina coast in shallow water. The FAA and the Department of Defense had grounded all planes at 3 airports early Saturday afternoon on February 4th including Charleston SC, Myrtle Beach SC, and Wilmington NC. At approximately 3:00 p.m. that day, the U.S. Navy shot down the balloon which by then had traveled out over coastal waters. Water depth was reported to be just under 50 feet in depth when the balloon was downed, which they hoped would make recovery easier. Recovery efforts were conducted in cooperation between the US Navy and the Coast Guard, deploying divers to collect the balloon's debris before it could sink or spread out too far. Shooting it down over open water avoided populated areas as much as possible, mainly to avoid injury to the population in the event it carried anything unexpected or might break up into a large debris field. Due to the height at which the balloon traveled, the debris field could have been miles wide if it had been shot down over land. It's no surprise the Pentagon and the POTUS decided not to shoot it down over land. It was unknown at the time what the balloon was carrying, and it was the size of 3 buses according to the Pentagon. Shooting it down over populated areas, even in Alaska or Montana, could have impacted the population on the ground on Wednesday, 1 February.

It will be interesting to see how this object differs from the Chinese spy balloon and what it had on board. The first object was confirmed as being launched by China, and it was not a weather device as China stated, but a spy drone. It did attempt to record sensitive areas or facilities in its path with multiple antennas, which the US military reports they camouflaged during the spy drone balloon's trip last week across the country.