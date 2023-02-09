Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

BR Rogers

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvIDf_0khL7FRW00
Photo byVladimir SolomianyionUnsplash

That's because the US dollar is a worldwide economic standard and if it's devalued, it means the potential collapse of not only America’s financial reputation but a possible huge boost to China's financial standing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWCcu_0khL7FRW00
Photo byZhiyueonUnsplash

China is an authoritarian country with an almost closed financial system. US relations with them have been extremely strained. If the US were to default on its payments, the ensuing effect could give China leverage over the US, at least for a short period of time, which China would certainly be happy about. No matter what your political views are, and unless you are a chaos theory proponent, why would you be foolish enough to wish catastrophic events or authoritarian leverage over your country or work toward it? That answer is much bigger than the space in this article, but the real question is would China's economy actually come out of a global financial collapse, if one happens, in better shape than the US economy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xj9uc_0khL7FRW00
Photo byMarga SantosoonUnsplash

The US Economy is Tightly Enmeshed with Every Country

Consider that few other first-world countries' treasury departments and monetary systems hold as much sway in the global economy as the US Treasury does. Arguably, the US is the primary shepherd for the economic systems of the planet. European Union, Germany in particular, have an enormous impact as well. However, all of the economies of the EU are entangled with the US economy indelibly.

If the US Treasury defaults on its debt when the ceiling is reached, the global financial system could enter the kind of crisis we haven't seen in more a 100 years. If it does, and the global financial markets crash it would be improbable for China to gain a better financial footing over the US because of its economy. Right now, due to Covid protocols, housing markets, and other financial bumps, they are neither liquid enough nor strong enough to bear the risks that the US routinely takes.

Translated, the question then becomes would you want the entire global financial systems to melt down because the US Congress is having trouble talking to each other, even if it didn't give either China or Russia any leverage over us? Probably not. Here's an example of why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwKmK_0khL7FRW00
Photo byzhang kaiyvonUnsplash

The impact in the US alone means that in a week, perhaps less, the average city's water supply would become unsafe to drink. Subsequently, without the supply chain running, which would have shut down in mere days, the US would have about 2 weeks or less before clean, safe drinking water became completely unavailable across the nation, resulting in widespread illness and possibly many deaths in all the areas where water cannot be properly boiled because of power loss, which would be widespread. This would happen fast, because city water supplies depend almost entirely upon the chemicals delivered to treatment plants weekly or monthly, via the supply chain.

There are several things the President and Congress can do to avoid a US Treasury debt ceiling default. Let's hope the US Government's thoughts turn to a more cooperative frame of mind in the coming weeks. Using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool for politics or for any other reason, will impact 7.8 Billion people across the globe, not just the 331 Million people who live in the US.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Headline# World# Economy# Finance# Politics

Comments / 44

Published by

Headlines and Entertainment News Journalist https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

N/A
743 followers

More from BR Rogers

Update: 3rd Object to Violate North American Airspace Taken Down by US F-22 Pilots Over Canada, Labeled Cylindrical

Canada and US today are reporting that the North American Aerospace Defense Command, in which both countries are members, tracked a third object to violate North American airspace in the last week. It was not fully identified but is now being referred to as cylindrical rather than as a balloon by the US Pentagon and Canada, and it's smaller than the object shot down over Alaska. It was downed at the order of both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Biden after the two spoke about the object in the afternoon.

Read full story
65 comments
Alaska State

Update: Pentagon Shot Down New High-Altitude Object Over Alaska Ice; FAA Warning Interrupted ConocoPhillips Oil Flight

An object which entered US airspace in Alaska without permission and was shot down near Prudhoe Bay by the US was confirmed Friday by Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby, who is also the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, in a press briefing. Kirby confirmed this was done on the President's order at the recommendation of the Pentagon. The new object was shot down over frozen waters after the US contacted Canada to coordinate airspace safety. Kirby said when asked, that there is no plan to reach out to China, effectively saying that this is not the same type of device that was shot down last week and the Pentagon does not have evidence that this was launched by China. They have not ruled anything out however, leaving the question of what kind of object it might be and whether it is a surveillance device, weather device, or something else. Kirby confirmed the US does not know what kind of object it is, but that it was likely to be unmanned because of its size.

Read full story
29 comments

Update: Quake Death Toll Surpasses 25,000 in Turkey-Syria Region; 3,000+ Buildings Collapsed; 21,000 Hunt for Survivors

This past Sunday, two earthquakes, magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 struck along fault lines. The earthquakes were separated by 9 hours but affected more than 13 million people across large portions of Turkey and Syria. It is the worst this area has experienced since records began being kept approximately 100 years ago. In 1999 a single 7.5 quake struck killing more than 17,000 people. On Friday, in Turkey and Syria (Thursday in the US) the hope of avoiding that kind of death toll died as the human loss surpasses 25,000 individuals. Officials in both countries are warning that the count is expected to continue to rise as the time period for rescuing anyone alive is expiring. Despite that, several survivors were rescued on Friday as teams work as quickly as possible to find more.

Read full story
17 comments

Weekend Headline Recap: Grammys, Spy Drones, Earthquakes, and the Super Bowl.

Hello, Monday. If you were traveling or just decided to unplug during this weekend, quite a lot happened in the national and international news while you weren't looking. Everything from spy drones being shot down to The Grammy Awards to a deadly earthquake.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy Balloon

The Outer Banks, Carolina Coast -- The FAA and the Department of Defense issued orders to ground all planes at 3 airports in the early afternoon Saturday, Charleston SC, Myrtle Beach SC, and Wilmington NC in effect until 3:30 p.m. EST. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Navy shot down the Chinese spy balloon that had floated out above the water of the Carolina coast. The US Navy had also deployed a water recovery operation to collect the balloon's debris before it could sink. It was shot over open water to avoid populated areas as much as possible in the event it was carrying anything unexpected or might break up into a large debris field. From the height at which the balloon was traveling, the debris field could have been miles wide if it had been shot down over land. It's no surprise the Pentagon and the POTUS decided not to shoot it down over land as not knowing what the balloon, wich was quite large, was carrying and didn't want to impact civilians on the ground when it was first sighted in Montana on Wednesday.

Read full story
33 comments

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.

Read full story
15 comments

Pentagon Involves NASA in Evaluating Chinese Spy Balloon as Secretary Blinken Cancels Trip to Beijing

The Pentagon has involved NASA in evaluating the Chinese spy balloons, which China has admitted releasing, and which are now floating at high altitudes above both the U.S. and Latin America.

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

Struggling Families Get Help To Get By

How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.

Read full story
13 comments
Boston, MA

Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 Lines

The Boston T's Orange Line, Green Line, and Red Line are all affected by construction, restrictions, and schedule changes in February, historically one of the coldest, wettest, and least convenient months of the year for travel in the city. Thankfully, the impact is scheduled for weekends, so weekday commuters will not feel the impact too badly. However, if you work on weekends and you depend on the T, brace yourself.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten Path

Boston is a great city, but there are quite a few out-of-the-way places that first-time visitors to Beantown as the locals call it, might not know about. Several are in the do-not-miss category and most are great places to visit even on inclement weather days, for which Boston is well-known.

Read full story

"I'm More Afraid to be Nothing than of Getting Hurt" Line from 'Days of Thunder' Illuminates Cruise and Our Human Story

In Days of Thunder (1990), which Tom Cruise co-wrote, his character, Cole Trickle, delivers a line that might be as illuminating to Tom Cruise's risk-taking personality as it is to the character in the film.

Read full story

Got Domain? Why You Need to Buy Your Domain Name

Writers and artists tend to own their domain names, but these days, owning your name in the form of a domain is a good idea for everyone, no matter what it is you do for a living or a hobby.

Read full story

BBX.1.5 Variant Surges in Northeast and Midwest U.S.

80% of Covid-19 Cases in the Northeast US are XBB.1.5 and it's moving through the country rapidly, currently spiking in the Midwest US. Here's what you need to know about the new variant.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley Use Music to Smash Writer's Block

Finding Your Muse in the Music: Smash Writer's Block for Good Using Tips from Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley. It’s 11:30 p.m. and you’ve been staring at a blank page on your notebook screen — or your legal pad or phone — for what feels like an eternity. You’re dying to get that next scene in your book written, but nothing is coming.

Read full story

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species. Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded?

Read full story
5 comments

AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals. Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy