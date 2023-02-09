Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.

That's because the US dollar is a worldwide economic standard and if it's devalued, it means the potential collapse of not only America’s financial reputation but a possible huge boost to China's financial standing.

China is an authoritarian country with an almost closed financial system. US relations with them have been extremely strained. If the US were to default on its payments, the ensuing effect could give China leverage over the US, at least for a short period of time, which China would certainly be happy about. No matter what your political views are, and unless you are a chaos theory proponent, why would you be foolish enough to wish catastrophic events or authoritarian leverage over your country or work toward it? That answer is much bigger than the space in this article, but the real question is would China's economy actually come out of a global financial collapse, if one happens, in better shape than the US economy?

The US Economy is Tightly Enmeshed with Every Country

Consider that few other first-world countries' treasury departments and monetary systems hold as much sway in the global economy as the US Treasury does. Arguably, the US is the primary shepherd for the economic systems of the planet. European Union, Germany in particular, have an enormous impact as well. However, all of the economies of the EU are entangled with the US economy indelibly.

If the US Treasury defaults on its debt when the ceiling is reached, the global financial system could enter the kind of crisis we haven't seen in more a 100 years. If it does, and the global financial markets crash it would be improbable for China to gain a better financial footing over the US because of its economy. Right now, due to Covid protocols, housing markets, and other financial bumps, they are neither liquid enough nor strong enough to bear the risks that the US routinely takes.

Translated, the question then becomes would you want the entire global financial systems to melt down because the US Congress is having trouble talking to each other, even if it didn't give either China or Russia any leverage over us? Probably not. Here's an example of why.

The impact in the US alone means that in a week, perhaps less, the average city's water supply would become unsafe to drink. Subsequently, without the supply chain running, which would have shut down in mere days, the US would have about 2 weeks or less before clean, safe drinking water became completely unavailable across the nation, resulting in widespread illness and possibly many deaths in all the areas where water cannot be properly boiled because of power loss, which would be widespread. This would happen fast, because city water supplies depend almost entirely upon the chemicals delivered to treatment plants weekly or monthly, via the supply chain.

There are several things the President and Congress can do to avoid a US Treasury debt ceiling default. Let's hope the US Government's thoughts turn to a more cooperative frame of mind in the coming weeks. Using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool for politics or for any other reason, will impact 7.8 Billion people across the globe, not just the 331 Million people who live in the US.