Update: Quake Death Toll Surpasses 25,000 in Turkey-Syria Region; 3,000+ Buildings Collapsed; 21,000 Hunt for Survivors

This past Sunday, two earthquakes, magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 struck along fault lines. The earthquakes were separated by 9 hours but affected more than 13 million people across large portions of Turkey and Syria. It is the worst this area has experienced since records began being kept approximately 100 years ago. In 1999 a single 7.5 quake struck killing more than 17,000 people. On Friday, in Turkey and Syria (Thursday in the US) the hope of avoiding that kind of death toll died as the human loss surpasses 25,000 individuals. Officials in both countries are warning that the count is expected to continue to rise as the time period for rescuing anyone alive is expiring. Despite that, several survivors were rescued on Friday as teams work as quickly as possible to find more.

The devastation is widespread in the region and the death toll has been rising alarmingly. At first, it was a few hundred as families searched for their missing loved ones. Whole villages have been devastated. Worse, hampering the efforts of the search through the rubble and adding to the hardship of losses are freezing temperatures across the region. Turkey had no finances for disaster relief, and the remote locations made the first 24 hours of the rescue efforts beyond horrendous as only the survivors but not first responders were available. Other countries have sent relief workers to assist but they have also been hampered by the remote locations and the long travel times.

3 Fault Lines Converge

Multistory apartment buildings pancaked under the onslaught of the snapping of 3 of Earth's tectonic plates in the area. Turkey and Syria lie along several fault lines: Anatolian, Arabian, and African plates. Fault line areas are where the edge of geologic, moving plate structures forming the top of the Earth's crust meet and occasionally stretch, move, and then snap back, grinding against one another causing seismic damage.

It's these movements and the magnitude of movement which cause earthquakes to occur. The amount of plate movement determines, among other factors, the magnitude number we register for an earthquake. Even in this region, where significant fault lines exist, earthquakes that occur are seldom as strong as a magnitude 7 - 8 as these two were, and a near-8 magnitude, as with the first one, is quite rare.

Tremors are certainly not uncommon in this area, and sadly, more tremors are expected to be felt in the form of aftershocks in the hours ahead of both quakes, possibly continuing over the next few days as the 3 tectonic plates and surrounding ground settle into their new positions.

It's impossible to put a price on the value of human life lost. It's made worse by those who have experienced the recent wars in the area, particularly in Syria. Some Syrian refugees who relocated to Turkey for a better life have now lost their homes again, and more loved ones. It's unfathomable. A great deal of rebuilding and healing is ahead. The cost will be steep. But the devastation, the burying of loved ones, and the rebuilding of cities will be the hardest on those who've spent the last decade surviving the civil war in Syria.

