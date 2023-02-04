Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

BR Rogers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC7Cp_0kcMsBUW00
Photo byTheo BickelonUnsplash

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F.

On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.

The summit station on the mountain also experienced wind gusts Friday night that were in excess of 125 mph that continued into Saturday, with its highest gust clocking in at a speedy 127.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyS3x_0kcMsBUW00
Mt. Washington's summit station websitePhoto byState of New Hampshire

Personnel manning the summit station on the mountain bundle up and trek outside every hour during their shift to verify their instrument readings. Now that's wicked.

With these temperatures and conditions, frostbite can occur almost immediately if a person's skin is exposed; that is, in less than 60 seconds. Likewise, severe hypothermia risks also abound, so staff is careful to cover up completely. Meteorologists have warned that being outside during these conditions, on the mountain or anywhere in the Northeast during this arctic windstorm is ill-advised.

National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning ahead of the arctic winds and it remains in effect until 1:00 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon. If you must venture out this weekend, be sure to dress in layers and reduce skin exposure as much as possible. The good news? It's going to warm up fast. The Sunday forecast high is a balmy 46°F. That's going to feel like the tropics after these arctic winds pass over.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Headlines# Weather# Lifestyle# US News# Travel

Comments / 15

Published by

Rogers is an entertainment news journalist. https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

N/A
439 followers

More from BR Rogers

Debt Default by US Treasury Could Cause Stock Crashes; Give China Leverage Over US; Cause Global Financial Collapse

Economists say we're facing severe national and global consequences if we use the debt ceiling and the potential of US Treasury debt default as a negotiating tool for our political differences. Many of us think it will mean higher interest rates, higher grocery bills (please, no more!), or job losses where we finally have the lowest unemployment rate in decades (1969), now down to 3.4%. Believe it or not, increased interest rates, more expensive groceries, and massive job losses would actually be a good outcome in comparison to the cascade of financial woes we might face if we default on our loans.

Read full story
13 comments

Update: Quake Death Toll Rises to 16,000 in Turkey-Syria Region; 3,000+ Buildings Collapsed; 20,000 Hunt for Survivors

This past Sunday, two earthquakes, magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 struck along fault lines. The earthquakes were separated by 9 hours but affected more than 13 million people across large portions of Turkey and Syria. It is the worst this area has experienced since records began being kept approximately 100 years ago. In 1999 a single 7.5 quake struck killing more than 17,000 people. We can only hope the death toll is not nearly so high for these two quakes on Sunday, but officials are now warning that the death toll, which has already risen to 16,000 as of Thursday in Turkey (Wednesday evening in the US) might surpass 20,000 once rescue and recovery efforts are complete.

Read full story
8 comments

Weekend Headline Recap: Grammys, Spy Drones, Earthquakes, and the Super Bowl.

Hello, Monday. If you were traveling or just decided to unplug during this weekend, quite a lot happened in the national and international news while you weren't looking. Everything from spy drones being shot down to The Grammy Awards to a deadly earthquake.

Read full story
Wilmington, NC

Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy Balloon

The Outer Banks, Carolina Coast -- The FAA and the Department of Defense issued orders to ground all planes at 3 airports in the early afternoon Saturday, Charleston SC, Myrtle Beach SC, and Wilmington NC in effect until 3:30 p.m. EST. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Saturday, the U.S. Navy shot down the Chinese spy balloon that had floated out above the water of the Carolina coast. The US Navy had also deployed a water recovery operation to collect the balloon's debris before it could sink. It was shot over open water to avoid populated areas as much as possible in the event it was carrying anything unexpected or might break up into a large debris field. From the height at which the balloon was traveling, the debris field could have been miles wide if it had been shot down over land. It's no surprise the Pentagon and the POTUS decided not to shoot it down over land as not knowing what the balloon, wich was quite large, was carrying and didn't want to impact civilians on the ground when it was first sighted in Montana on Wednesday.

Read full story
33 comments

Pentagon Involves NASA in Evaluating Chinese Spy Balloon as Secretary Blinken Cancels Trip to Beijing

The Pentagon has involved NASA in evaluating the Chinese spy balloons, which China has admitted releasing, and which are now floating at high altitudes above both the U.S. and Latin America.

Read full story
9 comments
Massachusetts State

Struggling Families Get Help To Get By

How do you and your family get by these days? Do you eat out less often? Maybe you don’t eat out at all. Do you buy clothes for you and your kids at discount stores? Perhaps you rely on second-hand stores. Have you had to move or downsize your apartment, or your car? Maybe you've even had to sell your house.

Read full story
13 comments
Boston, MA

Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 Lines

The Boston T's Orange Line, Green Line, and Red Line are all affected by construction, restrictions, and schedule changes in February, historically one of the coldest, wettest, and least convenient months of the year for travel in the city. Thankfully, the impact is scheduled for weekends, so weekday commuters will not feel the impact too badly. However, if you work on weekends and you depend on the T, brace yourself.

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten Path

Boston is a great city, but there are quite a few out-of-the-way places that first-time visitors to Beantown as the locals call it, might not know about. Several are in the do-not-miss category and most are great places to visit even on inclement weather days, for which Boston is well-known.

Read full story

"I'm More Afraid to be Nothing than of Getting Hurt" - Line from 'Days of Thunder' Reveals Humanity's Hero Myth

In Days of Thunder (1990), Cruise's character, Cole Trickle, mouthed words that might be one of the truest thing Tom Cruise has ever told the world. The story of Cole Trickle is one with which most of us are very familiar. Our human story. Something that mythology expert Joseph Campbell would've said contains the hero archetype. The "hero" is a figure with which we all resonate. We relate to what Cole is trying to do as he tries to win the Daytona 500, a race that's part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Read full story

Got Domain? Why You Need to Buy Your Domain Name

Writers and artists tend to own their domain names, but these days, owning your name in the form of a domain is a good idea for everyone, no matter what it is you do for a living or a hobby.

Read full story

BBX.1.5 Variant Surges in Northeast and Midwest U.S.

80% of Covid-19 Cases in the Northeast US are XBB.1.5 and it's moving through the country rapidly, currently spiking in the Midwest US. Here's what you need to know about the new variant.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley Use Music to Smash Writer's Block

Finding Your Muse in the Music: Smash Writer's Block for Good Using Tips from Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley. It’s 11:30 p.m. and you’ve been staring at a blank page on your notebook screen — or your legal pad or phone — for what feels like an eternity. You’re dying to get that next scene in your book written, but nothing is coming.

Read full story

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species. Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded?

Read full story
3 comments

AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals. Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

Read full story
2 comments

Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography

After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.

Read full story
30 comments

Hannibal TV Series Fandom, Its Creator and Its Stars Keep Season 4-7 Hopes Alive

7 Years Out, Hannibal TV Series TweetFests, Rewatches, & Petitions, Supported by the Show's Creator, Bryan Fuller, Still Thriving. In a recent interview, Bryan Fuller was asked by ScreenRealm about a revival of Season 4 of the HannibalTV Series. He reported,

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy