Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Photo by Theo Bickel on Unsplash

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F.

On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.

The summit station on the mountain also experienced wind gusts Friday night that were in excess of 125 mph that continued into Saturday, with its highest gust clocking in at a speedy 127.

Mt. Washington's summit station website Photo by State of New Hampshire

Personnel manning the summit station on the mountain bundle up and trek outside every hour during their shift to verify their instrument readings. Now that's wicked.

With these temperatures and conditions, frostbite can occur almost immediately if a person's skin is exposed; that is, in less than 60 seconds. Likewise, severe hypothermia risks also abound, so staff is careful to cover up completely. Meteorologists have warned that being outside during these conditions, on the mountain or anywhere in the Northeast during this arctic windstorm is ill-advised.

National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning ahead of the arctic winds and it remains in effect until 1:00 p.m. EST Saturday afternoon. If you must venture out this weekend, be sure to dress in layers and reduce skin exposure as much as possible. The good news? It's going to warm up fast. The Sunday forecast high is a balmy 46°F. That's going to feel like the tropics after these arctic winds pass over.