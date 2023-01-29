Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten Path

Boston is a great city, but there are quite a few out-of-the-way places that first-time visitors to Beantown as the locals call it, might not know about. Several are in the do-not-miss category and most are great places to visit even on inclement weather days, for which Boston is well-known.

Photo by Mark Olsen on Unsplash

For sightseeing in Boston, there are many spots well worth your time that can provide wonderful, memorable family experiences, plus optimal photo opportunities. Don't miss these wicked hotspots:

Photo by Boston Public Library on Unsplash

Paul Revere House: This is the historic residence of the famous and inspiring patriot, Paul Revere, and where he lived during the Revolutionary period. See it at 19 N Square, Boston TIP - You'll find the equally famous statue of Paul Revere's Ride in a completely different location, in front of the Old North Church, which is also a worthwhile visit at 193 Salem St, Boston.

USS Constitution Museum: Find this museum at the Charlestown Navy Yard. It's all about the USS Constitution, which is the oldest warship in the world that's still floating, and it's an especially fun historical site to visit with your kids. See it at the Charlestown Navy Yard, Building 22, Charlestown.

Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology: A part of Harvard University, this museum is host to many exhibits displaying ancient histories, including the cultures of Egypt and Mesoamerica. This is just one of the many museums you'll find in the collection of Harvard Museums of Science & Culture. See it at 11 Divinity Avenue in Cambridge.

Detail from The Rape of Europe by Titian, 1562 Photo by Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: Incredible work by famous artists like Titian and Rembrandt. There is also a beautiful outdoor garden if weather permits, and if not, the Dorothy McGee Greenhouse can be strolled through and the gardens can be viewed through the glass of the new wing. See it all at 25 Evans Way, Boston.

Boston Athenæum: This incredible, independent library is part of a membership group of libraries available to patrons since 1807. It boasts more than just beautiful reading spaces and collections of rare books, but also collections of art, sculpture, and music. Visit at 10-1/2 Beacon St, Boston.

The Arnold Arboretum: This is a 281-acre public garden and it's also a research station. It provides a lovely escape from the usual city vacation sights and offers you beautiful views of the surrounding area, whether you're visiting with the whole family or taking your sweetheart on a romantic stroll. Start your tour at 125 Arborway, Boston.

Photo by jacob Licht on Unsplash

The Boston Harbor Islands Park: A fount of environmental protection and preservation, this beautiful national and state park is comprised of 34 islands and peninsulas. It offers hiking, summer swimming, sailing, a lighthouse tour, camping opportunities, and much more. It also has several historic sites, a ferry to get you around, and some beautiful views of Boston's iconic skyline. Begin your tour with either a harbor walk or plan an island tour with ferry tickets at the Welcome Center on the Rose Kennedy Greenway at 191 W Atlantic Ave Boston.

The Samuel Adams Brewery: A nice way to begin an evening on the town, this brewery offers tours of its facilities and tastings of its wicked famous beers, too. Go visit at 30 Germania St, Jamaica Plain.

Nightlife and Theater

Photo by Lance Anderson on Unsplash

Of course, Boston offers many other great nightlife spots, too, and if you're in the mood for more than just a beer, check out Boston's famous bar scene or its equally famed Theatre District and its many delicious restaurants that sprawl along the streets of Washington, Tremont, and Boylston, and down Huntington Avenue.

In the summer, you can enjoy Shakespeare on the Common performances after taking a romantic swan boat ride, a well-known feature of the Common's Frog Pond.

Photo by David Trinks on Unsplash

Boston Common: Don't miss a stroll through Boston's answer to Central Park. Especially fun and romantic is a turn on the Swan boats. Afterward, stroll past the newest monument on the Common, called The Embrace, it's a sculpture honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, author Coretta Scott King, who met while attending school in Boston. The Common encompasses 50 acres of land and is bounded on 5 sides by downtown streets where you can begin your visit: 139 Tremont St., Park Street, Beacon Street, Charles Street, and Boylston Street.

Going There

Whether you choose one or all of these fun options, remember to pack good shoes or boots, preferably water-tight, and an umbrella. Boston receives more precipitation per annum than Seattle. Despite its annual precipitation, Boston is a romantic, historic, and smart destination for your next trip, whether it's for the upcoming Valentine's Day, an educational tour, or a fun family vacation. There's plenty to do inside and out, at any time of year and these suggestions are just a small handful of the off-the-beaten-path spots that Boston's historic Beantown has to offer. Wicked!