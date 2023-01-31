Tom Cruise Told Us What Drives Him in a 1990 Movie Line in Days of Thunder

In Days of Thunder (1990), Cruise's character, Cole Trickle, mouthed the words that might just be the truest thing Tom Cruise has ever told the world.

Days of Thunder (1990) Photo by IMP Awards

The story of Cole Trickle is one with which most of us are very familiar. Our human story. Something that mythology expert Joseph Campbell would've said contains the hero archetype. The "hero" is a figure with which we all resonate. We relate to what Cole is trying to do as he tries to win the Daytona 500, a race that's part of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Human Journey

Cole's job? Make something of yourself, go for the gusto, take the hard risks to win, get the girl (or the boy), don't ever give up, and above all, believe in yourself. That's the promise of what Campbell called the hero myth. His most famous research work was the book, Hero with a Thousand Faces, which tells our collective human journey: the story of struggle and triumph over adversity.

Toward the end of the film Days of Thunder (1990), Cole is about to get back into the race, and he tells his neurologist and girlfriend, Dr. Claire Lewicki, something that rings true for both the character and also for Cruise himself,

I'm more afraid to be nothing than I am of getting hurt."

Days of Thunder (1990) Photo by us44mt - Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

In 1990 when Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle said those words, he was likely being quite real with his audience and not just being in character. The fact is, Tom Cruise has spent the last 4-plus decades entertaining us by executing some of the most difficult stunts ever attempted in cinema. He's in no danger of being nothing and certainly never was. He and his production companies take huge risks, pushing the boundaries of what's possible, from the way film insurance is done (something expensive and rarely changed on large productions) to pushing the limits of non-CGI filming, particularly in the areas of stunt work. Fans often marvel at how Cruise seems to excel and thrive on the dangerous aspects of his filmmaking stunts, and seem to be surprised at how fearless he is, even after decades in the business. Yet he told us, all those years ago, straight out, what he was about. It shouldn't be any wonder why he seems so unafraid of getting hurt even now.

These days, having one of his films fail to entertain us or to gross obscene amounts of money is still not an option for Cruise. He's currently filming MI:7 and MI:8 back to back, the first is scheduled to release in July of 2023, and the second in June of 2024. The stunts are rumored to be truly over the top. Put another way, if filmmaking were a race, Cruise is running in the lead car, still, and judging from box office results, we're all still cheering for him.