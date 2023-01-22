New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

BR Rogers

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia.

But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old).

But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Neighborly Help?

Your only option: ask the strange, possibly dangerous, next-door neighbor for help in killing the monster. Not at all your typical solution. Yet that's the highly intriguing premise of Bryan Fuller's new horror film Dust Bunny. It's horror family-style, and the film has just begun production.

Together Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V4Ja_0kMswG3F00
The cast of Hannibal TV SeriesPhoto byNBC (fair use)

Dust Bunny reunites Bryan Fuller with Mads Mikkelsen, the actor who played Hannibal in his TV Series on NBC, which took an aesthetically beautiful visual storytelling style, and avoided overt gore displays, despite its subject matter, in telling us the stories of Thomas Harris's characters. Fuller's Dust Bunny promises to be just as psychological as his Hannibal TV Series, which should feel a bit like coming home to both Fuller and Mikkelsen, who have made no secret of saying that they loved working together on NBC's Hannibal TV Series and are yet hoping to revisit the series with a Hannibal Season 4-7 together, if they can find a network or a streaming studio such as Amazon, to pick it up again. Amazon has seemed the most likely candidate of late after buying the rights to Silence of the Lambs with its takeover of MGM, which was finally approved by regulators (2022).

Scary But Safe

There's no word on who is playing the little girl in Dust Bunny, but it's a demanding role for a child actor, and whoever is chosen will face scary scenes and participate in a busy filming schedule. That can be a hefty weight on any young actor. However, Mads Mikkelsen, who's about to become a grandfather in his home country of Denmark, is an incredibly kind coworker according to everyone he's ever worked with, and one could imagine no less so with children. Despite Mads playing some very scary villains, like LeChiffre in the James Bond franchise entry, Casino Royale (2006), he's lovely to work with according to Daniel Craig (playing James Bond). Hugh Dancy has said similar things (playing Will Graham), and has been a good friend of Mikkelsen's since they worked together on the set of King Arthur in 2004. Given the reports from coworkers, Mads will no doubt be a huge help to any child actor who is cast in the starring role.

Dust Bunny, written by Fuller is also being directed by him, and he further shares production responsibilities with two other producers who are best known for producing John Wick, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Working with the Wick producers bodes well for both Fuller and Mikkelsen, and Dust Bunny promises to be a good, fun scare for horror fans.

