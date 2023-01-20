Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?

Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash

Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Photo by Coffeefy Workafe on Unsplash

The downtown and University of Arizona areas are teeming with bars, hot spots and nightclubs, while the foothills are overflowing with world-class golf courses. The Tucson Metro area is much larger than most comparable metros with similar populations, boasting over 350 square miles of sun, fun and culture.

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash

Similar in some ways to Los Angeles, and only a few hours away from the movie capital of the world, less than a 9-hour drive in fact, Tucson offers you some true variety. There are botanical gardens, the Sonoran Desert Museum with a zoo, exquisite golf courses and resorts, horseback riding, wine tasting, and even roller derby! You might go hiking, biking, or climbing among the five mountain ranges that surround this beautiful So. Arizona valley.

Photo by Johanser Martinez on Unsplash

Despite its elevation of 2,389 ft. above sea level, it gets mighty toasty in July. But drive just 30 minutes north and you can cool off with hiking, shopping, and dining up on gorgeous Mt. Lemmon, the highest peak in the area and part of the Santa Catalina mountain range. Visiting in the winter you'll also have access to skiing, after which you can don a pair of shorts for a warming round of golf back down on the valley floor. Feeling landlocked? Well, if San Diego's 7-hour drive is a little too far for you, try Puerto Penasco in fabulous Mexico, just 5 hours away. Known as Rocky Point by Tucsonan locals, this once quiet fishing village is now a hub for partygoers, beach lovers, and water sports aficionados.

Rocky Point, Mexico Photo by Gordon Siewert on Unsplash

Need more?

How about the old-fashioned steakhouses or the 5-star eateries, Native American art galleries, cultural and religious festivals, Old Tucson Studios has Wild West gun fights and movie shoots, the Gaslight Theater has amazing shows, the annual rodeo has rough and exciting action, the PGA tour is prominent here, there's an annual Culinary Festival, stargazing at the Kitt Peak National Observatory, breathtaking Colossal Cave tours, annual architectural and solar power tours of elite homes, and what about the famous Biosphere II habitat north of the city?

Photo by Chris Murray on Unsplash

If you're feeling overloaded by the sights and you just want some peace and quiet with your sweetie? Try relaxing with lake fishing, boating, or camping. Perhaps you'd rather walk hand-in-hand among the saguaro cactus in the Saguaro National Monument's forests, both East and West, bordering the Valley? The gorgeous views also lend themselves to birdwatching for rare species found only in So. Arizona.

Saguaro cactus Photo by Dulcey Lima on Unsplash

It’s all waiting for you in Tucson Arizona, whether you’re single, looking for a romantic couples getaway, or vacationing with the kids. And don’t be surprised to find yourself staying for good. Tucson is a haven for cold-weather transplants from all over the globe who quickly learned to appreciate its many forms of ¡Caliente!