Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species.

Orcas Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash

Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded?

It’s difficult though, isn’t it? And it takes a lot of practice.

It also takes patience and a willingness to keep at it — perseverance.

Yet, if you’re traveling or living in a host country that is not your own, it’s quite satisfying to be able to interact with the local population in their own language and customs.

The time and effort can pay off in many ways, the most valuable is survival, being able to find food and basic necessities. It can also help you make new friends, as well as build community ties, and create a support system.

Scientists suspect that these might be some of the reasons why orcas, who are the largest dolphins on Earth, learned how to vocalize as if they were their smaller dolphin cousins, the Bottlenose. The orcas used dolphin vocalization to communicate with the pods of their smaller Bottlenose dolphin cousins. Learning a language across species is more than just learning a dialect. It’s not like a Native English speaker learning the different nuances between American and British English, for example. It's more like an American English speaker learning Chinese. That’s still another spoken language — but a very different one. The brains of humans and simians allow for pathways that make it easier to learn new information, including language.

What Makes Orcas Learning Bottlenose Dolphin Language Surprising?

Orcas are often referred to as “killer whales” but they aren’t actually related to whales. They're relatives of their much smaller cousins, the dolphin. One of the reasons sharks are so afraid of both orcas and dolphins is that they are the only other species in the ocean that poses a predatory risk to sharks. Orcas and dolphins cooperate in pods and defend their families. Communication is of high importance and orca song is a complex language of whistling, sound bursts (referred to as pulsing), and clicking. Some species of mammals, like humans, can reproduce sounds that they hear and learn to use them in context socially. This is referred to as vocal learning and it is part of the bedrock of language learning itself. The ability to learn and adapt does indicate a higher order of intelligence.

So How Smart Are They?

Does this mean that orcas and dolphins are approaching human intelligence? Not necessarily. Their level of intelligence is challenging to determine, but scientists now have proof that the type of learning and vocalization the orcas are doing requires neural plasticity in the brain. Few mammals but humans and simians possess this ability. Orcas and dolphins have family structures that create an environment of social learning, which could be key. Scientists now know that orcas, like dolphins, bats, and some bird species, can learn and apply new information not just memorize it.

More study is needed to find out if orcas are communicating with dolphins in their surrounding areas for the purpose of food information and acquisition, or if there are other purposes for their linguistic learning and communication expansion.