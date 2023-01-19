Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

BR Rogers

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW7T7_0kJY9CQy00
OrcasPhoto byGabriel TovaronUnsplash

Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded? 

It’s difficult though, isn’t it? And it takes a lot of practice. 

It also takes patience and a willingness to keep at it — perseverance.

Yet, if you’re traveling or living in a host country that is not your own, it’s quite satisfying to be able to interact with the local population in their own language and customs.

The time and effort can pay off in many ways, the most valuable is survival, being able to find food and basic necessities. It can also help you make new friends, as well as build community ties, and create a support system. 

Scientists suspect that these might be some of the reasons why orcas, who are the largest dolphins on Earth, learned how to vocalize as if they were their smaller dolphin cousins, the Bottlenose. The orcas used dolphin vocalization to communicate with the pods of their smaller Bottlenose dolphin cousins. Learning a language across species is more than just learning a dialect. It’s not like a Native English speaker learning the different nuances between American and British English, for example. It's more like an American English speaker learning Chinese. That’s still another spoken language — but a very different one. The brains of humans and simians allow for pathways that make it easier to learn new information, including language.

What Makes Orcas Learning Bottlenose Dolphin Language Surprising?

Orcas are often referred to as “killer whales” but they aren’t actually related to whales. They're relatives of their much smaller cousins, the dolphin. One of the reasons sharks are so afraid of both orcas and dolphins is that they are the only other species in the ocean that poses a predatory risk to sharks. Orcas and dolphins cooperate in pods and defend their families. Communication is of high importance and orca song is a complex language of whistling, sound bursts (referred to as pulsing), and clicking. Some species of mammals, like humans, can reproduce sounds that they hear and learn to use them in context socially. This is referred to as vocal learning and it is part of the bedrock of language learning itself. The ability to learn and adapt does indicate a higher order of intelligence.

So How Smart Are They?

Does this mean that orcas and dolphins are approaching human intelligence? Not necessarily. Their level of intelligence is challenging to determine, but scientists now have proof that the type of learning and vocalization the orcas are doing requires neural plasticity in the brain. Few mammals but humans and simians possess this ability. Orcas and dolphins have family structures that create an environment of social learning, which could be key. Scientists now know that orcas, like dolphins, bats, and some bird species, can learn and apply new information not just memorize it.

More study is needed to find out if orcas are communicating with dolphins in their surrounding areas for the purpose of food information and acquisition, or if there are other purposes for their linguistic learning and communication expansion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

Rogers is an entertainment news journalist. https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

Massachusetts State
162 followers

More from BR Rogers

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals. Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

Read full story

Hannibal TV Series Fandom, Its Creator and Its Stars Keep Season 4-7 Hopes Alive

7 Years Out, Hannibal TV Series TweetFests, Rewatches, & Petitions, Supported by the Show's Creator, Bryan Fuller, Still Thriving. In a recent interview, Bryan Fuller was asked by ScreenRealm about a revival of Season 4 of the HannibalTV Series. He reported,

Read full story

Travel: Chasing the Water Goddess Aquae Sulis

Bath, England — Snapshots of our ancient past. Adventures uncovering the Temple of Aquae Sulis beneath layers of manmade metal and Roman Mosaic. September 2004 — Roman Baths (Temple of Aquae Sulis) Somerset England.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Global Educators Create Hope for Future Using Open Source

Three Change Agents Among a New Wave of Global Educators are Delivering Hope to their Students Using Open-Source Tools and a Passion for Learning and Innovation. He Heard, “Kids from Inglewood don’t become footwear designers”

Read full story

Netflix's Action Film Polar a Dose of Sin City meets John Wick

Sin City meets John Wick is a good way of describing the film Polar (2019), starring Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R). The movie is a Netflix production and a wonderful, stylized sex & gorefest adventure that this critic recommends if you've got an eye for fast, sexy, and gory fun.

Read full story

Kojima Taking Death Stranding Video Game to the Big Screen

Hideo Kojima, creator of the hit Death Stranding video game is making DS the movie while giving us DS2 the video game. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it's not difficult to realize what the essential plot points might entail for a film. The plot is expected to be based on Kojima's DS video game, and probably the as-yet-unreleased DS2 game. While DS2 is on the way and doesn't yet have a formal release date, rumors about its appearance on shelves have begun to surface.

Read full story

Young Guns 3? Yes, It's Happening! Alias Billy the Kid in Pre-Production

We last saw our Pals in 1990 and thought we'd lost forever our Billy the Kid and his Regulators. But dust off your saddles, fans, they're headed this way in Alias Billy the Kid.

Read full story
61 comments

DART Impact Made History in 2022 Hitting Dimorphos Dead Center

NASA and Johns Hopkins APL Mission was a success. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was our first attempt at testing the planetary defense idea of using a satellite to crash into an asteroid and deflect its orbit.

Read full story

NJ Antisemitism Amplifies National News at Hanukkah

As Hanukkah arrives, America's peace is threatened by divisive rifts in politics and religion. National antisemitism is fueled in surprising ways by hate speech at local levels — inside families. Its harsh impact is affecting children in cruel ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy