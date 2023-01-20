AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

BR Rogers

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals

Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

But most writers are not graphic or illustrative artists, so using something like DALL-E seems a natural choice to produce pictures of something that exists only in a writer's head. AI art can help infuse inspirational images into the world-building process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Syh0f_0kHmudDr00
AI-generated art by DALL-E using text promptsPhoto byB. Roxy Rogers

You can ask DALL-E to generate multiple pictures for a writing project. The above photo was the result of using the prompt “photorealistic levitating object binary suns setting in the background.”

Impressive for AI

This can be impressive even though it's certainly not as good as art that's created by hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oe3eg_0kHmudDr00
AI-generated art by DALL-E using text promptsPhoto byB. Roxy Rogers
There are other software programs and apps besides DALL-E that can be used to generate creative ideas. Consider trying apps like NightCafe and Starryai, both of which are viable options, though some writers report these are not as accurate in response to complicated text prompts.

Could AI Art Replace Commissions for Book Covers?

Creating AI art as inspiration is quite different from an artist creating a book cover that is designed to appeal to and persuade a specific demographic to purchase your book. Also, most writers believe in supporting artists and helping them make a living from their work, so this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean writers can’t appreciate the art created by AI, it just means we probably prefer the inherent emotional and intuitive-infused art made by humans. Someday, transhumans might make art that merges the best of human and AI-generated art.

What do you think? If you’re a writer, would you use AI-generated art for a book cover or a website? Have you already done so? Leave a comment with your experience.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# AI# Art# software# writing# Technology

Comments / 0

Published by

Rogers is an entertainment news journalist. https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

Massachusetts State
162 followers

More from BR Rogers

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species. Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded?

Read full story
3 comments

Hannibal TV Series Fandom, Its Creator and Its Stars Keep Season 4-7 Hopes Alive

7 Years Out, Hannibal TV Series TweetFests, Rewatches, & Petitions, Supported by the Show's Creator, Bryan Fuller, Still Thriving. In a recent interview, Bryan Fuller was asked by ScreenRealm about a revival of Season 4 of the HannibalTV Series. He reported,

Read full story

Travel: Chasing the Water Goddess Aquae Sulis

Bath, England — Snapshots of our ancient past. Adventures uncovering the Temple of Aquae Sulis beneath layers of manmade metal and Roman Mosaic. September 2004 — Roman Baths (Temple of Aquae Sulis) Somerset England.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Global Educators Create Hope for Future Using Open Source

Three Change Agents Among a New Wave of Global Educators are Delivering Hope to their Students Using Open-Source Tools and a Passion for Learning and Innovation. He Heard, “Kids from Inglewood don’t become footwear designers”

Read full story

Netflix's Action Film Polar a Dose of Sin City meets John Wick

Sin City meets John Wick is a good way of describing the film Polar (2019), starring Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R). The movie is a Netflix production and a wonderful, stylized sex & gorefest adventure that this critic recommends if you've got an eye for fast, sexy, and gory fun.

Read full story

Kojima Taking Death Stranding Video Game to the Big Screen

Hideo Kojima, creator of the hit Death Stranding video game is making DS the movie while giving us DS2 the video game. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it's not difficult to realize what the essential plot points might entail for a film. The plot is expected to be based on Kojima's DS video game, and probably the as-yet-unreleased DS2 game. While DS2 is on the way and doesn't yet have a formal release date, rumors about its appearance on shelves have begun to surface.

Read full story

Young Guns 3? Yes, It's Happening! Alias Billy the Kid in Pre-Production

We last saw our Pals in 1990 and thought we'd lost forever our Billy the Kid and his Regulators. But dust off your saddles, fans, they're headed this way in Alias Billy the Kid.

Read full story
61 comments

DART Impact Made History in 2022 Hitting Dimorphos Dead Center

NASA and Johns Hopkins APL Mission was a success. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was our first attempt at testing the planetary defense idea of using a satellite to crash into an asteroid and deflect its orbit.

Read full story

NJ Antisemitism Amplifies National News at Hanukkah

As Hanukkah arrives, America's peace is threatened by divisive rifts in politics and religion. National antisemitism is fueled in surprising ways by hate speech at local levels — inside families. Its harsh impact is affecting children in cruel ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy