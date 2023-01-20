AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals

Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

But most writers are not graphic or illustrative artists, so using something like DALL-E seems a natural choice to produce pictures of something that exists only in a writer's head. AI art can help infuse inspirational images into the world-building process.

AI-generated art by DALL-E using text prompts Photo by B. Roxy Rogers

You can ask DALL-E to generate multiple pictures for a writing project. The above photo was the result of using the prompt “photorealistic levitating object binary suns setting in the background.”

Impressive for AI

This can be impressive even though it's certainly not as good as art that's created by hand.

AI-generated art by DALL-E using text prompts Photo by B. Roxy Rogers

There are other software programs and apps besides DALL-E that can be used to generate creative ideas. Consider trying apps like NightCafe and Starryai, both of which are viable options, though some writers report these are not as accurate in response to complicated text prompts.

Could AI Art Replace Commissions for Book Covers?

Creating AI art as inspiration is quite different from an artist creating a book cover that is designed to appeal to and persuade a specific demographic to purchase your book. Also, most writers believe in supporting artists and helping them make a living from their work, so this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

That doesn’t mean writers can’t appreciate the art created by AI, it just means we probably prefer the inherent emotional and intuitive-infused art made by humans. Someday, transhumans might make art that merges the best of human and AI-generated art.

What do you think? If you’re a writer, would you use AI-generated art for a book cover or a website? Have you already done so? Leave a comment with your experience.