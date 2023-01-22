Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography

BR Rogers

After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor

You can imagine the backlash that hit the social media oceans when news outlets learned that TV actor Matthew Perry, whose biggest claim to fame is the old sitcom, Friends, took aim at superstar Keanu Reeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A02qI_0kHgMMhS00
A Mural of Keanu Reeves in ChilePhoto byCarlos Teixidor Cadenas

Keanu Reeves is generally known for being one of the kindest, most genuine human beings, and actors on this planet. He’s incredibly kind to his fans whether talking to them on the street or signing autographs. He often rides the subway rather than being driven in limos despite having plenty of money to do so. He dates women in his age group — something unheard of in Hollywood.

But Who the Heck is Perry Anyway?

Perry's main claim to fame was a main role on the TV sitcom Friends, the long-running show you might remember from the 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnzsw_0kHgMMhS00
Friends on a hillPhoto byChang Duong

Was anyone who watched the sitcom regularly aware of the actors’ names, except for Jennifer Anniston, who was moving to film, or David Schwimmer? Back at the time when that sitcom was hugely popular, superstar actors in Hollywood films did not crossover to TV as they often do now. Even though occasionally TV stars, if they were very, very good, like Aniston, and actor George Clooney, did move from TV shows to Hollywood film, sometimes doing exceptionally well on the big screen. Perry was never among that set.

Vitriol, Backlash, and a Lovefest

Perry has said in new book that he wondered why:

“…’talented actors and ‘original thinkers’ like River Phoenix and Chris Farley had tragic deaths” . . . but Reeves was still alive.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJjrd_0kHgMMhS00
Neon question markPhoto byEmily MorteronUnsplash

Who Asks Questions Like That?

In an interview with ABC News,

“It was important for me to do something to help people.” - Matthew Perry

Was Perry suggesting that anyone is being helped by his taking potshots at famous superstars like Keanu Reeves, someone who has certainly shown more kindness to fans, and done more for other humans in general than he has? Using the same yardstick of basic human kindness or amount of taxpayer waste, Reeves comes out on top every time above Perry.

Let’s not forget Keanu Reeves lost both his partner, Jennifer Syme (2001) and their daughter Ava Archer Syme-Reeves (1999), tragically, and he's never used that as an excuse to be cruel or mean-spiritied; he's never become a martyr. - B.Roxy Rogers

Perry Admits to Spending $9 Million USD to Stay Clean & Sober

In his tome where he bashes Reeves, Perry also claims to have spent $9 Million dollars over the years battling his addictions, trying to stay sober and clean, after admitting to using both drugs and alcohol simultaneously to excess, on the set of Friends.

But how much money besides his own $9 Million did Perry incur in Taxpayer Dollars in Canada and the United States? Because arrests, admissions, and other peripheral costs are always associated with what later becomes a privately funded recovery process.

After spending his $9 Million to try and stay sober and clean, at some point in his future life Perry might learn — perhaps even from Keanu Reeves’ example — what it really means to help people.”

