Hannibal TV Series Fandom, Its Creator and Its Stars Keep Season 4-7 Hopes Alive

7 Years Out, Hannibal TV Series TweetFests, Rewatches, & Petitions, Supported by the Show's Creator, Bryan Fuller, Still Thriving

Hannibal TV Series Season 3 Photo by IMP Awards, Fair Use

In a recent interview, Bryan Fuller was asked by ScreenRealm about a revival of Season 4 of the Hannibal TV Series. He reported,

“We are ready and willing to go.”

Fuller went on to say he continues to speak regularly to Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, the headliners of the series, and that both of them are “dying to come back” and revive the series--we love the pun. Fuller is ready, too. He reiterated, as he’s done in multiple interviews in the past, that no one involved in the show has given up on a studio or streaming platform picking the show up for Seasons 4–7 to complete Fuller’s original vision.

Hannibal Petition on Change.org Photo by @TrendHannibal on Twitter, permission granted for use

Hannibal Petition

In addition, fans of the show — with Fuller’s blessing — have not only issued and signed a petition — which can be accessed here via change.org, which already has almost 33,000 signatures, but they form a community whose reach is felt across the globe.

So what’s stopping a resurrection of Hannibal Seasons 4-7 from happening?

Rights, Shared Rights, and More Rights, Oh My

Fuller had planned 7 seasons for the show, but this was never realized when the re-purchase of rights became an issue for NBC coupled with what NBC thought was a low-ratings issue — but this was later proven to be an inaccurate calculation, just as many other ratings have been proven inaccurate, first revealed in 2020, by a Nielsen ratings’ flub during February sweeps week .

We’ve begun issuing a series of articles discussing the rights issues, beginning with network and streaming viewer ratings having been contaminated by Nielsen Ratings' inaccuracy, to which Nielsen has admitted,

“Last May, Nielsen Holdings made a shocking admission. The enterprise whose name and famous Nielsen ratings are synonymous with tracking what Americans watch on TV confessed that it had measured viewing time incorrectly, due to technical glitches — not just briefly, but for about a year. It was a failure that its most important clients, the major broadcast networks, had billions in lost advertising revenue impacted, according to industry estimates that later emerged.” — Fortune February 2022

Nielsen has been deservedly criticized by both TV networks and executives at streaming platforms, like Netflix, as there is significant data to show that Nielsen’s ratings accuracy have been anything but for a very long time.

The first in this series of articles we issued in Rock n’ Heavy magazine in 2021 .

Didn’t Amazon Buy All The Rights to Hannibal?

No. The current complexity of the rights for Thomas Harris’s characters — is not solely based on the original Hannibal works—that is, the books upon which the Hannibal TV Series is based. Some partial rights were consolidated by Amazon Studios, acquired as a result of their recent purchase of MGM. But rights affect movies, too, and are far more complicated than most people outside of the entertainment business realize. Specialist brokers exist to obtain the myriad variety of rights associated with turning intellectual property or various creative works into film or TV rights. Further, “exhibition rights” or “public-performance rights” are also different, and each comes with a process of procurement.

The most difficult piece of a series revival for Fuller’s Hannibal might be Amazon Studios’ willingness to fund the various rights, licensing, and distribution needed for Hannibal Seasons 4-7 over the course of multiple production seasons.

Rights Represent The Largest Obstacles to a Hannibal Revival.

Rights can be a very tangled web when dealing with popular books or any work which is used to inspire a derivative work. Film and TV rights are not equal — particular complexity plaguing distribution rights (which are not the same as the usage rights) needing to be procured for each geography in the world for which a series is being streamed — yes, even if the production company has branches in every geo where it’s played. It's akin to a mass of silly string.

In a word, rights are a nightmare.

Restricted rights are one of the reasons you notice a ban on being able to access certain shows, films, and documentaries on Amazon Prime or YouTube. This is due to the distribution licensencing and how far it extends. Licenses also change, depending upon the agreement signed — not as if they need to be more complicated or confusing. - B. Roxy Rogers

Martha de Laurentiis, DL Co. & Hannibal Series Ratings

Martha de Laurentiis Photo by Siebbi, Openverse

When Martha de Laurentiis passed away at the end of 2021, she left her company’s partially shared rights of Harris’s characters to her daughter. How interested the new head of DLCo is in reviving the series along with a platform, not to mention a platform/network's funding costs associated with both the rights acquirements and the production costs for the series are likely to determine whether a streaming platform like Amazon or a TV network pick up the series and continues it. Of course, any continuation would also be dependent upon viewing support from the #Fannibals, something that is certainly justified when the current viewing analytics worldwide is examined.

Who Are Fannibals?

Bryan Fuller, Creator of Hannibal TV Series Photo by Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons

Fuller, the show’s creator explains:

“I have to credit the Fannibal community for really sustaining the pop culture conversation with Hannibal; part of it is the show and the bigger more important part of it is this audience that embraced it, saw themselves in this queer, unconventional romance and found it relatable above and beyond the story on the screen, in a way that claimed it as fanfiction. But really it was about the strength and family of the Fannibal Community that has kept the show alive and in the conversation, and I am and will always be very grateful for that.”

— Bryan Fuller, creator & showrunner of Hannibal TV Series (interview with ScreenRealm)

As Fuller mentions in his recent interview, the fans of his Hannibal TV Series , which ran on NBC from 2013 to 2015 — and now runs on multiple streaming services across the world — are called #Fannibals. This group of fans holds all-day TweetFests every Friday — on Twitter and follows this, often the next day with a #HannibalRewatch of the show, viewed simultaneously on various worldwide streaming services by Fannibals--basically, everywhere the show is currently available.

The Current Rewatch

Rewatches typically run every Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) Time, but check Twitter for details as rewatches restart each time season 3 completes, and that just occurred during the holiday season. You can also search Twitter using #HannibalRewatch for news.

Like many fandoms, the #Hannibal fandom (#Fannibals) on Twitter celebrates the show by posting news and photos of its main stars and communicating with its showrunner, writer, and creator, Bryan Fuller . Fuller has been quite generous in his communications to fans, and Hannibal’s main stars Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R) and Hugh Dancy have both been vocal in the press about wanting Seasons 4-7 to happen.

The Cast of Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal TV Series Photo by NBC, Fair Use

A 10-Year Anniversary Celebration of Hannibal TV Series Launch

Hannibal Fandom coordinators @Trendhannibal on Twitter , have decided to organize virtual and in-person celebrations in various cities around the world for the 10th Anniversary of the first airing of Hannibal the TV Series, created and written by the showrunner, Bryan Fuller.

When the Dexter series was resurrected after an eight-year wait, Fannibals took note and continued to be hopeful the Hannibal TV Series would follow that pattern. Fingers crossed that the rights, the production funding, and the will to resurrect this series and complete Fuller’s original vision for 7 seasons is realized soon.

For more information about the series, you can follow the FannibalForever newsletter.