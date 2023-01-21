Hannibal TV Series Fandom, Its Creator and Its Stars Keep Season 4-7 Hopes Alive

BR Rogers

7 Years Out, Hannibal TV Series TweetFests, Rewatches, & Petitions, Supported by the Show's Creator, Bryan Fuller, Still Thriving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Lbtw_0kHCm99y00
Hannibal TV Series Season 3Photo byIMP Awards, Fair Use

In a recent interview, Bryan Fuller was asked by ScreenRealm about a revival of Season 4 of the Hannibal TV Series. He reported,

“We are ready and willing to go.”

Fuller went on to say he continues to speak regularly to Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy, the headliners of the series, and that both of them are “dying to come back” and revive the series--we love the pun. Fuller is ready, too. He reiterated, as he’s done in multiple interviews in the past, that no one involved in the show has given up on a studio or streaming platform picking the show up for Seasons 4–7 to complete Fuller’s original vision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPCyA_0kHCm99y00
Hannibal Petition on Change.orgPhoto by@TrendHannibal on Twitter, permission granted for use

Hannibal Petition

In addition, fans of the show — with Fuller’s blessing — have not only issued and signed a petition — which can be accessed here via change.org, which already has almost 33,000 signatures, but they form a community whose reach is felt across the globe.

So what’s stopping a resurrection of Hannibal Seasons 4-7 from happening?

Rights, Shared Rights, and More Rights, Oh My

Fuller had planned 7 seasons for the show, but this was never realized when the re-purchase of rights became an issue for NBC coupled with what NBC thought was a low-ratings issue — but this was later proven to be an inaccurate calculation, just as many other ratings have been proven inaccurate, first revealed in 2020, by a Nielsen ratings’ flub during February sweeps week.

We’ve begun issuing a series of articles discussing the rights issues, beginning with network and streaming viewer ratings having been contaminated by Nielsen Ratings' inaccuracy, to which Nielsen has admitted,

Last May, Nielsen Holdings made a shocking admission. The enterprise whose name and famous Nielsen ratings are synonymous with tracking what Americans watch on TV confessed that it had measured viewing time incorrectly, due to technical glitches — not just briefly, but for about a year. It was a failure that its most important clients, the major broadcast networks, had billions in lost advertising revenue impacted, according to industry estimates that later emerged.” — Fortune February 2022
Nielsen has been deservedly criticized by both TV networks and executives at streaming platforms, like Netflix, as there is significant data to show that Nielsen’s ratings accuracy have been anything but for a very long time.
The first in this series of articles we issued in Rock n’ Heavy magazine in 2021.

Didn’t Amazon Buy All The Rights to Hannibal?

No. The current complexity of the rights for Thomas Harris’s characters — is not solely based on the original Hannibal works—that is, the books upon which the Hannibal TV Series is based. Some partial rights were consolidated by Amazon Studios, acquired as a result of their recent purchase of MGM. But rights affect movies, too, and are far more complicated than most people outside of the entertainment business realize. Specialist brokers exist to obtain the myriad variety of rights associated with turning intellectual property or various creative works into film or TV rights. Further, “exhibition rights” or “public-performance rights” are also different, and each comes with a process of procurement.

The most difficult piece of a series revival for Fuller’s Hannibal might be Amazon Studios’ willingness to fund the various rights, licensing, and distribution needed for Hannibal Seasons 4-7 over the course of multiple production seasons.

Rights Represent The Largest Obstacles to a Hannibal Revival.

Rights can be a very tangled web when dealing with popular books or any work which is used to inspire a derivative work. Film and TV rights are not equal — particular complexity plaguing distribution rights (which are not the same as the usage rights) needing to be procured for each geography in the world for which a series is being streamed — yes, even if the production company has branches in every geo where it’s played. It's akin to a mass of silly string.

In a word, rights are a nightmare.

Restricted rights are one of the reasons you notice a ban on being able to access certain shows, films, and documentaries on Amazon Prime or YouTube. This is due to the distribution licensencing and how far it extends. Licenses also change, depending upon the agreement signed — not as if they need to be more complicated or confusing. - B. Roxy Rogers

Martha de Laurentiis, DL Co. & Hannibal Series Ratings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSqMH_0kHCm99y00
Martha de LaurentiisPhoto bySiebbi, Openverse

When Martha de Laurentiis passed away at the end of 2021, she left her company’s partially shared rights of Harris’s characters to her daughter. How interested the new head of DLCo is in reviving the series along with a platform, not to mention a platform/network's funding costs associated with both the rights acquirements and the production costs for the series are likely to determine whether a streaming platform like Amazon or a TV network pick up the series and continues it. Of course, any continuation would also be dependent upon viewing support from the #Fannibals, something that is certainly justified when the current viewing analytics worldwide is examined.

Who Are Fannibals?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45V3bv_0kHCm99y00
Bryan Fuller, Creator of Hannibal TV SeriesPhoto byGage Skidmore, Creative Commons

Fuller, the show’s creator explains:

“I have to credit the Fannibal community for really sustaining the pop culture conversation with Hannibal; part of it is the show and the bigger more important part of it is this audience that embraced it, saw themselves in this queer, unconventional romance and found it relatable above and beyond the story on the screen, in a way that claimed it as fanfiction. But really it was about the strength and family of the Fannibal Community that has kept the show alive and in the conversation, and I am and will always be very grateful for that.”
— Bryan Fuller, creator & showrunner of Hannibal TV Series (interview with ScreenRealm)

As Fuller mentions in his recent interview, the fans of his Hannibal TV Series, which ran on NBC from 2013 to 2015 — and now runs on multiple streaming services across the world — are called #Fannibals. This group of fans holds all-day TweetFests every Friday — on Twitter and follows this, often the next day with a #HannibalRewatch of the show, viewed simultaneously on various worldwide streaming services by Fannibals--basically, everywhere the show is currently available.

The Current Rewatch

Rewatches typically run every Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) Time, but check Twitter for details as rewatches restart each time season 3 completes, and that just occurred during the holiday season. You can also search Twitter using #HannibalRewatch for news.

Like many fandoms, the #Hannibal fandom (#Fannibals) on Twitter celebrates the show by posting news and photos of its main stars and communicating with its showrunner, writer, and creator, Bryan Fuller. Fuller has been quite generous in his communications to fans, and Hannibal’s main stars Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R) and Hugh Dancy have both been vocal in the press about wanting Seasons 4-7 to happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLtg3_0kHCm99y00
The Cast of Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal TV SeriesPhoto byNBC, Fair Use

A 10-Year Anniversary Celebration of Hannibal TV Series Launch

Hannibal Fandom coordinators @Trendhannibal on Twitter, have decided to organize virtual and in-person celebrations in various cities around the world for the 10th Anniversary of the first airing of Hannibal the TV Series, created and written by the showrunner, Bryan Fuller.

When the Dexter series was resurrected after an eight-year wait, Fannibals took note and continued to be hopeful the Hannibal TV Series would follow that pattern. Fingers crossed that the rights, the production funding, and the will to resurrect this series and complete Fuller’s original vision for 7 seasons is realized soon.

For more information about the series, you can follow the FannibalForever newsletter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# TV Shows# Hannibal# Bryan Fuller# TV Series

Comments / 0

Published by

Rogers is an entertainment news journalist. https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

Massachusetts State
162 followers

More from BR Rogers

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species. Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded?

Read full story
3 comments

AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals. Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

Read full story

Travel: Chasing the Water Goddess Aquae Sulis

Bath, England — Snapshots of our ancient past. Adventures uncovering the Temple of Aquae Sulis beneath layers of manmade metal and Roman Mosaic. September 2004 — Roman Baths (Temple of Aquae Sulis) Somerset England.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Global Educators Create Hope for Future Using Open Source

Three Change Agents Among a New Wave of Global Educators are Delivering Hope to their Students Using Open-Source Tools and a Passion for Learning and Innovation. He Heard, “Kids from Inglewood don’t become footwear designers”

Read full story

Netflix's Action Film Polar a Dose of Sin City meets John Wick

Sin City meets John Wick is a good way of describing the film Polar (2019), starring Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R). The movie is a Netflix production and a wonderful, stylized sex & gorefest adventure that this critic recommends if you've got an eye for fast, sexy, and gory fun.

Read full story

Kojima Taking Death Stranding Video Game to the Big Screen

Hideo Kojima, creator of the hit Death Stranding video game is making DS the movie while giving us DS2 the video game. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it's not difficult to realize what the essential plot points might entail for a film. The plot is expected to be based on Kojima's DS video game, and probably the as-yet-unreleased DS2 game. While DS2 is on the way and doesn't yet have a formal release date, rumors about its appearance on shelves have begun to surface.

Read full story

Young Guns 3? Yes, It's Happening! Alias Billy the Kid in Pre-Production

We last saw our Pals in 1990 and thought we'd lost forever our Billy the Kid and his Regulators. But dust off your saddles, fans, they're headed this way in Alias Billy the Kid.

Read full story
61 comments

DART Impact Made History in 2022 Hitting Dimorphos Dead Center

NASA and Johns Hopkins APL Mission was a success. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was our first attempt at testing the planetary defense idea of using a satellite to crash into an asteroid and deflect its orbit.

Read full story

NJ Antisemitism Amplifies National News at Hanukkah

As Hanukkah arrives, America's peace is threatened by divisive rifts in politics and religion. National antisemitism is fueled in surprising ways by hate speech at local levels — inside families. Its harsh impact is affecting children in cruel ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy