Netflix's Action Film Polar a Dose of Sin City meets John Wick

BR Rogers

Sin City meets John Wick is a good way of describing the film Polar (2019), starring Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R). The movie is a Netflix production and a wonderful, stylized sex & gorefest adventure that this critic recommends if you've got an eye for fast, sexy, and gory fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGHYv_0kFVBaxe00
Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R) stars in Polar (2019)Photo byNetflix distribution, Fair Use

Have no fear though, if you're a plot hound because Mads Mikkelsen was recently seen writing the reboot of Polar while filming an upcoming Danish movie release called The Bastard, which is a Nikolaj Arcel movie. Polar (2019), directed by Jonas Åkerlund was released only on Netflix with a kickin' soundtrack, including the song Drama Free by Deadmau5, but Mikkelsen is now rewriting the story to reboot it, and we hope that means a wider release and with a much bigger budget and production value, which is exactly what Mikkelsen and the story deserve.

We hope he's rebooting Polar in a big way — not that Polar itself won’t knock you right out of your socks just the way it is. However, since he was recently spotted in Prague at a Korean restaurant reviewing his Polar footage and making notes, we can only assume that he wants to make major changes to Polar (2019) as the new lead writer.

Some parts of the original Polar were so lip-smackingly good that we simply cannot wait to see what Mads has planned for the Polar redux! We’ll throw you a single almost-spoiler if you haven't seen Polar (2019) yet. At age 53, while he was filming the very graphic, intense sex scenes, you could bounce a quarter to the moon off of Mikkelsen's toosh; he’s in the kind of shape you normally see in actors less than half his age. We’re not complaining about this mind you, no, just making journalistic observations.

Check out this Mads-supremacy via the tunnel fight scene to see what we mean. And we would have loved to link the scene where Mads hooks up with Ruby O'Dee to prove our point in spades, but your underage children are online too, and let's just say some of you would need a dose of nitroglycerin under your tongue, or at least a valium before you got halfway through that scene it's so hot.

Fair warning, don't let your partner watch this film without you, it could be fatal. We also think the producers of this film might've been more thoughtful and applied a warning statement about heat level to this rated R-plus Mikkelsen-fest.

Longtime Presence in Hollywood Franchises

If you’re a fan of this Danish Ridder (that's a knight if you didn't know, Order of the Dannebrog in Mikkelsen's case) who is a long-time international actor, and also a French Chevalier (that's also a knight, Order of Arts & Letters), then you already know he has played either a villain or an antihero in almost every Hollywood blockbuster franchise in existence. And for 2 decades running, in fact, beginning with the film King Arthur (2004) playing Sir Tristan. That role was followed by

  • James Bond 007, Casino Royale as LeChiffre
  • Marvel Universe, Doctor Strange as Kaecilius
  • Star Wars Universe, Rogue One as Galen Erso
  • Potter World, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore as Gellert Grindelwald
  • Indiana Jones Universe: The Dial of Destiny (upcoming 30 June 2023) as Voller

In fact, Mission Impossible is one of the few franchises in which we haven't seen Mikkelsen appear, but we believe he and Cruise might do well to have a sit-down about that opportunity to expand and share their mutual fanbases.

In Polar (2019), Mikkelsen is a complete antihero as the assassin Duncan Vizla aka, The Black Kaiser, trying to put right the moment from his past that haunts him most. And when what’s haunting him finally catches up to him, it's in the guise of a young woman. That’s when things get really complicated and Vizla finds out he’s got more than his former boss to worry about.

If you love action, you’ll love this movie’s breakneck pace, with Mikkelsen tearing pell-mell, like the force of nature he is, through this sex-and-gorefest, revenge-plot film, which is based on the graphic novel, Polar: Came from the Cold by Victor Santos. Once you’ve seen this movie, you'll understand why fans are so excited about the Mikkelsen version of a redux.

At age 53 during the filming of Polar, Mikkelsen does most of his own stunts despite having garnered an injury while filming the movie Arctic (a triumph of a film), which was shot in Iceland, Mikkelsen's favorite country, not long before he began filming Polar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5Y2Y_0kFVBaxe00
The graphic novel Polar, Came in from the Cold by Victor SantosPhoto byAmazon, Victor Santos

Lead Writer and Executive Producer on Polar Reboot

Mikkelsen is also the lead actor and executive producer on the reboot. Mikkelsen is assisted on the script by Santos, the original comic book series creator of Came in from the Cold upon which the movie Polar is based. Mikkelsen appears to have begun the rewrite process while filming The Bastard, a Danish historical piece directed by Nikolaj Arcel, which just wrapped production in 3 locations: Prague Czechia, Saxony Germany, and Jutland Denmark. The Bastard is based on actual events that took place in the late 18th Century.

Coming off the production of both Fantastic Beasts 3 and Indiana Jones 5, we have no idea what the proposed filming schedule might be for his Polar reboot, but the film is confirmed as being in pre-production. We'll likely see a change to the release status now that the 2022 announcement was made that Mads is reprising his role as The Black Kaiser and writing the script. But why would Mikkelsen be watching his own film and making notes?

While it might seem strange for an actor to be reviewing a film they were in, most actors do not see how their films are edited and trimmed during post-production, but would need to be well-versed in those details if they’re involved in writing another version of the same story or a sequel. One of the reasons an actor would be unfamiliar with what the movie actually looks like is that almost all movies that comprise an original director's cut have a runtime of between 130-170 minutes that is typically trimmed to a running time of 90–100 minutes, with 95-98 minutes considered the 'sweet spot.' It is not unheard of for significant plot pieces to be left on the cutting room floor before a film makes it to distribution. Sometimes, this occurs at the direction of the studio despite the director's protest, and it can ruin a movie completely unless the editor is exceptional. If you’re rewriting an existing project, you need to be clear about how the editor treated the original footage, especially if you want to improve on it. - B Roxy Rogers (film critic, former host of WCAT Reel Time).

This is Mikkelsen’s first time as a screenplay writer and also his first time being simultaneously a writer, actor, and producer on a film. But Polar 2 is not a sequel, it’s a reboot one we expect to have a larger budget in the area of marketing and distribution efforts, primarily, we hope, to better showcase Mikkelsen’s precision acting, stuntwork, and amazing physique.

The Road Less Traveled?

If Mikkelsen is taking the road less traveled, it's a road also trod for 2-plus decades by Tom Cruise who is famous for doing his own stunts as the simultaneous lead actor and producer of his films. Let’s hope this is the case since Mikkelsen rarely chooses a project without considerable thought, and just like Tom Cruise and his rule-bending attitude, Mads, too, has a Bruce Lee-level focus when it comes to his projects.

Polar is a highly recommended carnival ride of pure fun — as long as you dig sex and gore with your stylized action. If you’re a die-hard Mikkelsen fan, you’re already rushing to look it up online if you haven’t seen it yet. Polar is a Netflix release, so look for it on that platform, although you might find it on others as well.

Raising the Bar

Mikkelsen turns his truly extraordinary physique into a precision mega-weapon in this film, and given the fact that he was 53 at the time of filming Polar and is soon to be a grandfather, fans seeing this film may find the bar for measuring the male physique during middle-age sharply raised. But note that Hr. Mikkelsen(R) is Danish, and in general, Europeans tends to stay fit much later in their life in comparison to their American counterparts. We can only suggest moving to Europe or watching more Mads Mikkelsen movies.

