Young Guns 3? Yes, It's Happening! Alias Billy the Kid in Pre-Production

BR Rogers

We last saw our Pals in 1990 and thought we'd lost forever our Billy the Kid and his Regulators. But dust off your saddles, fans, they're headed this way in Alias Billy the Kid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goevT_0kDss6AH00
Young Guns II Movie Poster (detail)Photo byIMP Awards

The third installment of the Young Guns films is happening. The franchise began in 1988 and 1990 with Emilio Estevez and his Pals, some of whom we referred to back in the day as The Brat Pack. The new film is now in pre-production as Alias Billy the Kid. 2023 will see the 35th Anniversary of the first film, Young Guns (1988). Joining Emilio in resurrecting the franchise, one in which we all thought everyone had perished in the second installment, are John Fusco (the screenwriter of the franchise), Lou Diamond Phillips (Chavez y Chavez), and Christian Slater (Arkansas Dave Rudabaugh).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eadvb_0kDss6AH00
Young Guns II Movie Poster (detail)Photo byIMP Awards

Lou Diamond Phillips reported that he was the first cast member to go all-in with Emilio on the project, after seeing Estevez’s script in 2021. [Source: Our Twitter discussions with LDP]

The script draft was then passed from Estevez and Phillips to John Fusco, the screenwriter for Young Guns (1988) and Young Guns 2 (1990) for a final workup and polishing as only Fusco could provide. The latest news is that Christian Slater is confirmed for the project and he'll be back on screen with his former co-stars for Young Guns 3: Alias Billy the Kid. The pre-production stage of the film is moving forward, as confirmed by the IMDB, but no release date is yet announced.

Will We See Kiefer Sutherland or Tom Cruise Return?

Wait, what?… We know Kiefer Sutherland played Doc Scurlock, we loved him as Doc!, but Tom Cruise? He wasn’t in the Young Gun franchise, was he?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UyUt_0kDss6AH00
Tom Cruise at ComiCon, courtesy of Gage Skidmore BYCC2Photo byGage Skidmore

Actually, surprise! Yes, Tom Cruise is in the first movie, Young Guns (1988), but only briefly, we admit. Lou Diamond Phillips explained on Twitter [31 August 2022] how it happened:

“He’s [Cruise] one of the guys Emilio shoots after popping out of the trunk near the end. Disguised with mutton chops and a floppy hat. He was visiting Emil (pals from The Outsiders) and did it for the goof!”

We sure would love to see a special visit like that happen in Alias Billy the Kid, perhaps with less of a disguise. But given how busy Cruise has been lately filming MI:8 in Europe, promoting the huge mega-grossing cash cow Top Gun: Maverick, and so many other projects, we can only hope for that happy accident to occur again.

But what about Kiefer? Is he coming back as Doc Scurlock?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sRqC_0kDss6AH00
Kiefer Sutherland (Doc Scurlock) and John Fusco (Young Guns 1-3 Screenwriter)Photo byJohn Fusco
Sutherland, who is well known for playing the character of Jack Bauer, a show that played for 9 seasons on Fox TV, was seen Pal-ing around recently with John Fusco, the screenwriter of Young Guns and Young Guns 2. Fusco and Sutherland’s posting of a recent photo together begs the question, has Sutherland decided to come onto the movie? We can only hope there too because no one is talking!
It would be wonderful to see Doc back together again with Billy, Chavez, and Dave, joining screenwriter and master storyteller John Fusco, the group of pals who started it all.

Young Guns 3 Soundtrack

Jon Bon Jovi created music for Young Guns II (1990), his Blaze of Glory (1990) release had a perfect evocative rock and western feel, and we sure would love to hear that rockin', wild west-homage sound from Jon Bon Jovi once again in Young Guns 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DUri_0kDss6AH00
Jon Bon Jovi's Blaze of Glory (1990), part of the Young Guns II SoundtrackPhoto byMercury Records
Better yet, we’d love to see pals Bon Jovi, Sutherland, and Fusco, all three of them talented musicians, get together in the studio and make a soundtrack for the third movie.

Well, hold onto your chaps, Regulator fans — we’ll dish the updates as fast as our handsome Young Guns can draw them. Watch this space for news about Alias Bill the Kid's production, release dates, and soundtrack.

Read more in-depth information about Lou Diamond Phillips, Kiefer Sutherland, John Fusco, and Jon Bon Jovi and what they've been up to leading up to the reboot of the Young Guns franchise.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Entertainment# Movies# Celebrity# Lou Diamond Phillips# Music

Comments / 63

Published by

Rogers is an entertainment news journalist. https://bit.ly/m/Roxy

Massachusetts State
184 followers

More from BR Rogers

BBX.1.5 Variant Surges in Northeast and Midwest U.S.

80% of Covid-19 Cases in the Northeast US are XBB.1.5 and it's moving through the country rapidly, currently spiking in the Midwest US. Here's what you need to know about the new variant.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley Use Music to Smash Writer's Block

Finding Your Muse in the Music: Smash Writer's Block for Good Using Tips from Popular Authors Like Neil Gaiman and Jennifer Ashley. It’s 11:30 p.m. and you’ve been staring at a blank page on your notebook screen — or your legal pad or phone — for what feels like an eternity. You’re dying to get that next scene in your book written, but nothing is coming.

Read full story

New Horror Film 'Dust Bunny' Reunites Hannibal Star Mikkelsen with Creator Bryan Fuller

Imagine you are an 8-year-old girl with a typical American family living in suburbia. But there is a monster under your bed. (Also typical for an 8-year-old). But then your family goes missing — not at all typical. Worse, you believe they were eaten by the monster under your bed.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On

Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Woodstock Great, David Crosby, Who Influenced Generations of Musicians, Dies at 81, leaving a Legacy of More than Music

One of the most prolific musicians of the 1960s to today has passed away. David Crosby, who touched so many lives with his songs and his legacy, has died at the age of 81. The entertainment industry in Los Angeles and the entire music world grieves tonight as David Crosby, a musical legend has passed on to his last gig, leaving behind a long, inspiring legacy of both songs and children.

Read full story

Orcas Can Speak Bottlenose Dolphin: Are They More Intelligent Than We Thought?

Orcas are not whales, they're the largest dolphins in the sea, and they've learned to vocalize like their distant, smaller relatives to communicate across species. Ever tried to speak another language? Maybe you succeeded?

Read full story
3 comments

AI-Generated Art: Can It Compete with Human Hands?

Writers and other creatives are using AI to Create Inspirational Visuals. Many writers create faux book covers and their own picture boards when preparing to write any work of fiction, whether short story or novel, that requires world-building and scientific research for literary, futuristic, fantasy or any kind of story. Fiction writers often spend time on world-building, which can involve everything from mythology and linguistics to astrophysics and relationship dynamics.

Read full story
2 comments

Keanu Reeves Gets Attacked by Matthew Perry as the TV Star Touts Autobiography

After TV Sitcom’s Matthew Perry Takes Potshots at Keanu Reeves while Promoting a New Autobiography, Reeves Got a Huge Publicity Bump as Social Media Fans Rained Down Love on the Actor.

Read full story
28 comments

Hannibal TV Series Fandom, Its Creator and Its Stars Keep Season 4-7 Hopes Alive

7 Years Out, Hannibal TV Series TweetFests, Rewatches, & Petitions, Supported by the Show's Creator, Bryan Fuller, Still Thriving. In a recent interview, Bryan Fuller was asked by ScreenRealm about a revival of Season 4 of the HannibalTV Series. He reported,

Read full story

Travel: Chasing the Water Goddess Aquae Sulis

Bath, England — Snapshots of our ancient past. Adventures uncovering the Temple of Aquae Sulis beneath layers of manmade metal and Roman Mosaic. September 2004 — Roman Baths (Temple of Aquae Sulis) Somerset England.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Global Educators Create Hope for Future Using Open Source

Three Change Agents Among a New Wave of Global Educators are Delivering Hope to their Students Using Open-Source Tools and a Passion for Learning and Innovation. He Heard, “Kids from Inglewood don’t become footwear designers”

Read full story

Netflix's Action Film Polar a Dose of Sin City meets John Wick

Sin City meets John Wick is a good way of describing the film Polar (2019), starring Hr. Mads Mikkelsen(R). The movie is a Netflix production and a wonderful, stylized sex & gorefest adventure that this critic recommends if you've got an eye for fast, sexy, and gory fun.

Read full story

Kojima Taking Death Stranding Video Game to the Big Screen

Hideo Kojima, creator of the hit Death Stranding video game is making DS the movie while giving us DS2 the video game. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it's not difficult to realize what the essential plot points might entail for a film. The plot is expected to be based on Kojima's DS video game, and probably the as-yet-unreleased DS2 game. While DS2 is on the way and doesn't yet have a formal release date, rumors about its appearance on shelves have begun to surface.

Read full story

DART Impact Made History in 2022 Hitting Dimorphos Dead Center

NASA and Johns Hopkins APL Mission was a success. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was our first attempt at testing the planetary defense idea of using a satellite to crash into an asteroid and deflect its orbit.

Read full story

NJ Antisemitism Amplifies National News at Hanukkah

As Hanukkah arrives, America's peace is threatened by divisive rifts in politics and religion. National antisemitism is fueled in surprising ways by hate speech at local levels — inside families. Its harsh impact is affecting children in cruel ways.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy