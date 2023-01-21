Young Guns 3? Yes, It's Happening! Alias Billy the Kid in Pre-Production

We last saw our Pals in 1990 and thought we'd lost forever our Billy the Kid and his Regulators. But dust off your saddles, fans, they're headed this way in Alias Billy the Kid.

Young Guns II Movie Poster (detail) Photo by IMP Awards

The third installment of the Young Guns films is happening. The franchise began in 1988 and 1990 with Emilio Estevez and his Pals, some of whom we referred to back in the day as The Brat Pack. The new film is now in pre-production as Alias Billy the Kid. 2023 will see the 35th Anniversary of the first film, Young Guns (1988). Joining Emilio in resurrecting the franchise, one in which we all thought everyone had perished in the second installment, are John Fusco (the screenwriter of the franchise), Lou Diamond Phillips (Chavez y Chavez), and Christian Slater (Arkansas Dave Rudabaugh).

Young Guns II Movie Poster (detail) Photo by IMP Awards

Lou Diamond Phillips reported that he was the first cast member to go all-in with Emilio on the project, after seeing Estevez’s script in 2021. [Source: Our Twitter discussions with LDP ]

The script draft was then passed from Estevez and Phillips to John Fusco, the screenwriter for Young Guns (1988) and Young Guns 2 (1990) for a final workup and polishing as only Fusco could provide. The latest news is that Christian Slater is confirmed for the project and he'll be back on screen with his former co-stars for Young Guns 3: Alias Billy the Kid. The pre-production stage of the film is moving forward, as confirmed by the IMDB, but no release date is yet announced.

Will We See Kiefer Sutherland or Tom Cruise Return?

Wait, what?… We know Kiefer Sutherland played Doc Scurlock, we loved him as Doc!, but Tom Cruise? He wasn’t in the Young Gun franchise, was he?

Tom Cruise at ComiCon, courtesy of Gage Skidmore BYCC2 Photo by Gage Skidmore

Actually, surprise! Yes, Tom Cruise is in the first movie, Young Guns (1988), but only briefly, we admit. Lou Diamond Phillips explained on Twitter [31 August 2022] how it happened:

“He’s [Cruise] one of the guys Emilio shoots after popping out of the trunk near the end. Disguised with mutton chops and a floppy hat. He was visiting Emil (pals from The Outsiders) and did it for the goof!”

We sure would love to see a special visit like that happen in Alias Billy the Kid, perhaps with less of a disguise. But given how busy Cruise has been lately filming MI:8 in Europe, promoting the huge mega-grossing cash cow Top Gun: Maverick, and so many other projects, we can only hope for that happy accident to occur again.

But what about Kiefer? Is he coming back as Doc Scurlock?

Kiefer Sutherland (Doc Scurlock) and John Fusco (Young Guns 1-3 Screenwriter) Photo by John Fusco

Sutherland, who is well known for playing the character of Jack Bauer, a show that played for 9 seasons on Fox TV, was seen Pal-ing around recently with John Fusco, the screenwriter of Young Guns and Young Guns 2. Fusco and Sutherland’s posting of a recent photo together begs the question, has Sutherland decided to come onto the movie? We can only hope there too because no one is talking!

It would be wonderful to see Doc back together again with Billy, Chavez, and Dave, joining screenwriter and master storyteller John Fusco, the group of pals who started it all.

Young Guns 3 Soundtrack

Jon Bon Jovi created music for Young Guns II (1990), his Blaze of Glory (1990) release had a perfect evocative rock and western feel, and we sure would love to hear that rockin', wild west-homage sound from Jon Bon Jovi once again in Young Guns 3.

Jon Bon Jovi's Blaze of Glory (1990), part of the Young Guns II Soundtrack Photo by Mercury Records

Better yet, we’d love to see pals Bon Jovi, Sutherland, and Fusco, all three of them talented musicians, get together in the studio and make a soundtrack for the third movie.

Well, hold onto your chaps, Regulator fans — we’ll dish the updates as fast as our handsome Young Guns can draw them. Watch this space for news about Alias Bill the Kid's production, release dates, and soundtrack.

