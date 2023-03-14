The Best Amusement and Water Parks South Shore and the Cape

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase.
The South Shore and the Cape have some great amusement and water parks to keep the entire family entertained.
- Edaville Family Theme Park: Located in Carver, MA, Edaville is a family-friendly amusement park featuring rides, attractions, and seasonal events. The park is best known for its train ride through cranberry bogs, but it also has a variety of other rides and activities, including mini golf, bumper boats, and an inflatable park. There are a lot of rides for smaller children. Dino Land and Thomas Land are seasonal. Please check their website for dates and times.
- Water Wizz of Cape Cod – Located in East Wareham, MA, Water Wizz is a water park featuring water slides, a wave pool, bumper boats, and a lazy river. This park has been a popular destination for families for over 40 years. Water Wizz is seasonal, please check their website for open dates and times.
- Cape Codder Water Park – Located in West Yarmouth, MA, the Cape Codder Water Park is a family-friendly indoor and outdoor water park featuring water slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river. Visitors can also enjoy other amenities such as video games and arcade games.
- Ryan Family Amusements – Located in Buzzards Bay, Ryan Family Amusements offers bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and other family-friendly activities.
- Cartland of Cape Cod – Located in Wareham, MA, Cartland of Cape Cod is a classic amusement park featuring rides, games, and attractions for all ages. Visitors can enjoy bumper cars, mini-golf, and a variety of carnival-style games.
- Cape Cod Inflatable Park – Located in West Yarmouth, MA, the Cape Cod Inflatable Park is a unique attraction featuring inflatable obstacle courses, slides, and other inflatable attractions. This is the largest inflatable park in the US. This park is a great place for younger children and the entire family. The park is seasonal and opens June 10.
- Bud’s Go Karts – Located in Harwich, Bud’s Go Karts is a family-friendly park with go-carts and mini-golf. The park is seasonal, open in warmer months.
- Starland Sportsplex and Fun Park – Starland is a sports complex located in Hanover. They have an arcade, mini-golf, laser tag, bumper cars, rock wall, batting cages and more. Some events are seasonal, please check their website for info. Get your ice cream fix at the neighboring Dairy Queen.
- Kingston Escape Room – While not an amusement or water park, Kingston Escape Rooms is a fun-filled way to challenge your problem-solving abilities. Located in the Kingston Collection Mall. There is plenty of free parking.
