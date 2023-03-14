The Best Amusement and Water Parks South Shore and the Cape

Boston to the Cape

The South Shore and the Cape have some great amusement and water parks to keep the entire family entertained.

Person on a water slidePhoto byGetty Images

  1. Edaville Family Theme Park: Located in Carver, MA, Edaville is a family-friendly amusement park featuring rides, attractions, and seasonal events. The park is best known for its train ride through cranberry bogs, but it also has a variety of other rides and activities, including mini golf, bumper boats, and an inflatable park. There are a lot of rides for smaller children. Dino Land and Thomas Land are seasonal. Please check their website for dates and times.
  2. Water Wizz of Cape Cod – Located in East Wareham, MA, Water Wizz is a water park featuring water slides, a wave pool, bumper boats, and a lazy river. This park has been a popular destination for families for over 40 years. Water Wizz is seasonal, please check their website for open dates and times.
  3. Cape Codder Water Park – Located in West Yarmouth, MA, the Cape Codder Water Park is a family-friendly indoor and outdoor water park featuring water slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river. Visitors can also enjoy other amenities such as video games and arcade games.
  4. Ryan Family Amusements – Located in Buzzards Bay, Ryan Family Amusements offers bowling, laser tag, arcade games, and other family-friendly activities.
  5. Cartland of Cape Cod – Located in Wareham, MA, Cartland of Cape Cod is a classic amusement park featuring rides, games, and attractions for all ages. Visitors can enjoy bumper cars, mini-golf, and a variety of carnival-style games.
  6. Cape Cod Inflatable Park – Located in West Yarmouth, MA, the Cape Cod Inflatable Park is a unique attraction featuring inflatable obstacle courses, slides, and other inflatable attractions. This is the largest inflatable park in the US. This park is a great place for younger children and the entire family. The park is seasonal and opens June 10.
  7. Bud’s Go Karts – Located in Harwich, Bud’s Go Karts is a family-friendly park with go-carts and mini-golf. The park is seasonal, open in warmer months.
  8. Starland Sportsplex and Fun Park – Starland is a sports complex located in Hanover. They have an arcade, mini-golf, laser tag, bumper cars, rock wall, batting cages and more. Some events are seasonal, please check their website for info. Get your ice cream fix at the neighboring Dairy Queen.
  9. Kingston Escape Room – While not an amusement or water park, Kingston Escape Rooms is a fun-filled way to challenge your problem-solving abilities. Located in the Kingston Collection Mall. There is plenty of free parking.

# water parks south shore# water parks cape cod# amusement parks south shore# amusement parks cape cod

