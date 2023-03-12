6 tips to ease the stress of flying with your dog.

Boston to the Cape

Traveling with a dog can be a challenging experience, especially if you plan on flying with your furry friend. From packing essentials to preparing your dog for the journey, there are many factors to consider. However, with the right information and planning, you can make the experience stress-free for both you and your dog.

dog in a carrier at the airportPhoto byDiane Houghton

Choosing the Right Airline

The first step in planning a successful flight with your dog is to choose the right airline. Not all airlines allow pets in the cabin, so it’s important to do your research and find one that does. Additionally, some airlines have restrictions on the breed, size, and weight of the dog, so be sure to check the airline’s policy before booking your flight. Also, please note that many airlines require a health certificate.

As of this writing, these airlines allow pets to travel in the cabin. Please click on each airline to read their specific policies.

Air Canada

Air France

Alaska Air

American Airlines

Delta

JetBlue

Lufthansa

Southwest

United Airlines

Preparing Your Dog for the Flight

Before the flight, it’s important to prepare your dog both mentally and physically. Start by taking your dog on short car rides to get them used to being in a confined space. You can also practice crate training at home to help your dog feel more comfortable in their carrier.

Make sure your dog is up-to-date on all their vaccinations and has a health certificate from their veterinarian. It’s also a good idea to pack a small bag with your dog’s essentials, such as food, water, medication, and toys.

Choosing the Right Carrier

The next step is to choose the right carrier for your dog. The carrier should be large enough for your dog to stand up, turn around, and lay down comfortably. It should also be well-ventilated and secure. Airlines have very specific guidelines for the size and weight of the carrier, be sure to check their guidelines before heading to the airport.

When traveling, it’s a good idea to label the carrier with your contact information and your dog’s name. You can also attach a small bag of food and a leash to the carrier for easy access.

Preparing for Security Screening

When going through security screening, you will need to remove your dog from their carrier. It’s important to prepare your dog for this by practicing at home. You can also bring a favorite toy or treat to distract your dog during the screening process.

Boarding the Plane

Once you’ve made it through security, it’s time to board the plane. Board early to give yourself plenty of time to get settled and make sure your dog is comfortable.

During the flight, make sure your dog has access to water and is able to stand and turn around in their carrier. You can also use a calming spray or collar to help your dog relax during the flight.

Arriving at Your Destination

When you arrive at your destination, it’s important to give your dog time to rest and recover from the flight. Take your dog for a walk and make sure they have access to food and water.

Overall, traveling with a dog on a plane can be a rewarding experience if done correctly. By following these tips and planning ahead, you can ensure a safe and stress-free journey for both you and your furry friend.

Choosing the right airline, preparing your dog for the flight, selecting the right carrier, and preparing for security screening are all important factors to consider. By following these tips, you can make the experience as stress-free as possible for both you and your dog. Happy travels!

