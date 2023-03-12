Dog Friendly Walking Trails | 12 Hidden Gems

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking to explore dog friendly walking trails on the South Shore, you’re in luck! There are many hidden gems in this area that are waiting to be discovered. In this blog post, we’ve compiled a list of 12 hidden gems that you won’t want to miss.

Marshfield

Couch Cemetery

Yes, it’s a cemetery, but you’ll find a parking area and a trail that leads to the North River. This scenic trail is about a third of a mile, and ends up at a little beach on the river.

The doggos love it here!

Permitted Activities include:

swimming

hiking

dog walking

biking

horseback riding

nordic skiing

camping (with permission from the Fire Marshall’s office) Fire Marshall: 781.837.1315

Enter the cemetery at:

629 Union Street,

Marshfield

Hingham

World’s End

World’s End is a beautiful park in Hingham designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and offers stunning views of the Boston skyline and the Harbor Islands.

Martin’s Lane

Hingham, MA 02043

Telephone: 781.740.7233 Gatehouse: 781.740.6665

Wampatuck State Park

Wompatuck State Park spans 3,526 acres of forest, streams and ponds. Offering an over 250 site campground, 12 miles of non-motorized roads and 40 miles of forest trails, the park is a great place to get into nature. Camping, biking, educational programs, cross counry skiing.Fishing and canoeing int he reservoir is available too.

Reserve one of the 251 campsites. 131 have electric hookup. Bath houses are scattered throughout park.

Campsite: https://massdcrcamping.reserveamerica.com/camping/wompatuck-state-park/r/campgroundDetails.do?contractCode=MA&parkId=32628

204 Union St., Hingham, MA 02043

(617) 895-8245

Parking

Inside the park along Union St – after park entrance, Visitor Center area, Orchard Triangle, Transfer Station, Mt Blue Spring and Mt Blue St gate

Outside the park trail/gate entrances – Rt3A Cohasset Rail Station to Whitney Spur trail, and Doane St, Cohasset gate.

Turkey Hill

I love Turkey Hill and remember hiking up to the higher elevation to see the Boston Skyline.

If you are navigating to the South Shore from the sea just look for the twin Turkey Hill radio towers and a large water tank.

Turkey Hill is the part of Whitney and Thayer Woods that is Dog Friendly.

To access Turkey Hill from exit 35 off route 3 follow rt. 228 north into Hingham to the intersection with route 3A. Take a right on 3A and approx. 1/2 mile on the right is the Turkey Hill parking lot.

Parking:

approx. 8-10 vehicles

Bare Cove Park

Located in Hingham, this Bare Cove Park offers 5+ miles of paved roadways and woodland trails and is great for hiking, biking, fishing, and more. This is a great place to ride bikes with young children.

Fort Hill Street to Bare Cove Park Drive

Hingham, MA

Parking: Large on-site parking lots on Bare Cove Drive and Beal Street.

Cohasset

Whitney and Thayer Woods

This nature preserve in Cohasset has over 800 acres of land and offers hiking trails and is dotted with glacial erratics and vernal pools.

Entrance is at Route 3A by Sohier St Cohasset MA 02025

Norwell

Donovan Wildcat Trails Parking

Some interesting history goes along with this cool dog friendly walking trail in Norwell MA. In 1820 this land was cleared for farming. Then in the mid fifties the land was used as an apple orchard. The town bought the property in the nineties and in the terms of that sale this walking trail and conservation land was adopted. Good move Norwell! Always nice to come across some some open spaces! This trail is about 2.7 miles. Although we haven’t visited the trail yet I put it on the list and plan to explore soon with pups. I will report back with my thoughts and pictures!!

Located off Circuit St and Route 123 in Norwell, MA 02061

Norris Reservation

This nature preserve in Norwell has over 129 acres of land and offers hiking trails, fishing spots, and picnic areas.

This is amazing trail! One of our favorite trails! I love walking all the way down to the boat house on the water with fabulous views of North River Salt Marsh. I always discover a new gem! Dog friendly for leashed pets. Enjoy the forest trails and herring runs, Fishing is about 1.5 miles in. A visitor stated: “There were plenty of fur faces bringing their people for a 4th of July walk”.

picture of the trail map Photo by Marj Bates

Norris Reservation Photo by Marj Bates

Norris Reservation Photo by Marj Bates

Located on Dover St. in Norwell, MA 02061

Plymouth

Myles Standish State Forest

Myles Standish is a vast forest in Plymouth that has over 13,000 acres of land and offers camping, hiking, fishing, and more. The park offers hiking trails, biking trails and equestrian trails as well as almost 400 camping sites.

Campground Address:

194 Cranberry Road

South Carver, MA

02366

Campground Phone Number:

508-866-2526

Milton

Blue Hills Reservation

Blue Hills is a massive park in Milton has over 7,000 acres of land and offers hiking, skiing, camping, and more.

Parking is free at Houghton’s Pond parking lot

840 Hillside St., Milton, MA 02186

(617) 698-1802



Weymouth

Great Esker Park

Located in Weymouth, Great Esker Park offers hiking trails through a unique geological formation, a long, winding ridge that borders the Back River.

Great Esker Park, Bridge St, Weymouth, MA 02191

Hanson

Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area

Burrage Pond wildlife reserve in Hanson has over 1,500 acres of land and offers hiking, fishing, and birdwatching.

Large on-site parking area at the Pleasant Street, Hanson entrance.