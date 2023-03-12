Boston, MA

Discover the Best Pet-Friendly Places to Stay on the South Shore

Boston to the Cape

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase.

Can’t leave home without your furry friend? Here are some of the best pet-friendly places to stay on the South Shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaQSw_0lGOgLqR00
Rags the dog waiting for his trip to the South ShorePhoto byDiane Houghton

Before you go….

Always check with the hotel or short term rental to be sure that their pet policy hasn’t changed. Bring items that your pet will need to have a safe and enjoyable stay: a crate just in case you have to leave him for a short time, a favorite bed so he will feel at home, a portable water bowl, and a favorite toy.

Hyatt Place Boston/Braintree

Located in Braintree at the top of the South Shore, the Hyatt Place has an on-site restaurant, free breakfast, free internet, and best of all, is pet-friendly. This is a good location to start your South Shore tour or if you really must go to Boston, it’s an easy trip into the city.

Nantasket Beach Hotel

According to their website, the Nantasket Beach Hotel believes “dogs are members of your family, and therefore we have several guest rooms set aside for small dogs.” This hotel is located right across the street from beautiful Nantasket Beach and has stunning ocean views.

Hotel 1620

The Hotel 1620 in Plymouth is a pet-friendly hotel that is centrally located just across the street from the Bay. With an indoor swimming pool and proximity to Plymouth’s attractions, this hotel is a great choice for travelers with pets.

Short Term Rentals | VRBO

Book the pet-friendly home of your dreams on VRBO. Start by searching Plymouth, MA, then expand the map to include the entire South Shore region. Filter your search by clicking “filters” and choose “pets allowed”. You’ll find places to stay at a wide range of prices and available amenities.

Also check out Expedia, you can book airfare, rental car and a short term rental all on one site – space, privacy and great amenities—enjoy the benefits of renting a home for your getaway. Book now at Expedia.com

The South Shore is a great place to stay with your pet, offering a range of pet-friendly accommodations to suit all tastes and budgets. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious inn, a charming bed and breakfast, or a waterfront hotel, you’ll find lots of places from Boston to the Cape that will welcome you and your pet!

# pet friendly# south shore ma# pet friendly lodging

Published by

I am a short term rental owner on the South Shore of Mass. I started this blog as a resource for my out of town guests, and it has grown into a resource for lots of South Shore residents as well. The blog concentrates on pet friendly venues.

Scituate, MA
67 followers

3 comments
