Saint Patrick’s Day on the Irish Riviera

The South Shore of Massachusetts is home to the largest population of Irish descendants in the United States, so Saint Patrick’s Day is a day celebrated with beer, parades, and more beer.

Here’s a list of Saint Patrick’s Day activities:

St. Patrick's Day parade in Scituate, MA Photo by John Phelan, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Scituate

St Patrick’s Day Plunge

Join in or better yet, watch the fun as daring swimmers brave the cold Atlantic waters. Plungers are raising money to support the annual Scituate St. Patrick’s Day Parade, so please consider donating.

Please visit weloveaparade.com for more info.

Where:

Gather at the Voyage Restaurant pre-plunge, and return post-plunge.

14 Marshfield Ave

Humarock, MA 02050

(781) 536-8098

When:

Saturday, March 18,2023

12 noon

St Patrick’s Day Parade

This year’s parade will be held on March 19th. Stake out your spot on Front Street and enjoy the parade, a great event for kids and families. One of the best fundraisers they have is a chance to win your own Irish pub for a day!

Park at Scituate High School or Widow’s Walk Golf Course. There will be shuttle buses to and from Scituate Harbor.

Where:

The parade route runs from the Old Gates Middle School, down First Parish Road, through the harbor on Front Street and ends at the old Pier 44 restaurant on Jericho Road.

When:

Sunday, March 19 from 1:00 to 4:00

Marshfield

Marshfield celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a 5k road race on March 18th. Join 4000 runners and walkers while raising money for the Marshfield Education Association. Attend the finish line parties in Brant Rock!

Where:

Brant Rock 277 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA

When:

Saturday, March 18, 2023 – 10:00am

Plymouth

Come to the Plymouth G Pub on March 17th from 8-10pm to hear some Irish music, eat some food, and have a few drinks. The space also features an expansive arcade.

Where:

Plymouth G Pub, 101 Carver Rd, Plymouth, MA

When:

Fri, Mar 17, 2023 at 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

St. Paddy’s Day Throwdown!

Drinks and shenanigans under the tent at Tavern on the Wharf!

Where:

Tavern on the Wharf, 6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

When:

Fri Mar 17 2023 at 8:00 pm

(508) 927-4961