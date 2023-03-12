Marina Bay | A Restaurant Mecca on the South Shore

Looking east-southeast toward the boardwalk, clock tower and shops at Marina Bay in Quincy, Massachusetts, with the Marina Point condominium Photo by Sswonk, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Marina Bay in Quincy, MA is a beautiful area located by the bay, offering stunning views of the water and boats from its Nantucket style boardwalk. It's also home to some of the best restaurants in the area, offering a feast for your taste buds with a variety of cuisines and menus to choose from.

Victory Point

One of the most popular restaurants in Marina Bay is Victory Point.

Located right on the waterfront, this restaurant offers stunning views of the bay and Boston skyline. The menu offers a variety of seafood dishes, including lobster mac and cheese, pan-seared scallops, and clam chowder. They also have a great selection of beers, wines, and cocktails to choose from.

The Chantey at Marina Bay

Another popular restaurant in Marina Bay is The Chantey at Marina Bay. This restaurant has a cozy and intimate atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for a romantic date night. Their menu features New American cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood. Their standout dishes include seared tuna, swordfish, and the seafood paella.

Siro's + Blue

For those looking for a taste of Italy, Siro's + Blue is the place to go. This restaurant offers a menu full of classic Italian dishes, including homemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas. Siro's also offers a great selection of wines to pair with your meal.

ReelHouse

ReelHouse is another great restaurant located in Marina Bay. This restaurant offers a modern, upscale atmosphere with stunning views of the water. The menu features a mix of seafood and meat dishes, including their popular lobster roll, seared tuna, and steak frites.

Port 305

Enjoy drinks and meals while sitting waterfront, overlooking the Marina Bay and the Boston skyline at Port 305 Sample their hand crafted dishes that represent some of the local ingredients that New England has to offer.

Pet Friendly!

Most of the restaurants in Marina Bay have outdoor seating and are pet friendly in the warmer months. Please call ahead to be sure their outdoor areas are open.

Marina Bay in Quincy, MA is home to some of the best restaurants in the area. From seafood to Italian cuisine, there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or a casual spot to grab a drink, there's something for everyone at Marina Bay's restaurants.