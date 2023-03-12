Quincy, MA

Marina Bay | A Restaurant Mecca on the South Shore

Boston to the Cape
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOkyJ_0lFbWKgE00
Looking east-southeast toward the boardwalk, clock tower and shops at Marina Bay in Quincy, Massachusetts, with the Marina Point condominiumPhoto bySswonk, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Marina Bay in Quincy, MA is a beautiful area located by the bay, offering stunning views of the water and boats from its Nantucket style boardwalk. It's also home to some of the best restaurants in the area, offering a feast for your taste buds with a variety of cuisines and menus to choose from.

Victory Point

One of the most popular restaurants in Marina Bay is Victory Point.

Located right on the waterfront, this restaurant offers stunning views of the bay and Boston skyline. The menu offers a variety of seafood dishes, including lobster mac and cheese, pan-seared scallops, and clam chowder. They also have a great selection of beers, wines, and cocktails to choose from.

The Chantey at Marina Bay

Another popular restaurant in Marina Bay is The Chantey at Marina Bay. This restaurant has a cozy and intimate atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for a romantic date night. Their menu features New American cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood. Their standout dishes include seared tuna, swordfish, and the seafood paella.

Siro's + Blue

For those looking for a taste of Italy, Siro's + Blue is the place to go. This restaurant offers a menu full of classic Italian dishes, including homemade pasta and wood-fired pizzas. Siro's also offers a great selection of wines to pair with your meal.

ReelHouse

ReelHouse is another great restaurant located in Marina Bay. This restaurant offers a modern, upscale atmosphere with stunning views of the water. The menu features a mix of seafood and meat dishes, including their popular lobster roll, seared tuna, and steak frites.

Port 305

Enjoy drinks and meals while sitting waterfront, overlooking the Marina Bay and the Boston skyline at Port 305 Sample their hand crafted dishes that represent some of the local ingredients that New England has to offer.

Pet Friendly!

Most of the restaurants in Marina Bay have outdoor seating and are pet friendly in the warmer months. Please call ahead to be sure their outdoor areas are open.

Marina Bay in Quincy, MA is home to some of the best restaurants in the area. From seafood to Italian cuisine, there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or a casual spot to grab a drink, there's something for everyone at Marina Bay's restaurants.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# marina bay

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a short term rental owner on the South Shore of Mass. I started this blog as a resource for my out of town guests, and it has grown into a resource for lots of South Shore residents as well. The blog concentrates on pet friendly venues.

Scituate, MA
67 followers

More from Boston to the Cape

Duxbury, MA

From Beaches to Oysters | Things to do in Duxbury Mass

Duxbury, MA is located about 30 miles south of Boston. It’s an upscale town with stunning beaches and thriving oyster farms. Duxbury is one of those beautiful little old New England towns that folks zoom right by as they are driving on the highway to get to Cape Cod. In 1637, Duxbury was one of the first communities to be founded by the early English settlers in Plymouth Colony. Duxbury was a major shipbuilding and commerce center back in the day during the 17th and 18th centuries. Some residents worked in coastal trade and fishing industry.

Read full story
Hull, MA

To Hull and Back: Favorite Things to Do in This Fun Beach Town!

Situated on a long peninsula that juts out into Massachusetts Bay, Hull is a picturesque coastal town with a rich history and a thriving community, offering stunning Nantasket Beach, the Paragon Carousel, seafood restaurants and a thriving arts and culture scene.

Read full story

Where to stay on the South Shore | Hotels and Short-term rentals

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. From cozy cottages to family reunion-friendly homes to luxury hotels, the South Shore has hotels and short-term rentals that will fit your family and your budget.

Read full story

The Best Amusement and Water Parks South Shore and the Cape

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. The South Shore and the Cape have some great amusement and water parks to keep the entire family entertained.

Read full story
Boston, MA

The 13 Best Restaurants on the South Shore

The South Shore of Boston is a beautiful area with a variety of dining options to suit different tastes and budgets. Here are a few of the best restaurants to sample when traveling from north to south, starting in Quincy and ending up in Plymouth:

Read full story

6 tips to ease the stress of flying with your dog.

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. Traveling with a dog can be a challenging experience, especially if you plan on flying with your furry friend. From packing essentials to preparing your dog for the journey, there are many factors to consider. However, with the right information and planning, you can make the experience stress-free for both you and your dog.

Read full story
Marshfield, MA

Dog Friendly Walking Trails | 12 Hidden Gems

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast looking to explore dog friendly walking trails on the South Shore, you’re in luck! There are many hidden gems in this area that are waiting to be discovered. In this blog post, we’ve compiled a list of 12 hidden gems that you won’t want to miss.

Read full story
Boston, MA

Discover the Best Pet-Friendly Places to Stay on the South Shore

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. Can’t leave home without your furry friend? Here are some of the best pet-friendly places to stay on the South Shore.

Read full story
Scituate, MA

Saint Patrick’s Day on the Irish Riviera

The South Shore of Massachusetts is home to the largest population of Irish descendants in the United States, so Saint Patrick’s Day is a day celebrated with beer, parades, and more beer.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy