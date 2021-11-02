Boston Terrier of the day! Duke from South Africa

Say hi 👋 to Duke from South Africa 🇿🇦

Duke recently turned One. We like to call him Mr 1derful

Duke the Boston Terrier Jenelle G

Boston Terriers

The All-American Boston Terrier was established in the late-1800s in Boston, Massachusetts. The breed was developed from a combination of the English bulldog, French bulldog, and bull-and-terrier crossbreeds. Some of the breeds used to create the lovely Boston Terrier were used for dogfighting and bull-baiting.

Robert C. Hopper is generally credited with creating the breed with his foundation Bulldog-White Terrier crossbreed named Hooper’s Judge. It is believed that French bulldogs were then added to the mix to tone down the terrier temperament. As well as increase the gentle, lively companionable qualities that are so revered in the breed today.

First, the breed was named the Round-Headed Bull and Terrier, then the Boston Bull Terrier. Finally, in 1891, the name was shortened to the Boston Terrier. In 1893, the breed was formally recognized by the American Kennel Club. By 1915, the Boston Terrier had become the most popular dog in America. This title was held until the 1960s, and that popularity soon spread around the world.

In 1976, the Boston Terrier was designated the bicentennial dog of the United States. Three years later, the breed was named the official state dog of Massachusetts. Today, the Boston Terrier is a family favorite and a viral sensation on social media platforms.

Boston Terriers are wonderful family dogs who bond strongly with their owners. Their kind and gentle disposition, happy nature, and loving personality make them a companion dog with few equals. If you are looking for a loyal, affectionate canine companion, look no further than the Boston Terrier.