Are Boston Terriers, Terriers?

Are you wondering if a Boston Terrier is actually a Terrier? The short answer is No.

I have seen many articles and posts referring to a Boston Terrier as a Terrier. I had even done this myself before I learned that Boston’s are not “Terriers.”

Here is what I’ve learned regarding Boston Terriers and their non-terrier status…

Are Boston Terriers Actually Terriers? No, the American Kennel Club does not recognize the Boston Terrier as a Terrier. The Boston Terrier is in the AKC Non-Sporting group. The Terriers have their own group.

So, why are Boston Terriers not considered Terriers? This is because the Boston is in the American Kennel Clubs Non-Sporting group.

A dog breed is put into a specific group based on its work function. A prime example is the Herding Group, well you guessed, dogs in this group were created to herd.

The AKC recognizes seven different dog groups:

What is the definition of the Terrier Group?

The Terrier, according to AKC, is known for two distinct traits, feisty & energetic. The Terrier Group breed was bred to hunt and to kill vermin.

Particularly rats in the barn and around the home.

What is the definition of the Non-Sporting Group?

The Non-Sporting Group is basically a group of breeds who had no distinct purpose, as the other six groups had.

The breeds in this group come from broader backgrounds, so it is harder to group them.

Why is the Boston Terrier not in the Terrier Group?

The Boston is not in the Terrier Group because their background and history is so diverse that their function and work purpose can not be grouped in the 6 of the 7 specific groups.

This is why the lovable breed has been placed in the non-specific Non-Sporting Group. The Boston over the years has been bred to be a companion dog.

While the ancestor of the Boston Terrier was a Bulldog as well as the now-extinct White English Terrier the Boston’s demeanor no longer resembles that of the feisty terrier.

Final thoughts…

While the Boston Terrier is not technically a Terrier, it does have an ancestry trail to the old White English Terrier.

In addition, the Boston was created in the 19th century, an era of when bull-baiting and rating were popular, this led to many Terrier’s being cross-bred and designed for the sport.

While there is undoubtedly ancestry linkage to Terrier’s, this was still not enough to classify this unique breed with the Terrier Group.