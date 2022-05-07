United States provided $6 million to help Venezuelan migrants in Chile

Boris Ulloa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dwft3_0fTMbMTy00
Boris Ulloa/AgenciaUno

On Wednesday, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights announced humanitarian and economic assistance for Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Chile.

The announcement was made during an official visit to our country, where the Under Secretary of State, Uzra Zeya, announced more than 6 million dollars.

This, in humanitarian assistance to support communities hosting Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Chile.

This donation brings the total U.S. humanitarian aid for Venezuelan migrants in Chile to nearly $26 million.

The contribution will also enable agencies that have been working in Chile on migration issues to continue to meet the needs of vulnerable Venezuelans.

This will provide them with legal advice, medical attention, safe shelter, hygiene kits and basic aid items.

Support for Venezuelans in Chile

During her visit, the Undersecretary reiterated the firm commitment of the United States to help refugees and migrants.

This, as well as the host communities that support them in Chile and throughout the region.

She also thanked the Chilean government for its continued collaboration, while working with the countries of the region to resolve the current migration crisis.

Undersecretary Zeya is in Chile to meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives.

The authority seeks to deepen cooperation with Chile to address humanitarian solutions to the irregular migration crisis.

In addition to this, the promotion of democracy and the protection of human rights. This, as well as common security priorities in areas such as the fight against human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

