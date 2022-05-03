Chilean journalist in critical condition after being shot during a march in Santiago, Chile

Boris Ulloa/DiarioSurNoticias

The background information was released this afternoon on the incidents where street traders shot three people in the Meiggs neighborhood, one of whom is in vital risk.

Carabineros de Chile confirmed that a woman remains in vital risk after being shot in the middle of the incidents that took place this Sunday in the Meiggs neighborhood in Santiago.

Meanwhile, the government will file a lawsuit for what happened and find those responsible for the incident.

The woman is a journalist of the media Señal 3 La Victoria, who was covering the Workers' Day march organized by the Central Clasista de Trabajadores.

She was wearing a gas mask which was pierced by a shot fired by an unknown person, according to local newspaper Diario Sur Noticias.

Lieutenant Colonel Juan Morales, of the 3rd Police Station of Santiago, reported that everything happened in the midst of incidents and looting by hooded demonstrators.

In this way, they fired shots that wounded three people, two women and a man. The worst part was taken by the communications worker, who remains in vital risk in the former Posta Central.

The Chilean Government will file a lawsuit

The Government will file a lawsuit for what happened. This was stated by Constanza Martinez, the presidential delegate for the Metropolitan Region.

Martinez expressed her solidarity with the victims and added that the intention of the legal action is that the act does not go unpunished.

Along with this, she announced that work will be reinforced to disrupt the gangs working in the sector.

"None of these people have permits to sell on public roads", he added.

For her part, the mayor of Santiago, Irací Hassler, said that both municipalities will bring their own legal actions to prosecute those responsible.

She also called for a state-wide fight against street vending and pointed out that the event highlights the need to regulate the situation of arms control.