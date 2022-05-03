Chilean journalist in critical condition after being shot during a march in Santiago, Chile

Boris Ulloa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hgxR3_0fPzmvBn00
Boris Ulloa/DiarioSurNoticias

The background information was released this afternoon on the incidents where street traders shot three people in the Meiggs neighborhood, one of whom is in vital risk.

Carabineros de Chile confirmed that a woman remains in vital risk after being shot in the middle of the incidents that took place this Sunday in the Meiggs neighborhood in Santiago.

Meanwhile, the government will file a lawsuit for what happened and find those responsible for the incident.

The woman is a journalist of the media Señal 3 La Victoria, who was covering the Workers' Day march organized by the Central Clasista de Trabajadores.

She was wearing a gas mask which was pierced by a shot fired by an unknown person, according to local newspaper Diario Sur Noticias.

Lieutenant Colonel Juan Morales, of the 3rd Police Station of Santiago, reported that everything happened in the midst of incidents and looting by hooded demonstrators.

In this way, they fired shots that wounded three people, two women and a man. The worst part was taken by the communications worker, who remains in vital risk in the former Posta Central.

The Chilean Government will file a lawsuit

The Government will file a lawsuit for what happened. This was stated by Constanza Martinez, the presidential delegate for the Metropolitan Region.

Martinez expressed her solidarity with the victims and added that the intention of the legal action is that the act does not go unpunished.

Along with this, she announced that work will be reinforced to disrupt the gangs working in the sector.

"None of these people have permits to sell on public roads", he added.

For her part, the mayor of Santiago, Irací Hassler, said that both municipalities will bring their own legal actions to prosecute those responsible.

She also called for a state-wide fight against street vending and pointed out that the event highlights the need to regulate the situation of arms control.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello, my name is Boris Ulloa, an international journalist living in New York. I am extensively dedicated to national and international coverage, I am interested in writing quality news to leave the reader well informed.

New York, NY
278 followers

More from Boris Ulloa

United States provided $6 million to help Venezuelan migrants in Chile

On Wednesday, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights announced humanitarian and economic assistance for Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Chile.

Read full story

U.S. trade deficit surpasses $100 billion for first time

The negative balance of the US trade balance reached $109.802 billion (104.340 billion euros) last March, after increasing by 22.7% over February's deficit of $89.8 billion (85.333 billion euros) and by 54% in a year, thus exceeding the $100 billion threshold for the first time, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

Read full story

People are unaware of the legal options for migrating to the United States

Given the wave of Colombians who in recent months have attempted to enter the United States irregularly through the southern border - according to a report by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), more than 40,000 Colombians have been detained in 2022, which represents a five-fold increase compared to the total illegal migration in 2021. (CBP), more than 40,000 Colombians have been detained during 2022.

Read full story
116 comments

A mysterious fireball, ten times brighter than the moon, crossed the skies over the United States

Residents of several cities were able to see and hear the bolide, so named by scientists. The phenomenon fell disintegrated over Louisiana. NASA confirmed that a fireball sped across the sky over three southern U.S. states.

Read full story
46 comments

U.S. believes Russia plans annexation of much of eastern Ukraine

Michael Carpenter, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that such actions are "part of the Kremlin's playbook" and will not be recognized by the United States and its allies. He added that Russia is planning a "fake referendum" in Donetsk and Luhansk that would annex them to its territory. He also indicated that there are indications that Moscow will organize an independence vote in the city of Kherson.

Read full story
16 comments

U.S. immigration policies that aggravated the humanitarian crisis

Several spokespersons from Mexico shared harsh stories of migrants trapped while their application was being processed, such as Lisbet, who was repeatedly raped by a Mexican policeman, or Yeri, who slept next to a corpse for three days in a detention center in Ciudad Juarez.

Read full story
51 comments

Former U.S. defense secretary claimed Donald Trump considered shooting protesters in the legs

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly suggested shooting protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement in the legs during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd in May 2020 at the hands of a police officer, his former defense secretary, Mark Esper, revealed in his latest memoir.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Second man pleads guilty to sedition for Capitol assault

Brian Ulrich, 44, a native of the state of Georgia, admitted that he conspired to prevent the inauguration of the winner of the November 2020 election and current president, Joe Biden.

Read full story
3 comments

White House asked Congress to provide $33 billion in aid to Ukraine

U.S. presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that beyond military shipments they will continue to support Kiev's diplomatic efforts. The U.S. government asked Congress to approve $33 billion in extra assistance for Ukraine.

Read full story

A gigantic heat wave hits South Asia

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) sounded the alarm for the situation in India and Pakistan: there will be consequences on the health of the population, water and energy supplies, agriculture and even the possibility of torrential floods due to melting glaciers.

Read full story
10 comments

Child was attacked by fans of the Universidad Católica after the match against Flamengo in Chile

A new episode of racism and aggression was written this Thursday in the framework of the match between Universidad Católica and Flamengo, for the Copa Libertadores. The protagonists were some fans of the Chilean team.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy