U.S. immigration policies that aggravated the humanitarian crisis

Boris Ulloa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVqcV_0fPtXX1400
Boris Ulloa/NYT

Several spokespersons from Mexico shared harsh stories of migrants trapped while their application was being processed, such as Lisbet, who was repeatedly raped by a Mexican policeman, or Yeri, who slept next to a corpse for three days in a detention center in Ciudad Juarez.

The humanitarian crisis brought about by the "Remain in Mexico" program reached the doors of the US Supreme Court on Tuesday.

This, with the protest of organizations calling for the end of this "racist" policy that "puts an end to human rights" at the border.

With these words Lindsay Tozcylowski, executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Legal Center (ImmDef), defined this program that the main judicial instance of the country is now studying whether it should be maintained.

Tozcylowski spoke from the stage during the rally held in front of the courthouse steps.

This was prior to the start of oral arguments in the case on the elimination of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

These rules force many asylum seekers to wait for the resolution of their case in Mexico, According to the Chilean media, BioBioChile.

Immigration Policies

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged on the campaign trail to eliminate this program and did so in June 2021, but a Texas judge ordered its reinstatement.

The Supreme Court must now decide whether to uphold the judge or allow the Biden Administration to end the policy.

"Yes we can!" chanted the Spanish-language crowd, most of them members of one of the 50 organizations for the defense of migrants that had called for the protest.

On a stage decorated with flowers and posters, Haitian singer Sherlee Skai added a Creole accent to the slogan ("Wi nou kapab").

More than a dozen spokespersons, social leaders and refugees who have been affected by the policy paraded on stage.

All of them shared testimonies, prayers and slogans, sometimes difficult to hear over the noise of nearby lawnmowers.

One of the most applauded stories was that of Ray Rodriguez, a Cuban migrant who had to wait ten months for his asylum application.

"During my time in the city I witnessed a lot of suffering. People are being kidnapped. They suffer violence from the cartels and from the corrupt police," he said.

Rodriguez explained that after his application was approved he was able to settle in the United States and work. Despite this, he noted that the waiting process in Mexico filled him with great uncertainty.

"You end up living in the moment and don't think about the future because you have to make sure you are alive now," he lamented.

He also reproached the Biden Administration for not having done more to eliminate the protocol, since, in his opinion they have had plenty of time to prepare.

"It remains in Mexico."

"There are numerous documented cases of women who have experienced trauma, sexual abuse, and more," Katharina Obser, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice Program of the Women's Refugee Commission (WRC), explained to Efe.

Obser fears that if this program continues, the number of cases will only increase.

Linda Corchado, interim executive director of the organization Las Americas, is not surprised that Mexico is unable to provide a safe haven for refugees.

"We have clients who have been tortured, raped, kidnapped, in a society that in many ways has already failed. We represent asylum seekers, so we understand the failures that plague Mexico," he said.

Corchado believes that such tough policies on migration do not prevent scenes like those experienced a few months ago when thousands of Haitian migrants crowded under a Texas bridge while their asylum applications were being processed.

"Deterrence never works. If they stay in Mexico they will suffer violent crimes, and many, out of desperation, will attempt to cross into the United States by unconventional means," he explained.

In the same vein, Obser warned that Donald Trump's immigration policies ("Stay in Mexico" and Title 42, which will be repealed at the end of May despite having been used by the Biden Administration to solve the Haitian migrant crisis) only serve to create "harm, chaos" and clogs at the border.

Moreover, he said, they do not work to prevent migration, because those who try to enter the country do not do so because of asylum policies but because they have no other option.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 51

Published by

Hello, my name is Boris Ulloa, an international journalist living in New York. I am extensively dedicated to national and international coverage, I am interested in writing quality news to leave the reader well informed.

New York, NY
278 followers

More from Boris Ulloa

United States provided $6 million to help Venezuelan migrants in Chile

On Wednesday, the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights announced humanitarian and economic assistance for Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Chile.

Read full story

U.S. trade deficit surpasses $100 billion for first time

The negative balance of the US trade balance reached $109.802 billion (104.340 billion euros) last March, after increasing by 22.7% over February's deficit of $89.8 billion (85.333 billion euros) and by 54% in a year, thus exceeding the $100 billion threshold for the first time, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

Read full story

People are unaware of the legal options for migrating to the United States

Given the wave of Colombians who in recent months have attempted to enter the United States irregularly through the southern border - according to a report by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), more than 40,000 Colombians have been detained in 2022, which represents a five-fold increase compared to the total illegal migration in 2021. (CBP), more than 40,000 Colombians have been detained during 2022.

Read full story
116 comments

A mysterious fireball, ten times brighter than the moon, crossed the skies over the United States

Residents of several cities were able to see and hear the bolide, so named by scientists. The phenomenon fell disintegrated over Louisiana. NASA confirmed that a fireball sped across the sky over three southern U.S. states.

Read full story
46 comments

U.S. believes Russia plans annexation of much of eastern Ukraine

Michael Carpenter, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said Monday that such actions are "part of the Kremlin's playbook" and will not be recognized by the United States and its allies. He added that Russia is planning a "fake referendum" in Donetsk and Luhansk that would annex them to its territory. He also indicated that there are indications that Moscow will organize an independence vote in the city of Kherson.

Read full story
16 comments

Former U.S. defense secretary claimed Donald Trump considered shooting protesters in the legs

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly suggested shooting protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement in the legs during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd in May 2020 at the hands of a police officer, his former defense secretary, Mark Esper, revealed in his latest memoir.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Second man pleads guilty to sedition for Capitol assault

Brian Ulrich, 44, a native of the state of Georgia, admitted that he conspired to prevent the inauguration of the winner of the November 2020 election and current president, Joe Biden.

Read full story
3 comments

Chilean journalist in critical condition after being shot during a march in Santiago, Chile

The background information was released this afternoon on the incidents where street traders shot three people in the Meiggs neighborhood, one of whom is in vital risk. Carabineros de Chile confirmed that a woman remains in vital risk after being shot in the middle of the incidents that took place this Sunday in the Meiggs neighborhood in Santiago.

Read full story

White House asked Congress to provide $33 billion in aid to Ukraine

U.S. presidential spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that beyond military shipments they will continue to support Kiev's diplomatic efforts. The U.S. government asked Congress to approve $33 billion in extra assistance for Ukraine.

Read full story

A gigantic heat wave hits South Asia

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) sounded the alarm for the situation in India and Pakistan: there will be consequences on the health of the population, water and energy supplies, agriculture and even the possibility of torrential floods due to melting glaciers.

Read full story
10 comments

Child was attacked by fans of the Universidad Católica after the match against Flamengo in Chile

A new episode of racism and aggression was written this Thursday in the framework of the match between Universidad Católica and Flamengo, for the Copa Libertadores. The protagonists were some fans of the Chilean team.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy