U.S. immigration policies that aggravated the humanitarian crisis

Boris Ulloa/NYT

Several spokespersons from Mexico shared harsh stories of migrants trapped while their application was being processed, such as Lisbet, who was repeatedly raped by a Mexican policeman, or Yeri, who slept next to a corpse for three days in a detention center in Ciudad Juarez.

The humanitarian crisis brought about by the "Remain in Mexico" program reached the doors of the US Supreme Court on Tuesday.

This, with the protest of organizations calling for the end of this "racist" policy that "puts an end to human rights" at the border.

With these words Lindsay Tozcylowski, executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Legal Center (ImmDef), defined this program that the main judicial instance of the country is now studying whether it should be maintained.

Tozcylowski spoke from the stage during the rally held in front of the courthouse steps.

This was prior to the start of oral arguments in the case on the elimination of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

These rules force many asylum seekers to wait for the resolution of their case in Mexico, According to the Chilean media, BioBioChile.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged on the campaign trail to eliminate this program and did so in June 2021, but a Texas judge ordered its reinstatement.

The Supreme Court must now decide whether to uphold the judge or allow the Biden Administration to end the policy.

"Yes we can!" chanted the Spanish-language crowd, most of them members of one of the 50 organizations for the defense of migrants that had called for the protest.

On a stage decorated with flowers and posters, Haitian singer Sherlee Skai added a Creole accent to the slogan ("Wi nou kapab").

More than a dozen spokespersons, social leaders and refugees who have been affected by the policy paraded on stage.

All of them shared testimonies, prayers and slogans, sometimes difficult to hear over the noise of nearby lawnmowers.

One of the most applauded stories was that of Ray Rodriguez, a Cuban migrant who had to wait ten months for his asylum application.

"During my time in the city I witnessed a lot of suffering. People are being kidnapped. They suffer violence from the cartels and from the corrupt police," he said.

Rodriguez explained that after his application was approved he was able to settle in the United States and work. Despite this, he noted that the waiting process in Mexico filled him with great uncertainty.

"You end up living in the moment and don't think about the future because you have to make sure you are alive now," he lamented.

He also reproached the Biden Administration for not having done more to eliminate the protocol, since, in his opinion they have had plenty of time to prepare.

"It remains in Mexico."

"There are numerous documented cases of women who have experienced trauma, sexual abuse, and more," Katharina Obser, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice Program of the Women's Refugee Commission (WRC), explained to Efe.

Obser fears that if this program continues, the number of cases will only increase.

Linda Corchado, interim executive director of the organization Las Americas, is not surprised that Mexico is unable to provide a safe haven for refugees.

"We have clients who have been tortured, raped, kidnapped, in a society that in many ways has already failed. We represent asylum seekers, so we understand the failures that plague Mexico," he said.

Corchado believes that such tough policies on migration do not prevent scenes like those experienced a few months ago when thousands of Haitian migrants crowded under a Texas bridge while their asylum applications were being processed.

"Deterrence never works. If they stay in Mexico they will suffer violent crimes, and many, out of desperation, will attempt to cross into the United States by unconventional means," he explained.

In the same vein, Obser warned that Donald Trump's immigration policies ("Stay in Mexico" and Title 42, which will be repealed at the end of May despite having been used by the Biden Administration to solve the Haitian migrant crisis) only serve to create "harm, chaos" and clogs at the border.

Moreover, he said, they do not work to prevent migration, because those who try to enter the country do not do so because of asylum policies but because they have no other option.