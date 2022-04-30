Child was attacked by fans of the Universidad Católica after the match against Flamengo in Chile

A new episode of racism and aggression was written this Thursday in the framework of the match between Universidad Católica and Flamengo, for the Copa Libertadores. The protagonists were some fans of the Chilean team.

After the incidents, the ‘Mengao’ made a public complaint and asked for a harsh sanction for the local cast, unable to control their barristas.

In a message broadcast on social networks, the ‘Mengao’ board assured “Thursday night, at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium, in Santiago de Chile, unfortunate scenes of racism, throwing stones, bottles and flares (a child was injured) by the opposing fans towards the red and black fans were recorded”.

“We can’t take this anymore! Severe measures must be taken”, added the Brazilian club. Shortly after the match, a series of images of the stands and outside the stadium were posted on social media, one of which showed a child with a bleeding head wound.

The complaint comes just three days after supporters of the Catholic University and its greatest rival, Colo Colo, fought in the stands of the same stadium during the national classic, which ended in a one-goal draw.

The Universidad Católica, aware of the facts, also spoke out. “We need to identify those responsible for these events. We cannot tolerate this miserable behavior in our stadium. We need your help anonymously to identify these subjects. Write us confidentially to lineadirecta@cruzados.cl and let’s end this!”was the message in networks.

Flamengo won (3-2) and moved to the top of their Copa Libertadores qualifying group with nine points, six more than their rival who is third.

The entity of the ‘Franja’ is going through a serious crisis of play and results that keeps it in the lower part of the national classification, far from the leaders, Colo Colo and Unión Española.

Other fans denounced the throwing of objects, but what generated the most condemnation, at least in social networks, was the aggression against a 10-year-old boy, who received a projectile in his face.

The child's mother said that she tried to protect him, but the little boy was the victim of the aggression. The Brazilian club itself denounced the facts and asked for severe measures to be taken.

"We can't stand this anymore! Severe measures must be taken," the club wrote on Twitter.

Universidad Católica's stadium was in the spotlight after the club's fans assaulted Colo-Colo fans who were in the Sergio Linvingstone stand celebrating a goal in the clásico last weekend.

The president of Cruzados, the concessionaire that manages Universidad Católica, Juan Tagle, shared the video and assured that they will try to ban him from entering the stadium.

"Hopefully we can identify him and apply an admission ban. There is no room in the UC for this," he replied on Twitter.