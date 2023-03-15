Do you have baseball caps overflowing and taking up too much space in your home? Or, do you have just enough, but you aren't sure of the best ways to store them to preserve their shape or to display them proudly? Never fear - we are going to break down all of the things when it comes to organizing baseball caps!

Ways to organize baseball caps for easy storage and access Photo by Boot Camp Mom

Organize Baseball Caps

Before we look at storage options, let's check out the process to get your baseball cap collection in shape first! Consider the following before deciding on the course you want to take to organize your caps:

Assess Your Collection

Before diving into organizing your caps, take a moment to assess your collection. Take note of how many caps you have and how much space you will allocate for storage. This will help you determine the best organizational method for your needs.

Sort through your caps Photo by Boot Camp Mom

Sort and Declutter

Sort your caps into categories – by color, team, or style. This will make it easier for you to decide on an organization method and find the cap you're looking for when you need it. While sorting, don't forget to declutter and remove any damaged or unwanted caps.

Choose Your Organization Method

Based on your collection and space, choose an organization method that best suits your needs. Here are some options to consider:

Wall-mounted cap racks

Over-the-door cap holders

Clear plastic bins or dividers

Drawer dividers

DIY cap storage solutions (e.g., shower curtain rings and hangers)

Hat boxes

Display your collection on a bookcase or wall

We will break these down in the next section, but it's a great idea to start thinking about your end goal during the sorting process!

Keep Caps in Good Shape

To ensure your caps retain their shape and look great, always store them in a way that prevents crushing or folding. When using bins or dividers, make sure to place them side by side with their bills facing outwards. If you're storing caps in drawers, fold them in half and stack them neatly in rows.

Storing caps on shelves is an option Photo by Boot Camp Mom

Rotate Your Collection

To keep your collection fresh and give all your caps a chance to shine, rotate them regularly. This will also help you rediscover old favorites and ensure you wear all your caps evenly.

Protect Your Caps From Dust and Sunlight

Caps can accumulate dust and fade over time if exposed to sunlight. To protect them, opt for storage methods that shield them from direct sunlight and dust, like clear plastic bins or hat boxes.

Regular Maintenance

To keep your caps looking their best, conduct regular maintenance. Wipe them down with a damp cloth or use a soft-bristled brush to remove dust. If your caps need a deep clean, handwash them with mild detergent and let them air dry on a cap shaper or rolled-up towel.

Keep your caps clean! Photo by Boot Camp Mom

How to Store Baseball Hats

We've covered how to get your hat collection back in shape. Let's check out som clever ways to store them now that you've cleaned them up:

Hang 'em up

One of the simplest ways to store baseball hats is by hanging them on hooks or pegs on a wall or inside a closet. This method is fantastic for keeping their shape and prevents them from getting crushed. Plus, it also makes it super easy to find the cap you're looking for!

Cap racks to the rescue

Cap racks are a fantastic way to organize baseball caps, especially if you have a large collection. These nifty contraptions can hold multiple caps in a neat, space-saving manner. They come in various designs, from over-the-door to wall-mounted, so you can choose the one that suits your needs the best.

Over the door hangers can be used Photo by Boot Camp Mom

Shelf storage

Wondering how to store baseball caps on shelves? Clear plastic bins or dividers can be a great solution. Place the caps side by side, with their bills facing outwards, and stack the bins or dividers vertically to maximize space. This method also ensures your hats stay dust-free and protected.

Drawer dividers

If you prefer keeping your baseball caps tucked away, drawer dividers might be your best bet. Fold the cap in half and stack them neatly in rows using the dividers. This method ensures your caps won't get squished and makes it easy to grab one when you're in a hurry.

DIY cap storage

Feeling crafty? Why not create a DIY cap storage solution? You can use shower curtain rings and a sturdy hanger to create a simple hanging organizer. Just loop the shower rings through the cap's hole and attach them to the hanger. Voilà! You have a space-saving, budget-friendly way to store your caps.

Hat boxes

For a touch of vintage charm, try using hat boxes to store your baseball caps. Stack them up in a corner or on a shelf for easy access, and your caps will remain in pristine condition.

Display your collection

If you're proud of your baseball cap collection, why not show it off? Arrange them on a wall in a visually appealing pattern, or dedicate an entire bookcase to showcase your caps. This way, you'll have not only a unique décor element but also an organized storage solution.

Final Thoughts

There you have it – how to organize your baseball caps and 7 creative ways to store them and keep them in tip-top shape. No more rummaging through a jumbled mess to find the perfect cap for the day. Need more organization and decluttering tips? Join the Declutter and Organize with the Boot Camp Mom Facebook group! If going through your baseball