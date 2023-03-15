Ways to organize baseball caps

Boot Camp Mom

Do you have baseball caps overflowing and taking up too much space in your home? Or, do you have just enough, but you aren't sure of the best ways to store them to preserve their shape or to display them proudly? Never fear - we are going to break down all of the things when it comes to organizing baseball caps!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLVtN_0lJu7v2u00
Ways to organize baseball caps for easy storage and accessPhoto byBoot Camp Mom

Organize Baseball Caps

Before we look at storage options, let's check out the process to get your baseball cap collection in shape first! Consider the following before deciding on the course you want to take to organize your caps:

Assess Your Collection

Before diving into organizing your caps, take a moment to assess your collection. Take note of how many caps you have and how much space you will allocate for storage. This will help you determine the best organizational method for your needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CegxW_0lJu7v2u00
Sort through your capsPhoto byBoot Camp Mom

Sort and Declutter

Sort your caps into categories – by color, team, or style. This will make it easier for you to decide on an organization method and find the cap you're looking for when you need it. While sorting, don't forget to declutter and remove any damaged or unwanted caps.

Choose Your Organization Method

Based on your collection and space, choose an organization method that best suits your needs. Here are some options to consider:

  • Wall-mounted cap racks
  • Over-the-door cap holders
  • Clear plastic bins or dividers
  • Drawer dividers
  • DIY cap storage solutions (e.g., shower curtain rings and hangers)
  • Hat boxes
  • Display your collection on a bookcase or wall

We will break these down in the next section, but it's a great idea to start thinking about your end goal during the sorting process!

Keep Caps in Good Shape

To ensure your caps retain their shape and look great, always store them in a way that prevents crushing or folding. When using bins or dividers, make sure to place them side by side with their bills facing outwards. If you're storing caps in drawers, fold them in half and stack them neatly in rows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dQlu4_0lJu7v2u00
Storing caps on shelves is an optionPhoto byBoot Camp Mom

Rotate Your Collection

To keep your collection fresh and give all your caps a chance to shine, rotate them regularly. This will also help you rediscover old favorites and ensure you wear all your caps evenly.

Protect Your Caps From Dust and Sunlight

Caps can accumulate dust and fade over time if exposed to sunlight. To protect them, opt for storage methods that shield them from direct sunlight and dust, like clear plastic bins or hat boxes.

Regular Maintenance

To keep your caps looking their best, conduct regular maintenance. Wipe them down with a damp cloth or use a soft-bristled brush to remove dust. If your caps need a deep clean, handwash them with mild detergent and let them air dry on a cap shaper or rolled-up towel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6Pii_0lJu7v2u00
Keep your caps clean!Photo byBoot Camp Mom

How to Store Baseball Hats

We've covered how to get your hat collection back in shape. Let's check out som clever ways to store them now that you've cleaned them up:

Hang 'em up

One of the simplest ways to store baseball hats is by hanging them on hooks or pegs on a wall or inside a closet. This method is fantastic for keeping their shape and prevents them from getting crushed. Plus, it also makes it super easy to find the cap you're looking for!

Cap racks to the rescue

Cap racks are a fantastic way to organize baseball caps, especially if you have a large collection. These nifty contraptions can hold multiple caps in a neat, space-saving manner. They come in various designs, from over-the-door to wall-mounted, so you can choose the one that suits your needs the best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqOTW_0lJu7v2u00
Over the door hangers can be usedPhoto byBoot Camp Mom

Shelf storage

Wondering how to store baseball caps on shelves? Clear plastic bins or dividers can be a great solution. Place the caps side by side, with their bills facing outwards, and stack the bins or dividers vertically to maximize space. This method also ensures your hats stay dust-free and protected.

Drawer dividers

If you prefer keeping your baseball caps tucked away, drawer dividers might be your best bet. Fold the cap in half and stack them neatly in rows using the dividers. This method ensures your caps won't get squished and makes it easy to grab one when you're in a hurry.

DIY cap storage

Feeling crafty? Why not create a DIY cap storage solution? You can use shower curtain rings and a sturdy hanger to create a simple hanging organizer. Just loop the shower rings through the cap's hole and attach them to the hanger. Voilà! You have a space-saving, budget-friendly way to store your caps.

Hat boxes

For a touch of vintage charm, try using hat boxes to store your baseball caps. Stack them up in a corner or on a shelf for easy access, and your caps will remain in pristine condition.

Display your collection

If you're proud of your baseball cap collection, why not show it off? Arrange them on a wall in a visually appealing pattern, or dedicate an entire bookcase to showcase your caps. This way, you'll have not only a unique décor element but also an organized storage solution.

Final Thoughts

There you have it – how to organize your baseball caps and 7 creative ways to store them and keep them in tip-top shape. No more rummaging through a jumbled mess to find the perfect cap for the day. Need more organization and decluttering tips? Join the Declutter and Organize with the Boot Camp Mom Facebook group! If going through your baseball

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# organize# organization# organize baseball caps# store baseball hats# boot camp mom

Comments / 0

Published by

Boot Camp Mom is your one-stop blog for all things decluttering, organizing and parenting! By using boot camps, short and intense courses of training, we break the big jobs down into more manageable and efficient projects.

Ozark, MO
841 followers

More from Boot Camp Mom

Supercharge your life with these organizing tips for moms

Some links may be an affiliate link, as an Amazon associate I earn a commission on products sold through my link. As a mom, I can tell you that life can sometimes be overwhelming. Between keeping up with the kids, managing household duties, and trying to make time for yourself, it can be hard to stay organized. But trust me, staying organized is vital to having a smoother, more productive life! That's why I'm here to share my top organizing tips for moms!

Read full story

12 websites to sell stuff locally

When you have items that are no longer useful to you, like all those things you found after mustering up the motivation for decluttering, finding a way to sell them locally is smart but can seem confusing. These days, many local selling sites are available to help people sell their unwanted items. No matter where you live, there's an option for you. Here are some of the best websites to sell stuff locally and make some extra cash in the process.

Read full story

How to organize Cricut supplies

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

How to organize kids' toys

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

How to declutter shoes quickly and easily

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Side hustles for stay-at-home moms

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story
9 comments

How to declutter toys

Outside of the kitchen, the question of how to declutter toys is one of the most asked that I receive. Whether in my Facebook group, from friends, or in my inbox - every parent seems to struggle with their kids' toys. Myself included! But - there is a way to manage the chaos and minimize the mess, and you can bet it will help with the stress! Let's declutter some toys!

Read full story

A simple guide for how to organize workout clothes

Whether you are a workout enthusiast or just a SAHM who likes the feel of workout clothes, you can quickly build up quite the collection of workout gear. I am not a very physically fit person, but that doesn't mean I don't have a subscription for fitness attire. So, what is the best way to organize workout clothes? Follow along, and we will give you all the tips you need for how to organize workout clothes!

Read full story

How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps

Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.

Read full story
22 comments

Revamp your morning routine

We've discussed how to Conquer the Day as a SAHM, and now it's time to decide on the next step. Where should our focus go next after the kids have woken up for the day and breakfast has been served? As a SAHM, the next part of your day should be prepping for your child's day. Follow along with the Boot Camp Mom as I outline how to revamp your morning routine!

Read full story

SAHM Workload Balance

Are you struggling to keep up with the very demanding day-to-day work that being a SAHM requires? If you've taken steps to get your home organized, changed up your morning routine to give you the best possible start to your day, and there are still items you can't get to - I have a plan for you! Follow these four phases to help find the workload balance you've missed as a SAHM.

Read full story

4 steps to conquer the day as a SAHM

Stay-at-Home Moms - I have a question: Do you wake up each morning with tons of energy that carries you through the day? Are you the parent that wakes up with ease because her children are calm, cool, and collected in the morning? No? Yeah, me neither. I genuinely don't think that's possible in our current season of life. I do; however, believe there are steps you can take to enable you to Conquer the Day.

Read full story

Closet organizing tips for beginners

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

How to organize and store old photos

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Scrapbook organization ideas

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!

Read full story

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!

Read full story

How to get rid of sentimental clutter

One of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to deciOne of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to decide what to keep and what to toss - but never fear - we can go through them together.

Read full story

Decluttering the garage - what you need to know

Decluttering your garage - what you need to knowPhoto byBoot Camp Mom. The garage. Everyone's ultimate catch-all room. Even the thought of decluttering the garage can intimidate and deter the most organized people. You may think it's best to save the garage clutter to end your decluttering journey; however, you'd be wrong.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy