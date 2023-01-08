How to organize Cricut supplies

Boot Camp Mom

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Are you an avid user of your Cricut? Do you have a place where all your cartridges, scrapbook materials, and other supplies can be stored easily? If not, now is the time to get started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRzLg_0k7VKGCe00
How to organize cricut suppliesPhoto byBoot Camp Mom
Having an organized system will help you use the tools more effectively and help you avoid wasting time looking for things. This article will give you helpful tips on organizing your Cricut cutting machine and its supplies so that everything is within arm's reach when needed. If you need a little extra guidance in this regard, then keep reading for some great advice on how to organize Cricut supplies!

What You Will Need

Before you can begin organizing, you must determine what you will need to do. First, you need to know the number of items you will store. As you know, the Cricut machine has multiple components that require its own organization. You will also have a wide range of materials you can use with your cutting machine that will need to be maintained.

Knowing what you will store will help you determine how many containers and other materials you will need to implement your Cricut organization ideas. For example, if you plan to keep multiple cartridges, then a drawer might be a better option than a shelf. If you plan to use the materials like fabric, scissors, glue, and more, then you will need a container for each.

Ask Yourself These Questions:

  • What do I use most often?
  • Which items are the hardest to find?
  • What do I not like the most about my current Cricut setup?

Once you know the answer to these questions, you will be able to determine precisely what you want to correct. For instance, you could hate that your Cricut vinyl rolls are always falling everywhere and are hard to find. Or maybe you are tired of digging in storage bins for Cricut tools. Whatever the case may be - go ahead and identify what needs to be corrected.

Determine Your Cricut Organization Needs

Now that you have identified what you want to correct when it comes to organizing, we can discuss the different types of organization. In order to pick the best organization method, you will first need to determine your needs. What do you need to store? What items do you use the most? These are all great questions to ask when picking the right organization method.

Here are a few of the common organization systems that you can use:

Drawer Organizing System

A drawer organizing system is an effective solution for storing small items such as scissors, glue, and other materials. You can group these items together in separate compartments within the drawer to easily find what you are looking for. I like this option because you can see what you have and keep those smaller items organized.

If you already have a desk with drawers, you could add some dividers to help keep your supplies maintained. The goal with drawer organization is to get your items sorted by type - and then keep them that way.

Shelf Organizing System

A shelf-organizing system is perfect for storing larger items such as books, fabric, and other materials. You can store these items on a shelf within your closet, on a bookshelf, or in a cabinet. Ideally, you want to use items that you do not have to dump out in order to find what you need.

Cabinet Organizing System

A cabinet organizing system is best for storing items that take up a lot of space, such as your Cricut cutting machine and its accessories. There are many different types of cabinets you can use for this. If you have an existing unit, you can rearrange items to make your organization more efficient.

If you are running out of space, make sure to look at over-the-door systems for storing your materials. Maximizing the space you have is critical when it comes to organizing your craft room. Sometimes looking at your current Cricut storage ideas from a new perspective can make all the difference!

Create a Cartridge Organizing System

Most crafters use their Cricut for scrapbooking and/or making cards. In these cases, you will likely use your machine's cartridges. These cartridges are magnetic and come with their own storage system. The cartridges are designed to be stored on a wall or inside a bin.

This method of organization is the perfect solution for keeping your most frequently used cartridges within easy reach. The Cricut cartridge organizing system uses a magnetic strip that you can hang on a wall or inside a bin. The cartridges are designed to sit on the strip vertically and point downward. This allows you to see each cartridge easily.

You can purchase a magnetic strip and storage bin separately or in a combination pack that makes it even easier to store your cartridges. Alternatively, you can use a corkboard and thumbtacks to hold the cartridges. Just make sure the board is magnetic so the cartridges will stay put.

Create a Material Organizing System

If you plan to use your Cricut to create handmade items such as blankets, clothing, and more, then you will likely have a lot of materials to store. A fabric organizing system is an excellent solution for storing these materials so they can be easily located when needed. Fabric organizing systems come in many different forms.

The system you choose will depend on how many items you plan to store and where you plan to store them. Some fabrics can be stored in a fabric storage system. Other materials are best stored in plastic containers to prevent damage and help them last longer. If you own a Cricut Explore, you can use one of the drawers on the machine's cabinet to store fabrics.

Create a Scrapbooking Supply Organizing System

If you own a Cricut machine and use it to create scrapbooks, you will have a wide variety of supplies that need to be stored. A scrapbooking supplies organizing system is an excellent solution for storing these items. The essential part of scrapbooking is keeping everything in order, including all of the scrapbook paper.

You want to be able to find the items you need quickly and easily so that you do not waste time looking for them. That is why you need a system that is easy to use and that keeps everything where you can find them. Another option could be a craft cart. This would keep your supplies organized and accessible - but don't buy one if you already have one! Make sure to declutter first!

Final Thoughts

Organizing your Cricut supplies is essential for keeping your workspace clean and allowing you to use your tools more effectively. By following the tips and tricks discussed in this article, you can pick the best organization system for your tools and supplies.

Keeping your tools organized will help you reduce clutter and keep your workspace neat and tidy at all times. It will also allow you to find what you are looking for quickly and easily so that you do not waste time looking for materials. Hopefully, you now know how to organize your Cricut supplies!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Organize# Organization# Cricut supplies# Organize crafts# Boot camp mom

Comments / 0

Published by

Boot Camp Mom is your one-stop blog for all things decluttering, organizing and parenting! By using boot camps, short and intense courses of training, we break the big jobs down into more manageable and efficient projects.

Ozark, MO
686 followers

More from Boot Camp Mom

12 websites to sell stuff locally

When you have items that are no longer useful to you, like all those things you found after mustering up the motivation for decluttering, finding a way to sell them locally is smart but can seem confusing. These days, many local selling sites are available to help people sell their unwanted items. No matter where you live, there's an option for you. Here are some of the best websites to sell stuff locally and make some extra cash in the process.

Read full story

How to organize kids' toys

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

How to declutter shoes quickly and easily

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Side hustles for stay-at-home moms

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story
5 comments

How to declutter toys

Outside of the kitchen, the question of how to declutter toys is one of the most asked that I receive. Whether in my Facebook group, from friends, or in my inbox - every parent seems to struggle with their kids' toys. Myself included! But - there is a way to manage the chaos and minimize the mess, and you can bet it will help with the stress! Let's declutter some toys!

Read full story

A simple guide for how to organize workout clothes

Whether you are a workout enthusiast or just a SAHM who likes the feel of workout clothes, you can quickly build up quite the collection of workout gear. I am not a very physically fit person, but that doesn't mean I don't have a subscription for fitness attire. So, what is the best way to organize workout clothes? Follow along, and we will give you all the tips you need for how to organize workout clothes!

Read full story

How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps

Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.

Read full story
20 comments

Revamp your morning routine

We've discussed how to Conquer the Day as a SAHM, and now it's time to decide on the next step. Where should our focus go next after the kids have woken up for the day and breakfast has been served? As a SAHM, the next part of your day should be prepping for your child's day. Follow along with the Boot Camp Mom as I outline how to revamp your morning routine!

Read full story

SAHM Workload Balance

Are you struggling to keep up with the very demanding day-to-day work that being a SAHM requires? If you've taken steps to get your home organized, changed up your morning routine to give you the best possible start to your day, and there are still items you can't get to - I have a plan for you! Follow these four phases to help find the workload balance you've missed as a SAHM.

Read full story

4 steps to conquer the day as a SAHM

Stay-at-Home Moms - I have a question: Do you wake up each morning with tons of energy that carries you through the day? Are you the parent that wakes up with ease because her children are calm, cool, and collected in the morning? No? Yeah, me neither. I genuinely don't think that's possible in our current season of life. I do; however, believe there are steps you can take to enable you to Conquer the Day.

Read full story

Closet organizing tips for beginners

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

How to organize and store old photos

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Scrapbook organization ideas

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!

Read full story

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!

Read full story

How to get rid of sentimental clutter

One of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to deciOne of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to decide what to keep and what to toss - but never fear - we can go through them together.

Read full story

Decluttering the garage - what you need to know

Decluttering your garage - what you need to knowPhoto byBoot Camp Mom. The garage. Everyone's ultimate catch-all room. Even the thought of decluttering the garage can intimidate and deter the most organized people. You may think it's best to save the garage clutter to end your decluttering journey; however, you'd be wrong.

Read full story

How to declutter paper and stop it from coming back

No matter how "green" we try to be, there always seems to be an excess of paper clutter in our lives. Like, hello, it's 2022, and all this information should be available online. Oh wait, is it already available online? The answer more than likely is yes! If you need to know how to declutter paper, this article will give you all the steps, but be prepared for a little tough love as well...

Read full story

Your guide on how to declutter photos

In the world of decluttering, we are often asked how to declutter photos. I've thought about this process and feel that there are two methods you can use for decluttering photos. Method 1 is switching all your pictures to a digital storage method. This one can be a little time-consuming, and not everyone wants to or can upload their photos to a computer. It can also be costly if you try to outsource. Method 2 will still take time, but once you complete the decluttering process of your photos, you just have to maintain from there. Let's break down each option to find which is perfect for you!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy