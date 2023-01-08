This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Are you an avid user of your Cricut? Do you have a place where all your cartridges, scrapbook materials, and other supplies can be stored easily? If not, now is the time to get started.

Having an organized system will help you use the tools more effectively and help you avoid wasting time looking for things. This article will give you helpful tips on organizing your Cricut cutting machine and its supplies so that everything is within arm's reach when needed. If you need a little extra guidance in this regard, then keep reading for some great advice on how to organize Cricut supplies!

What You Will Need

Before you can begin organizing, you must determine what you will need to do. First, you need to know the number of items you will store. As you know, the Cricut machine has multiple components that require its own organization. You will also have a wide range of materials you can use with your cutting machine that will need to be maintained.

Knowing what you will store will help you determine how many containers and other materials you will need to implement your Cricut organization ideas. For example, if you plan to keep multiple cartridges, then a drawer might be a better option than a shelf. If you plan to use the materials like fabric, scissors, glue, and more, then you will need a container for each.

Ask Yourself These Questions:

What do I use most often?

Which items are the hardest to find?

What do I not like the most about my current Cricut setup?

Once you know the answer to these questions, you will be able to determine precisely what you want to correct. For instance, you could hate that your Cricut vinyl rolls are always falling everywhere and are hard to find. Or maybe you are tired of digging in storage bins for Cricut tools. Whatever the case may be - go ahead and identify what needs to be corrected.

Determine Your Cricut Organization Needs

Now that you have identified what you want to correct when it comes to organizing, we can discuss the different types of organization. In order to pick the best organization method, you will first need to determine your needs. What do you need to store? What items do you use the most? These are all great questions to ask when picking the right organization method.

Here are a few of the common organization systems that you can use:

Drawer Organizing System

A drawer organizing system is an effective solution for storing small items such as scissors, glue, and other materials. You can group these items together in separate compartments within the drawer to easily find what you are looking for. I like this option because you can see what you have and keep those smaller items organized.

If you already have a desk with drawers, you could add some dividers to help keep your supplies maintained. The goal with drawer organization is to get your items sorted by type - and then keep them that way.

Shelf Organizing System

A shelf-organizing system is perfect for storing larger items such as books, fabric, and other materials. You can store these items on a shelf within your closet, on a bookshelf, or in a cabinet. Ideally, you want to use items that you do not have to dump out in order to find what you need.

Cabinet Organizing System

A cabinet organizing system is best for storing items that take up a lot of space, such as your Cricut cutting machine and its accessories. There are many different types of cabinets you can use for this. If you have an existing unit, you can rearrange items to make your organization more efficient.

If you are running out of space, make sure to look at over-the-door systems for storing your materials. Maximizing the space you have is critical when it comes to organizing your craft room. Sometimes looking at your current Cricut storage ideas from a new perspective can make all the difference!

Create a Cartridge Organizing System

Most crafters use their Cricut for scrapbooking and/or making cards. In these cases, you will likely use your machine's cartridges. These cartridges are magnetic and come with their own storage system. The cartridges are designed to be stored on a wall or inside a bin.

This method of organization is the perfect solution for keeping your most frequently used cartridges within easy reach. The Cricut cartridge organizing system uses a magnetic strip that you can hang on a wall or inside a bin. The cartridges are designed to sit on the strip vertically and point downward. This allows you to see each cartridge easily.

You can purchase a magnetic strip and storage bin separately or in a combination pack that makes it even easier to store your cartridges. Alternatively, you can use a corkboard and thumbtacks to hold the cartridges. Just make sure the board is magnetic so the cartridges will stay put.

Create a Material Organizing System

If you plan to use your Cricut to create handmade items such as blankets, clothing, and more, then you will likely have a lot of materials to store. A fabric organizing system is an excellent solution for storing these materials so they can be easily located when needed. Fabric organizing systems come in many different forms.

The system you choose will depend on how many items you plan to store and where you plan to store them. Some fabrics can be stored in a fabric storage system. Other materials are best stored in plastic containers to prevent damage and help them last longer. If you own a Cricut Explore, you can use one of the drawers on the machine's cabinet to store fabrics.

Create a Scrapbooking Supply Organizing System

If you own a Cricut machine and use it to create scrapbooks, you will have a wide variety of supplies that need to be stored. A scrapbooking supplies organizing system is an excellent solution for storing these items. The essential part of scrapbooking is keeping everything in order, including all of the scrapbook paper.

You want to be able to find the items you need quickly and easily so that you do not waste time looking for them. That is why you need a system that is easy to use and that keeps everything where you can find them. Another option could be a craft cart. This would keep your supplies organized and accessible - but don't buy one if you already have one! Make sure to declutter first!

Final Thoughts

Organizing your Cricut supplies is essential for keeping your workspace clean and allowing you to use your tools more effectively. By following the tips and tricks discussed in this article, you can pick the best organization system for your tools and supplies.

Keeping your tools organized will help you reduce clutter and keep your workspace neat and tidy at all times. It will also allow you to find what you are looking for quickly and easily so that you do not waste time looking for materials. Hopefully, you now know how to organize your Cricut supplies!