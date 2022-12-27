Closet organizing tips for beginners

Boot Camp Mom

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Have you taken steps to declutter your wardrobe and are now looking for closet organization ideas and tips? You may ask yourself, "how should I organize my closet?" Well - you, my friend - are in the right place! Whether you want to know how to organize your closet by category or if you've started the organization process and are stuck on where to put certain items, I've got you! Let's get started with my favorite closet-organizing tips for beginners!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3yZ2_0jv67Kto00
Closet organizing tips for beginnersPhoto byBoot Camp Mom

Where to Begin

It is essential to note that you must declutter your closet before setting up closet systems. I mean, you CAN do decluttering and organizing simultaneously, but why would you want to? They are two different processes, so I recommend completing them at two separate times.

Once you've decluttered your closet, it can be tempting to immediately look at all the closet organization ideas and tips. I get it. It's so exciting! But let's ensure we know what products and ideas you are looking for.

Make a Plan

Stand in your closet and look around. Where do you have issues with the current setup that you have? Make a note of each area where you are struggling. This could be that your folded items on shelves are mixing or that you don't like the look of your belts sitting on a shelf. Whatever you do not like about your closet - make a note of them.

On the other side, let's note what you like. Do you like having as much hanging as possible? Or would you prefer to have more items folded in your closet ready to go? This will help you pinpoint what kinds of products work for you, giving you a starting point to expand on.

Also, when making a plan, measure your closet! If you are gutting the closet and getting new storage solutions, you will need to know the exact dimensions of what you are working with. Furthermore, if you are hoping to add space-saving solutions, you need to measure the area where you plan to put the new storage solutions. It might help to make a small blueprint of your closet to help when you're brainstorming for your closet organization ideas.

Pick a Style

Do you like items in bins with a touch of color, or do you want wire baskets for storage? Would you like to utilize the back of your closet door to create space in your closet, or would you rather have hooks on the wall? What about shoe storage? Is it necessary or not at all? There are so many product options when looking at clothes closet organization tips. Don't get overwhelmed, but you must also identify what you like.

HGTV offers a fun online quiz to find out your closet type. After completing the quiz, they also provide fun little tips for closet organization. If you are unsure what kind of closet you have/want, I suggest checking it out.

Identify Oddball Items

Lastly, look at any items in your closet that might be a more difficult match to a standard organizational product. Think about smaller items like jewelry or oversized items that will need extra space. Will you need another clothes rack, or will you likely need to use some wall space? Basically, if there is anything that you cannot fit in the traditional hanging space, what is your plan for it?

You might even need to look at decluttering some of those items.

How to Organize the Closet

Let's cover the basic closet organization tips first. There isn't just one best way to organize a closet. Instead, it's a combination of ideas, needs, and products. Read through these suggestions and see what works for you. What stands out? What would you want to implement in your closet?

How to Hang Clothes in Your Closet

You just hang them, right? According to the experts, you should have a system for your hanging space. Ideally, you want to use proper hangers for certain clothes. Here is a breakdown:

  • Pants and Skirts - You can use pants hangers for skirts, but the skirt would need to be folded (causing a crease) before draping the skirt over the pants hanger. However, if you use skirt hangers, they are versatile for both types of pants. I don't hang up my pants (I know, what in the world?!), but if you do, you should have the proper hanger.
  • Ties and Belts - While there are belt organizers available that can work for ties, the experts recommend using a rack or a hook, especially if you have a large collection. They also offer hangers for ties, bags, scarves, etc., that hang directly on the closet rod (if you have the space...).
  • Hangers - It is generally recommended to use wooden hangers in your closet. If you are aiming for a classy look, you can definitely make the investment. However, I would focus on other storage solutions before purchasing all new hangers. I get my plain, white plastic hangers at the Dollar Tree or Walmart.
  • Sweaters - Ideally, you should fold your sweaters and place them in a drawer or on a shelf in your closet. If you do not have the space for that, you can fold them shoulder to shoulder and drape them over the bar of a wooden (or any) hanger. I recommend putting a piece of tissue paper over the rod to avoid wrinkles. If you can avoid hanging the sweaters, please do. Otherwise, you might end up wearing a sweater with shoulder nipples...

How to Arrange a Closet

Next up is how you should arrange your closet. The most important thing to keep in mind is that you want to be able to access any items that you frequently wear easily. If you have a walk-in closet, put the clothing that you wear daily towards the front of the closet. If you have a standard-sized closet, ensure that your favorite clothes aren't squished into the back.

How to Categorize Clothes

This one is a given, but it needs to be noted. Make sure that you have your clothes sorted and stored by category. What does this mean? You want to have a section for sweatshirts, another for sundresses, and a spot for your belts. Think about your wardrobe and the different categories they fit into. These items need to stay next to each other, so you don't have to play the "I know I put them somewhere I wouldn't forget" game with yourself.

Organize your shoes

Shoes can take up a lot of space in a closet, especially if you have a lot of pairs. Instead of cramming your shoes into a small space, you should find a way to organize them, so they take up less room. You can use bins or baskets to store your shoes. You can also place shoes on shelves if you have enough space.

Keep in mind that you should also find a way to organize your seasonal clothing and shoes. For example, you may want to store your boots during the summer. If so, you can use bins, shelves, or any other type of storage that you can place on the floor. It's also important to decide how important your shoes are to you. You should absolutely not just have a vast shoe pile, but will a rack work even if they get dusty, or do you need to incorporate fancy shoe bins? The choice is yours - but organize them in some way!

Products to Consider

To finish this guide, we will review common storage recommendations. But keep in mind that you will ultimately need to evaluate your closet, needs, and goals. Once you know what you want, it will be much easier to figure out what types of products to incorporate into your closet.

Bins and baskets

Bins and baskets are great for organizing items that don't fit well in a closet, such as T-shirts, socks, and underwear. You can keep these items in a bin on a shelf or in a drawer. Baskets can be used for storing shoes or even small toys. You can also use them to store off-season items such as blankets and pillows.

Furthermore, bins and baskets can add a touch of color or sophistication to your closet. You can look at simple bins or ones that are colorful, even metal baskets. The possibilities are endless - make sure you actually NEED the bins and baskets before buying them.

Hooks

Hooks are great for hanging items like belts, scarves, and bags. You can buy a variety of hooks meant for the closet. These come in many different materials and designs to fit your décor. You can also use existing hooks that came with the closet or even nail holes if you have an unfinished wall.

Hang hooks near a door or even in a corner if you have enough room. This will help keep your closet organized and make it easier to put on and remove accessories, such as belts, without bending over.

Shelves

You may want to add a shelf to your closet if you have many folded items. Shelves come in many different materials. You can also place shelves on a wall. This will make storing folded items like sweaters, shirts, and pants easier. You can store folded items by category or by color. If you like to color-code your closet, you can use shelves to your advantage. This will make it easier to find what you're looking for.

Also, if you have shelves that you love in your closet but don't want your items to fall over, you can look at shelf dividers as well. These nifty things will ensure that your clothes stay where you intend them to be.

Final Thoughts

Whether you have a Carrie Bradshaw-Esque closet or need some small closet organization tips and ideas, the Boot Camp Mom is here to help. If you are looking at closet organizing tips and are just getting started, I always recommend searching and evaluating your options before making a purchase. Measure and assess the closet area so you can save time online researching or in-store looking at items. If your current setup isn't cutting it, there are solutions.

Don't worry if this is information overload, or when you start researching, you have no idea what to choose. Always save your receipts if you do make a purchase. If you want some help, join me in the Declutter and Organize with the Boot Camp Mom Facebook group. I monitor that group closely and even host pop-up organizational boot camps; plus, I would be happy to help!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Organize# Organizing# Closet organization# Home organization# Organization for beginners

Comments / 0

Published by

Boot Camp Mom is your one-stop blog for all things decluttering, organizing and parenting! By using boot camps, short and intense courses of training, we break the big jobs down into more manageable and efficient projects.

Ozark, MO
39 followers

More from Boot Camp Mom

SAHM Workload Balance

Are you struggling to keep up with the very demanding day-to-day work that being a SAHM requires? If you've taken steps to get your home organized, changed up your morning routine to give you the best possible start to your day, and there are still items you can't get to - I have a plan for you! Follow these four phases to help find the workload balance you've missed as a SAHM.

Read full story

4 steps to conquer the day as a SAHM

Stay-at-Home Moms - I have a question: Do you wake up each morning with tons of energy that carries you through the day? Are you the parent that wakes up with ease because her children are calm, cool, and collected in the morning? No? Yeah, me neither. I genuinely don't think that's possible in our current season of life. I do; however, believe there are steps you can take to enable you to Conquer the Day.

Read full story

How to organize and store old photos

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Scrapbook organization ideas

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!

Read full story

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!

Read full story

How to get rid of sentimental clutter

One of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to deciOne of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to decide what to keep and what to toss - but never fear - we can go through them together.

Read full story

Decluttering the garage - what you need to know

Decluttering your garage - what you need to knowPhoto byBoot Camp Mom. The garage. Everyone's ultimate catch-all room. Even the thought of decluttering the garage can intimidate and deter the most organized people. You may think it's best to save the garage clutter to end your decluttering journey; however, you'd be wrong.

Read full story

How to declutter paper and stop it from coming back

No matter how "green" we try to be, there always seems to be an excess of paper clutter in our lives. Like, hello, it's 2022, and all this information should be available online. Oh wait, is it already available online? The answer more than likely is yes! If you need to know how to declutter paper, this article will give you all the steps, but be prepared for a little tough love as well...

Read full story

Your guide on how to declutter photos

In the world of decluttering, we are often asked how to declutter photos. I've thought about this process and feel that there are two methods you can use for decluttering photos. Method 1 is switching all your pictures to a digital storage method. This one can be a little time-consuming, and not everyone wants to or can upload their photos to a computer. It can also be costly if you try to outsource. Method 2 will still take time, but once you complete the decluttering process of your photos, you just have to maintain from there. Let's break down each option to find which is perfect for you!

Read full story

How to declutter craft supplies - for real this time

I want to start by making it known that I am NOT A CRAFTER. I do not claim to be crafty, and it's actually pretty comical when I try (for real - my parents have a Christmas ornament to prove it. It's always front and center on the tree). However, I am good at decluttering and organizing, no matter the items. I've always wondered if my lack of interest in crafting has something to do with the number of THINGS that you need to craft.

Read full story

Decluttering the bathroom

The bathroom is easily one of the most used rooms in anyone's house. The bathroom is regularly used and can quickly get cluttered, whether it's the morning routine, afternoon freshen-up, or evening clean-up. Having so much traffic through the room can often lead to a cluttered bathroom, but it doesn't have to! Follow these tips for decluttering the bathroom and add a little clutter-free sanctuary to your home!

Read full story

Parenting with a focus on language

Language matters. From the start of communication, how we speak has always mattered. Language seems to be the first to go in today's technological world. Suddenly, everyone is talking in some new code, shortening actual language to coincide with the texting and messaging that has overtaken our world. A little dramatic?? Maybe. But it's not untrue... Let's see how parenting with a focus on language works and why it matters so much!

Read full story
1 comments

Decluttering toys before Christmas

You guys - if you have not yet decluttered your children's toys before Christmas - you NEED TO! The kids are likely starting their holiday break by now; mine are, so you need to get them on board to purge toys. If your kids are super sensitive about their toys, don't worry; we also have a plan for that!

Read full story

A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes

Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.

Read full story

Finding the motivation to declutter...

I get it. Decluttering is not the #1 item on your to-do list. Not everyone knows where to start when their house is a mess and they need to clear the clutter of their home and life. I don't know WHY you don't have the motivation to get rid of stuff, but I understand that there are people who don't.

Read full story
1 comments

What is decluttering?

Picture this: Your with your SAHM friends, and ALL they have been talking about is decluttering. How much they've accomplished. Tools they used during the process. And while you sit there feeding the baby, you think, "wow...these ladies got a lot more done than I have..."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy