How to organize and store old photos

Boot Camp Mom

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

If you've read and implemented our post on how to declutter photos, you may have been left feeling a little lackluster with the organizational tips at the end. Don't worry - this entire post is dedicated to answering the question, "how to organize and store old photos." We will evaluate options when it comes to sorting and organizing, as well as some storage options. Let's get started!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ArXW_0juSfOXJ00
How to organize and store old photosPhoto byBoot Camp Mom
How to Organize Printed Photos

In today's modern age, you rarely see the excitement involved in picking up your photo prints at the store. Taking them out of the envelope, going through and remembering each moment, the feel of the newly printed photos. The addition of camera phones and social media has quickly overtaken the disposable cameras we used to use.

But what if you want to have the physical copy? What if you don't want to let go of that collection? Or, if you're like me, you get multiple prints done of new family photos and only end up framing one. How do we organize the printed photos we have?

How to Begin Organizing Photos

The very first thing to consider when you want to organize your old family photos is to decide what you want to do with them. For real. Do you want them to be organized and stored for safekeeping? Would you like to display more of them but don't have the wall space? Or do you want to get them in order and start or update some photo albums?

If you are reading this post, you more than likely have something you don't like about the photos you have. So - identify what you don't like, and your goal is to fix that.

Out of Sight

If you want to keep your photos for future generations but don't necessarily want them out in the house, I would look at storage box options. You will want to gather all of your printed photos. If you've recently decluttered your pictures, they should all be together and ready to be organized. If you haven't, check out my How to Declutter Photos post. I recommend sorting your photos chronologically, and then you can go through and see exactly which ones you want to store.

Before storing, I recommend writing the person's name and the year or age on the back. This will make it easier for your loved ones to know exactly what they are looking at when they explore the photos. If you have many photos and intend to keep them all, I would add other sub-categories to your organizing plan (by person, by maternal or paternal sides of the family, sports, etc.) Grab your storage solution, and get those photos stored.

On Display

If you want to display as many photos in your home as possible, you will want to sort your photos by size—a stack of 4x6, a stack of 5x7, and a stack of 8x10. Next, gather all of your picture frames. Don't forget about any that might be in the garage or the attic, and you can grab the ones already hanging up. You might want to swap some of those photos out. Go ahead and sort the frames by size or color scheme.

If you want to change the layout of the photos in your home, you can use an app like Wallapp. This will allow you to upload pictures of your home and wall art to see how they will look. This step is fun - and can save your walls from excessive nail holes. Win-Win.

Once you've figured out how to display the photos in your home, you need to decide what to do with the unused photos. Do you plan to get a frame and display them if you did not use them? Will you store them away for safekeeping? Or will you put them in photo albums? If none of these ring true, you need to go ahead and throw the extra prints out. If you aren't going to use them, then you don't need them taking up space. You can look at getting your pictures digitized through companies like ScanMyPhotos.Com. This will minimize the clutter and allow you to keep the digital photos safe if you ever need to access or print them again.

Photo Albums and Scrapbooking

If you don't want to box your pictures up, and you don't want to display them throughout your home, but you want to keep them, then you may be a good candidate for photo albums or scrapbooking. If this is you, I would start by locating what photo album or type of scrapbook you want to use. Consider where you will store them. If you identify your storage location before buying the albums, you will know exactly how much space you have and how many pictures you can keep.

When organizing your photos, I would look at sorting chronologically or by the person. If you do it chronologically, you must decide which pile will coincide with which year range. Once sorted, you can add them to your albums or scrapbooks. In the next section, I'll talk about the photo albums I recommend and how to repurpose the ones you already have!

Photo Storage Solutions

There are several storage options for your physical photo prints if you don't want to use them in picture frames. I would look at storage boxes by size, like this 5x7 option and this 4x6 option. These will help keep your photos in order, by size, and safe.

If you don't want to sort by size, you can look at an archival storage box or a standard photo storage option. I don't recommend just using a plastic tub for storage since it can trap moisture and ruin the photo prints. I recommend using old shoe boxes if you don't want to purchase a new storage option. The cardboard will help keep the pictures safe and put those excess shoe boxes to good use!

Lastly, when it comes to photo albums, there are so many options! Check out this search page to see what I mean. You'll need to decide if you want a giant photo album for all of your pictures or smaller ones that match your home decor. Keep in mind where you are going to put the photo albums too.

a

Repurposing Photo Albums

If you have old photo albums that still work but aren't so easy on the eyes in your home, you can recover them to match your decor. One way is to purchase some cloth to cover them and affix the cloth over the cover of the album. Another option is to look at contact paper. You can cut the size you want and affix it to the entire album or just the spine. Here are some options for the contact paper.

Final Thoughts

After you have decluttered your photos, the next step is organization. By determining how to store old photos, whether that's out of sight, on display, or in photo albums, you will know what path to take when sorting your photos. Whether chronologically or by the person is up to you; make sure you plan what you will do with the pictures.

I hope this post works as a guide for how to organize and store old photos. If you want to start decluttering the rest of your home today, check out the Declutter Boot Camp course! Or, if you need help to do it at your own pace, I have a checklist for decluttering your home you should check out!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# organize# organization# home organization# organize photos# store photos

Comments / 0

Published by

Boot Camp Mom is your one-stop blog for all things decluttering, organizing and parenting! By using boot camps, short and intense courses of training, we break the big jobs down into more manageable and efficient projects.

Ozark, MO
39 followers

More from Boot Camp Mom

SAHM Workload Balance

Are you struggling to keep up with the very demanding day-to-day work that being a SAHM requires? If you've taken steps to get your home organized, changed up your morning routine to give you the best possible start to your day, and there are still items you can't get to - I have a plan for you! Follow these four phases to help find the workload balance you've missed as a SAHM.

Read full story

4 steps to conquer the day as a SAHM

Stay-at-Home Moms - I have a question: Do you wake up each morning with tons of energy that carries you through the day? Are you the parent that wakes up with ease because her children are calm, cool, and collected in the morning? No? Yeah, me neither. I genuinely don't think that's possible in our current season of life. I do; however, believe there are steps you can take to enable you to Conquer the Day.

Read full story

Closet organizing tips for beginners

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Scrapbook organization ideas

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!

Read full story

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!

Read full story

How to get rid of sentimental clutter

One of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to deciOne of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to decide what to keep and what to toss - but never fear - we can go through them together.

Read full story

Decluttering the garage - what you need to know

Decluttering your garage - what you need to knowPhoto byBoot Camp Mom. The garage. Everyone's ultimate catch-all room. Even the thought of decluttering the garage can intimidate and deter the most organized people. You may think it's best to save the garage clutter to end your decluttering journey; however, you'd be wrong.

Read full story

How to declutter paper and stop it from coming back

No matter how "green" we try to be, there always seems to be an excess of paper clutter in our lives. Like, hello, it's 2022, and all this information should be available online. Oh wait, is it already available online? The answer more than likely is yes! If you need to know how to declutter paper, this article will give you all the steps, but be prepared for a little tough love as well...

Read full story

Your guide on how to declutter photos

In the world of decluttering, we are often asked how to declutter photos. I've thought about this process and feel that there are two methods you can use for decluttering photos. Method 1 is switching all your pictures to a digital storage method. This one can be a little time-consuming, and not everyone wants to or can upload their photos to a computer. It can also be costly if you try to outsource. Method 2 will still take time, but once you complete the decluttering process of your photos, you just have to maintain from there. Let's break down each option to find which is perfect for you!

Read full story

How to declutter craft supplies - for real this time

I want to start by making it known that I am NOT A CRAFTER. I do not claim to be crafty, and it's actually pretty comical when I try (for real - my parents have a Christmas ornament to prove it. It's always front and center on the tree). However, I am good at decluttering and organizing, no matter the items. I've always wondered if my lack of interest in crafting has something to do with the number of THINGS that you need to craft.

Read full story

Decluttering the bathroom

The bathroom is easily one of the most used rooms in anyone's house. The bathroom is regularly used and can quickly get cluttered, whether it's the morning routine, afternoon freshen-up, or evening clean-up. Having so much traffic through the room can often lead to a cluttered bathroom, but it doesn't have to! Follow these tips for decluttering the bathroom and add a little clutter-free sanctuary to your home!

Read full story

Parenting with a focus on language

Language matters. From the start of communication, how we speak has always mattered. Language seems to be the first to go in today's technological world. Suddenly, everyone is talking in some new code, shortening actual language to coincide with the texting and messaging that has overtaken our world. A little dramatic?? Maybe. But it's not untrue... Let's see how parenting with a focus on language works and why it matters so much!

Read full story
1 comments

Decluttering toys before Christmas

You guys - if you have not yet decluttered your children's toys before Christmas - you NEED TO! The kids are likely starting their holiday break by now; mine are, so you need to get them on board to purge toys. If your kids are super sensitive about their toys, don't worry; we also have a plan for that!

Read full story

A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes

Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.

Read full story

Finding the motivation to declutter...

I get it. Decluttering is not the #1 item on your to-do list. Not everyone knows where to start when their house is a mess and they need to clear the clutter of their home and life. I don't know WHY you don't have the motivation to get rid of stuff, but I understand that there are people who don't.

Read full story
1 comments

What is decluttering?

Picture this: Your with your SAHM friends, and ALL they have been talking about is decluttering. How much they've accomplished. Tools they used during the process. And while you sit there feeding the baby, you think, "wow...these ladies got a lot more done than I have..."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy