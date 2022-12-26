Scrapbook organization ideas

When we get creative, it can often feel like our craft space comes to life. Everything you've got is thrown around in piles on surfaces and shelves, and there's no actual logic to where anything sits. Creative people are messy because they have so many ideas whizzing around their brains all the time!

Whether you're a scraper or a carder, the way your creative space works directly impacts how much you enjoy it. You may not have the luxury of having an entire room dedicated to scrapbooking just yet (or ever), but that doesn't mean you can't create a productive, organized, and enjoyable workspace for when you get creative. Follow along as we dive into some scrapbook organization ideas!

Declutter First

Yes, declutter. You can do this at the same time as organizing your scrapbook supplies. However, I do not recommend purchasing scrapbook storage ideas without decluttering your current supplies. Why? Because you don't know what you need until you evaluate what items are necessary for your scrapbooking hobby.

So, before purchasing new organization items, remove any scrap paper, unused supplies, the paper you don't like, and those stickers you will never use. By downsizing your scrapbook collection, you can better decide what kind of storage solution you want to implement.

Set Up a Command Center

No matter what creative work you do, you will need a place to keep your supplies and tools organized and accessible. A command center is designed to be a central hub for all your necessities so that they can be easily found, whether you're in the mood to scrapbook, card, or craft in general. Command centers are an excellent way to keep your supplies organized, within easy reach, and visible.

Begin your command center by choosing a place to house it. This can be a console table, desk, or even a rolling cart if space is an issue. Choose an easily cleanable surface. You will be placing items directly on this surface, so choose one that you don't mind getting messy. Next, select your storage containers. You can repurpose common household containers or purchase specialty storage containers for crafts.

By creating a command center for your scrapbooking supplies, you will know the exact area or place to focus on when organizing your scrapbook supplies.

Keep Like Items Together

When you have a dedicated craft space, you can completely ignore the idea of frequently used items and put them in any old container. But if you have to store your supplies on a shelf or in a drawer in the rest of your house, you have to keep them out of the way. So, instead of placing your most often used items on a shelf that is out of reach, consider repurposing a storage container that is easy to pull down and put away.

If you have many craft items that are used more frequently than others, consider keeping those items in a separate container. For example, if you use a lot of stickers and tags stored in a container on a nearby shelf, you don't want to dig through the entire container to find just one item. Instead, consider keeping your tags in a separate container.

I love this accordion-style file folder to store different stickers, tags, and embellishments. It makes it easy to keep them sorted, and you can hold a lot in one place!

Use Containers

If you have a lot of tools and supplies, consider finding a container that will hold all of those items neatly. This will help you keep your supplies tidy, making it easier to find what you're looking for. As well as keeping your supplies tidy, containers are great for storing your supplies when you are not using them. This will help to keep your space clean and tidy when you're not crafting.

You don't have to spend a fortune on containers for your supplies, either. You can repurpose everyday household items to keep your supplies tidy and organized. For example, you can use a shoe box or reusable bag to store smaller items or a larger container to store more bulky supplies. I love this stackable option!

Install Hooks and Rails

If you are short on space, consider installing hooks and rails wherever you can. For example, if you have limited space on your desk or a small space to work with, consider installing a rail on the wall above your desk that you can use to store items such as scissors and tape. This unit is very versatile and easy on the eyes!

While you may not have room for a desk, you can consider finding a wall where you can install hooks to hang your scissors and other tools. If you have a small craft area, every inch of space is valuable, and you don't want to waste any of it. If you have room for shelving, consider installing shelves at a good height for easy access. You may also want to look at a magnetic option, I like this one.

Consider an On-the-Go Option

The first thing you need to do is decide where you will create your scrapbooking pages. Many people like to start them on their dining table or sofa. This is fine, but you need to ensure that you have everything in your craft area to create page layouts. If you don't have everything you need close by, you might be tempted to go through your entire craft supplies to find what you are looking for. This can get very messy very quickly.

There are a few things that you can do to avoid this problem. The first would be to create a scrapbooking storage area. This can be as simple as creating a table in a spare room or closet with a few shelves. You don't need to make a huge investment to create a scrapbooking storage area, but you need to make sure you have everything you need to store there.

If you weren't able to implement a command center for your craft room organization, you might want to look at an on-the-go storage option. These rolling scrapbook totes can help keep you organized and enable you to create wherever you can!

Focus on Containment

If you tend to scatter your supplies all over the place, you might struggle with keeping them contained. Meaning you always have shelves and drawers, counters, and tabletops overflowing with supplies and tools. This is what you want to avoid.

By implementing some of these organization and storage solutions to your scrapbooking supplies, you can help put a stop to crafting chaos. Consider purchasing a paper storage shelf or a scrapbook paper storage box. Implement ways to keep your tools together and organized for easy access. Small changes can make a big difference.

Conclusion

No matter how much you love your craft supplies, they can get ridiculously messy. A cluttered craft space can feel overwhelming, and finding the supplies you're looking for when you're in a rush can be challenging. Following the tips above, you can keep your craft space clean and tidy. This will help you keep your supplies organized so that you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily and avoid wasting time searching for things you're unaware are buried under other items.

If you need help organizing photos for scrapbooking, you might want to check out this post. You are sure to get your scrapbooking supplies back in order by implementing a few of these scrapbook organization ide

