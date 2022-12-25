Your guide on how to declutter photos

Boot Camp Mom

In the world of decluttering, we are often asked how to declutter photos. I've thought about this process and feel that there are two methods you can use for decluttering photos. Method 1 is switching all your pictures to a digital storage method. This one can be a little time-consuming, and not everyone wants to or can upload their photos to a computer. It can also be costly if you try to outsource. Method 2 will still take time, but once you complete the decluttering process of your photos, you just have to maintain from there. Let's break down each option to find which is perfect for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teadz_0jtcsunh00
How to Declutter PhotosPhoto byBoot Camp Mom

Method 1 - Switch to Digital Storage

Switching your photographs to digital photos is the ultimate decluttering method for old photos! The downside? You have to work on making those photos a digital file or outsource them to a service that will convert them for you. By following the steps outlined below, you can eliminate all of the photo clutter in your house. The goal here is to avoid letting go of sentimental items. by repurposing them and clearing the clutter.

Step 1 - Decide How to Go Digital

Alright, it's decision time. You know that you want to move your pictures to a digital storage solution, but now we need to decide HOW you want to do it. We will cover manually going digital and outsourcing the digitizing.

Manually Going Digital

If you are tech-savvy, you can convert your physical photos to a digital file in a few different ways:

  • Use a Scanner App on Your Phone
  • Use a Scanner
  • Take a Picture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p685U_0jtcsunh00
Scanning photos is a great optionPhoto byUnsplash

Apple Notes, Adobe Scan, and Scanner Pro are all excellent app options that will enable you to use your phone to scan your photos. If you already have a scanner, you can hook it up to your computer and check each photo individually. Or, you can take a picture of the pictures you want to store digitally. This could lead to some distortion, but the memory would be saved.

Whichever method you choose, make sure you know where you are saving them on your computer. Create a new folder so you can easily find them. You will also need to block out some time to get this done. Depending on how many printed photos you have to declutter, this could be quite the undertaking, so be prepared for that!

How to Organize Your Digital Files

After converting your pictures to a digital file, you will want to move them off your computer. You don't want all of the photos to slow down your computer. I move mine over to an external hard drive. I also use the hard drive to back up my pictures and videos off of my cell phone. Plus, you will be amazed at how much storage the external hard drives have.

Outsourcing the Digitizing

If you don't have the time to go through your pictures and scan them individually, outsourcing options exist. Check out ScanMyPhotos.Com. They have a few options depending on your needs. They offer pricing per photo or a bulk purchase where they send you a box, and you fill it with photos for them to scan for you. If you have the funds and don't want to do the manual method above, outsourcing those digital photos might be your best choice!

Step 2 - Sort Your Photographs

Now that you know how you want to get your physical photos transferred to a digital option, it's time to go through your physical pictures. Follow these decluttering steps to figure out which photos you want to digitize:

  • Gather all of your photos
  • Sort by event (if possible)
  • Sort by type (school photos, family photos, vacation, etc.)
  • Go through each pile and choose your keepers.
  • Start digitizing your photos

Step 3 - Clean Up

Since digitizing could take some time, you can put your keep photos in a pile to be uploaded or shipped off for digitization. For the other photos, the ones you deemed not to keep a digital copy of, you will need to get those out of your house. You can either throw them away, check with a family member, or shred them (although unnecessary).

The goal of decluttering is to eliminate excess clutter. So before you start digitizing photos, remove the ones you don't want to keep. And - after you digitize - get rid of those originals.

Method 2 - Declutter and Organize

If you prefer to keep photo albums and hold on to the physical copy of your pictures, you will still need to declutter them before you can organize them. I guarantee not EVERY photo you have needs to be saved. Let's find those keepers by going through all of the pictures.

Step 1 - Gather All of Your Photos

Depending on your home's layout or condition, this could be a time-consuming project. The goal is to ensure you get ALL of the physical photos you have in your house. Think about in the office, in the bedroom, in photo albums, in photo envelopes, in the attic, and even under the bed. Wherever you have stuck pictures, find them so we can get them all decluttered and organized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kuEY8_0jtcsunh00
Gather all your photosPhoto byCanva

Step 2 - Sort By Year or Event or Person

Once it's time to sort your photos, I recommend having a plan before you start making your piles. Many items we declutter are straightforward with what pile to put them in, like to sell or to trash. The pictures are a bit different. You do not want to go down a rabbit hole with this process to the point that you are remembering the events of every picture you have. It is OK to get all the feels, but it is more important to get the work done.

You also want to declutter as you sort. For instance, if you have three incredibly similar photographs, you can probably just keep one. Sorting them based on the year, the event, or the person will help you catch any duplicate photos you might have.

How to Store Photos

Take a minute to decide how you want to store or display your photos in your home. What is YOUR GOAL? How do you want to access your photos? Do you need to access them, or will they be put in storage containers? All these questions help you determine how to sort the photos when you begin.

If you will be storing it in your closet or somewhere temperature controlled, you can look at photo boxes for storage. If they go to the attic or basement, I would box them in an organized manner and then place them in a plastic storage container. Lastly, if you are updating photo albums, you can make them blend more into your decor by wrapping the spines and displaying them on a bookshelf. There are so many pattern options, but here are some that I like.

Step 3: Organize Photos and Clean Up

When it comes to how to organize photos, utilize the storage solutions you've chosen. Don't cut corners here! You've done the hard work of sorting and decluttering, so don't allow yourself to quit when it comes to putting them away. If you leave some undone, likely, you won't come back to finish the job.

After you have them all put up and displayed or stored how you want them to be, you can clean up all the trash. If you decide that you want to change the storage solution you have picked, make a note of it - but don't just leave the current storage out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dj4U_0jtcsunh00
Photo albums are fine - as long as you have roomPhoto byCanva

Final Thoughts

Which path will you choose? Method 1, where you work to scan and organize your physical photos to a digital product on your own or hire a service? Or, what about Method 2, where you keep the majority of your physical prints but still display them and store them in your home? Whichever method works for you, don't stop halfway through! Pictures are one of those great things you can declutter and not have to touch again for quite some time!

If you need a checklist to declutter your home or want to be walked through how to start decluttering your home today, I have some great resources for you! Thank you so much for reading; let me know if you have any questions on how to declutter photos!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# declutter# decluttering# home declutter# home decluttering# declutter photos

Comments / 0

Published by

Boot Camp Mom is your one-stop blog for all things decluttering, organizing and parenting! By using boot camps, short and intense courses of training, we break the big jobs down into more manageable and efficient projects.

Ozark, MO
33 followers

More from Boot Camp Mom

SAHM Workload Balance

Are you struggling to keep up with the very demanding day-to-day work that being a SAHM requires? If you've taken steps to get your home organized, changed up your morning routine to give you the best possible start to your day, and there are still items you can't get to - I have a plan for you! Follow these four phases to help find the workload balance you've missed as a SAHM.

Read full story

4 steps to conquer the day as a SAHM

Stay-at-Home Moms - I have a question: Do you wake up each morning with tons of energy that carries you through the day? Are you the parent that wakes up with ease because her children are calm, cool, and collected in the morning? No? Yeah, me neither. I genuinely don't think that's possible in our current season of life. I do; however, believe there are steps you can take to enable you to Conquer the Day.

Read full story

Closet organizing tips for beginners

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

How to organize and store old photos

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Scrapbook organization ideas

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Read full story

Declutter your home checklist - 180+ Items

Do you ever wish you had a list of things to declutter in your home? Or, that there was a checklist for decluttering that you could follow? Well, you are in the right place! Boot Camp Mom has the printable declutter checklist you've been searching for!

Read full story

How to start organizing a messy house

So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!

Read full story

How to get rid of sentimental clutter

One of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to deciOne of the biggest struggles I see is people who do not know how to get rid of items they deem to be sentimental. Those family heirlooms, old cookbooks, or even that thimble collection you got from your great-grandma. It can be tough to decide what to keep and what to toss - but never fear - we can go through them together.

Read full story

Decluttering the garage - what you need to know

Decluttering your garage - what you need to knowPhoto byBoot Camp Mom. The garage. Everyone's ultimate catch-all room. Even the thought of decluttering the garage can intimidate and deter the most organized people. You may think it's best to save the garage clutter to end your decluttering journey; however, you'd be wrong.

Read full story

How to declutter paper and stop it from coming back

No matter how "green" we try to be, there always seems to be an excess of paper clutter in our lives. Like, hello, it's 2022, and all this information should be available online. Oh wait, is it already available online? The answer more than likely is yes! If you need to know how to declutter paper, this article will give you all the steps, but be prepared for a little tough love as well...

Read full story

How to declutter craft supplies - for real this time

I want to start by making it known that I am NOT A CRAFTER. I do not claim to be crafty, and it's actually pretty comical when I try (for real - my parents have a Christmas ornament to prove it. It's always front and center on the tree). However, I am good at decluttering and organizing, no matter the items. I've always wondered if my lack of interest in crafting has something to do with the number of THINGS that you need to craft.

Read full story

Decluttering the bathroom

The bathroom is easily one of the most used rooms in anyone's house. The bathroom is regularly used and can quickly get cluttered, whether it's the morning routine, afternoon freshen-up, or evening clean-up. Having so much traffic through the room can often lead to a cluttered bathroom, but it doesn't have to! Follow these tips for decluttering the bathroom and add a little clutter-free sanctuary to your home!

Read full story

Parenting with a focus on language

Language matters. From the start of communication, how we speak has always mattered. Language seems to be the first to go in today's technological world. Suddenly, everyone is talking in some new code, shortening actual language to coincide with the texting and messaging that has overtaken our world. A little dramatic?? Maybe. But it's not untrue... Let's see how parenting with a focus on language works and why it matters so much!

Read full story
1 comments

Decluttering toys before Christmas

You guys - if you have not yet decluttered your children's toys before Christmas - you NEED TO! The kids are likely starting their holiday break by now; mine are, so you need to get them on board to purge toys. If your kids are super sensitive about their toys, don't worry; we also have a plan for that!

Read full story

A simple guide for how to declutter too many clothes

Let's talk about clothes. I know we all need them because it is frowned upon to walk around naked, but how much is too much clothes? Seasons change, waistlines shift, and items get thrown into the black abyss of the back of our dressers or closets. Why? Because no one wants to take the time to go through and get rid of the unnecessary clothing items you've accumulated. That ends today.

Read full story

Finding the motivation to declutter...

I get it. Decluttering is not the #1 item on your to-do list. Not everyone knows where to start when their house is a mess and they need to clear the clutter of their home and life. I don't know WHY you don't have the motivation to get rid of stuff, but I understand that there are people who don't.

Read full story
1 comments

What is decluttering?

Picture this: Your with your SAHM friends, and ALL they have been talking about is decluttering. How much they've accomplished. Tools they used during the process. And while you sit there feeding the baby, you think, "wow...these ladies got a lot more done than I have..."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy