Foster City, CA

Save For Retirement

Boolsis

Without financial knowledge growing up, I must admit it was difficult at first to really think about retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lg3ZG_0bsuewv600

What Changed?

Eventually, I realized that if I didn’t want to work myself to death I would have to start thinking about my finances and where I’m eventually headed. Sadly, this realization came later than I’d hope when I was already in my 30s. Still, I won’t admit defeat and will work even harder to make sure I can retire. Early if I can.

To get there, I knew that I needed to put money away. How much, for how long, and how often were questions I immediately had. Of course, I did what anyone would do in this situation and went to Google! “How to retire” was the first thing I looked up, if my memory serves me right. That led me down a deep, deep rabbit hole of retirement strategies, personal finances goals, and so much more.

Calculate Retirement Goal

The first thing I had to do was figure out how much money I’d need in retirement so I could live life comfortably. Wealthy would be nice (right?), but priority was being comfortable in retirement. I knew that I would have less needs and lower expenses, so I took my current expenses and subtracted my current debt, which included both credit cards and student loans.

Then, I took a closer look at my expenses and thought about what I wouldn’t need later in life. That gave me a rough estimate of $40,000. And that was still being pretty generous with the occasional trips or outings. Realistically, I think anyone could make due with $20,000 or $30,000 during retirement and still live comfortably.

So, now that I had a rough estimate of my yearly expenses in retirement, I still needed to know how much I’d need in order to get there. That eventually led me down the path to discover what’s called the FIRE movement. Now, I won’t go deep into this movement or what it really means. That would have to be an article all by itself and I don’t consider myself an expert seeing as how I’m not really following it. At least, not fully.

That said, I did find their calculation of your FI number really useful. Your FI number is an estimate of how much money you’d need to retire. It takes your estimated yearly expense in retirement and multiplies it by 25 to give you your total retirement amount. For me, at $40,000 per year, I would need $1,000,000 to retire comfortably. With that amount, I’d invest it into an S&P 500 mutual fund or ETF. With an estimated 7-8% yearly return, I’d be able to take 4% for yearly expenses. So, now that I had an estimated yearly expense and my FI number, the journey starts. I had to take my first step!

Track Spending

To get to my goal, I had to be better at tracking where my money was going. I won’t go into full details here on how I would recommend doing so. Mostly because I already did that in one of my other articles about tracking your expenses. But long story short, I tried out different methods until eventually settling on building out my own spreadsheets and tracking my expenses manually.

This gave me A LOT of flexibility to track and analyze my spending so that I knew where I had to make improvements. My first learning was...I wasn’t making enough money. Sad, I know. Yet, still very solvable.

Increase Income

My career is in the video games industry. I’ll save my life story for another day in another article, but again, TL;DR I’ve always wanted to create video games for a living.

My first job in the industry was working as a game tester for Sony Computer Entertainment America in Foster City, CA where I was making ~8.25 per hour. It was a contract role, which meant no benefits, but I had a full 40 hour week plus overtime. At 23 years of age, it was fantastic! I was playing games for a living while earning a decent salary.

When I finally realized I needed to buckle down, I was about to be 30 years of age. My career had seen lots of expansion and I was now earning $25 per hour working as a Producer at another game company. This was when I realized I needed to earn a lot more if I wanted to start saving more money. I’ve always been really curious and sort of a bothersome coworker who would ask about everything and attempt to create pretty much anything during my personal time. This worked well for me because it fed into my appetite for programming, process, and product.

Eventually, I worked my way towards earning six figures. From there, things only got better. I was now much more efficient at tracking my expenses, fixing any spending issues I had, and was able to put away more and more money into my employer sponsored 401(k) as well as into my own savings. So, why this semi-boring story of my career growth? Because in order for you to save money, you need to earn more money. If you’re having trouble saving money for retirement to meet your FI number, then work on growing your career to a point where you have enough for expenses AND your future.

Pay Down Debt

Another BIG killer to my retirement plan, as I mentioned above, was my debt. As a poor college student with even poorer financial decisions, I accrued a large amount of credit card debt as well as extra and very unnecessary student loan debt. Once I started earning more money, I was able to pay down more of my debt.

Yet, the realization that I could aggressively pay down my debt didn’t click until about a few years ago (it’s currently 2021). What had started off as “ugh, I’ll never pay down my debt” became “okay, I think I can be debt free in five years” and is now “wow, I’ll be debt free in 17 months!”

No, seriously. Given my current trajectory, I think I’ll be able to pay off my debt as well as my wife’s debt in 17 months from today! That is a fantastic feeling and one that I want you all to feel if you’re currently in debt. I can’t wait for that particular day that I actually make the last payment. So, if you’re drowning in debt, then work on it. Find what works for you. Do what works for you and work on retiring with a nice little nest egg. If you’re not sure where to start, I recommend another of my articles where I talk about my journey through the various debt payment methods I’ve tried.

Invest Extra Income

So, you’ve now calculated your FI number, you’re earning more money, and you’re paying down your debt. Win, win, win. Right? What happens now? It’s time for you to put all that money that you’re saving for retirement to work for you. How do you do that? By investing. No, I do not mean let’s toss that into Bitcoin. No, I don’t mean drop everything into that one stock that your coworker has a “hot tip” about.

Whilst I’m not a financial expert or advisor, I’ve found what works for me. And that is investing in a mutual fund that tracks the S&P 500. This has been the best avenue of long term growth for me. I continually put money into this account every month and reinvest the dividends as well as capital gains. Looking at the past historical performances for this particular fund, they’ve had an average return of 12%. Of course, more conservatively, I’d estimate this fund to do an average of 8-9% going forward. This was definitely a safe bet for me. This is a large part of my personal retirement plan.

Never one to put all my eggs into one basket, I also invest in my employer’s 401(k). Since I’m still paying down debt and such, I don’t max out my 401(k). In 17 months I will, though! For now, I’m investing enough to meet my employer’s 6% match, which has worked really well for me in the past.

On top of this, I also have extra income that I can put into more experimental investments, such as various stocks that have more potential to explode in the next 5-10 years. I’m not going to go into this because, again, I’m no financial advisor or stock expert. I just do stuff and it works for me. So, I’m talking about it in hopes that it inspires you to do your own research and find what works for you! The best path forward is your path, but only you can take that first step. I’ve started on my journey and hope to see you at the end!

Let me know if you have any advice or feel like any of mine are worthless. I love getting feedback!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about things that interest me in hopes that it also interests you.

Redwood City, CA
52 followers

More from Boolsis

Track Your Expenses

No, seriously. You should be tracking where every single cent is going. I didn’t grow up with money. My parents emigrated from Southeast Asia to America as teenagers to different parts of California and eventually met in Fresno where they married. Growing up, we struggled. My father had to work two jobs while attending college in order to provide for us. We lived off big blocks of cheese and Kix cereal where the occasional McDonald’s visit was a miracle. Yet, I never felt the struggle. I never felt the pinch. For that, I’m super grateful to my parents. But, what that did was leave me without a strong understanding of money.

Read full story

Growth Marketing with CXL - Week 8: My Approach to Research and Testing In The Past

Research and testing is a vital part of any conversion cycle, as discussed by Peep Laja, founder of CXL. In this week’s article, I wanted to take a moment to relate it to my professional experiences since my company’s website, and my products to some extent, are still pretty new so I haven’t reached a point where I would like to start testing. Of course, I’m hoping that will change in the next couple of months! So, if you’d like to follow along, please check out 8ight5ive Games’ website and sign up to be a part of our mailing list!

Read full story
Palo Alto, CA

The Bay Area: My Favorite Omakase

Omakase from Amami San SushiBorrowed from Restaurant's Yelp. If you’re a follower or you’ve simply read a few of my articles, you’ll notice that a common theme of mine is the lack of food variety while growing up. I was never fond of fish as a child because of bones. When I grew up, I never ate sushi because, well, it was expensive and we didn’t grow up with a lot of money, as I’ve said before, so eating raw, fancy fish was pretty much out of the question.

Read full story

Save Over $30,000 With Multiple Methods

Saving isn’t just about getting rich enough to retire early. Sometimes, it’s just ensuring you have a lifeline when you need it. Photo by Visual Stories || Micheile on UnsplashVisual Stories || Micheile.

Read full story

Give Yourself $1,300 This Year

You’ve done it. I’ve done it. We’ve all done it. A quick Google search will result in various articles urging you to save money, create a budget, and have a backup plan. However, I think it’s pretty safe to say saving money is relatively difficult. And for good reason.

Read full story
1 comments
Burlingame, CA

The Bay Area: My Favorite Butter Chicken

Rasoi's Butter ChickenBorrowed from Restaurant's Yelp page. Growing up in Fresno, CA with a very big extended family meant I was mostly eating home-cooked meals or y’know...extended home-cooked meals. This meant, my exposure to Indian food during my early years was very, very limited. In fact, I can’t remember a single time I actually ate Indian food when I was still living in Fresno. It wasn’t until I grew up and came to the Bay Area for college that I started venturing out.

Read full story
2 comments
Daly City, CA

The Bay Area: My Favorite Japanese Curry

My favorite Japanese curry was a discovery during my college years. While living in Daly City, CA and attending the Art Institute of California in downtown San Francisco, I would occasionally spend my weekends hanging out with my roommate in the Westlake Shopping Center off of John Daly Boulevard.

Read full story

Growth Marketing with CXL - Week 5: Channel Optimization

Sophia Eng gives a deep dive into tracking key performance indicators and utilizing particular channel-specific strategies. This was another really interesting topic for me as I went through Sophia Eng’s lessons on identifying and amplifying growth channels. Eng is a Digital Marketing Strategist at InVision App where she designs and delivers global content strategies, tactics, and channel distribution plans for billion-dollar brands, startups, small/midsized, and large enterprise businesses across various B2C and B2B spaces.

Read full story

Growth Marketing with CXL - Week 6: Utilizing Sophia Eng’s Strategies for Growth Marketing

Relating my own discoveries and implementations to Sophia Eng’s strategies from her lesson in CXL Institute. Last week, I went over various channels that Sophia Eng, a Digital Marketing Strategist at InVision App, suggested as good starting points for digital marketers. For this particular article, I’m hoping to discuss her strategies further as it relates to how I’ve utilized it or, for any strategies that I’ve yet to implement, how I plan to do so.

Read full story

Growth Marketing with CXL - Week 7: Reflecting on the Growth Marketing Minidegree

With only six more weeks to go, I wanted to take the time to reflect on what I’ve learned thus far with CLX in their Growth Marketing minidegree. It has been roughly six weeks since I started the minidegree program with CXL Institute focusing on growth marketing. For anyone who is unaware, CXL is an online organization that makes knowledge accessible for anyone willing to put in the effort to learn.

Read full story

Growth Marketing with CXL - Week 4

Continuing my lesson with Paul Boag as he explains the importance of user-centric marketing. Thanks again for joining me this week as I continued my lesson with Paul Boag. If you didn’t get a chance to read through my first article with his lesson, please feel free to do so here. If you’re new here, this article is week 4 of a series of 12 where I’ll be documenting my journey across CXL Institute’s Growth Marketing Specialist minidegree. You can check out the other articles I’ve written on my profile.

Read full story

The Bay Area: My Favorite Egg Rolls

I've been in the San Francisco Bay Area for about 16 years now. In that time, I've never truly found egg rolls that hit the spot. Egg rolls that reminded me of home. That has finally changed!

Read full story
Fresno, CA

3 Methods For Paying Down Debt

Learning about and following these methods helped my net worth hit new highs. When I was still living in Fresno and attending Fresno City College, I was pretty consistent with credit card payments and rarely spent money. I didn’t check my credit or even fully understand what credit meant at the time, yet I guess I had really good credit. I continually received credit limit increases and never had an overdraft despite rarely having more than a few hundred dollars at any given time, most of which came from my job where I fixed ATMs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy