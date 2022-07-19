How to build a strong influencer marketing strategy?

Whether you’re running a well known brand or smoothly preparing your launch, you must keep one thing in mind: influencer marketing. No matter how many marketing channels you have, working with influencers is a crucial step if you want to boost your visibility and growth. Thus that means working with famous people we see on social media? Not exactly. Getting started in influencer marketing requires some planning: finding the influencers that better-suit your business, analyzing their added-value for your brand, contacting them, setting the terms, following-up the results and most important building strong relationships with your brand-ambassadors. Do you have to hire a pro? Not if you use an influencer marketing platform ! And Favikon is there to show you that you don’t need to be a pro to work with influencers. Just follow this short guide.

Find the best creators for your brand

Working with influencers is the most authentic way to promote your brand while keeping in mind the target audience. You don’t need to spend fortunes on influencer marketing, there are creators for all audiences and budgets, you just need to find your gem. So stop finding excuses and let’s get started!

How to find a creator?

Choosing the right creator for your brand is not just a matter of budget, you have to keep a few things in mind while searching for influencers, especially when it comes to evaluating the compatibility between your target and the creator’s audience. To make it simple, let’s have a look at two searching options.

As you probably know, Instagram has a quite good explore section where you can find a bunch of influencers. You can do research based on key hashtags using the search bar. However, it doesn't include any filters, which means that you have to check manually if each profile corresponds to what you are looking for (in terms of age, gender, spoken language and so on…).

The second option is using Favikon. It allows you to do research based on keywords that will automatically direct you to the relevant profiles. If you have a cosmetics brand, for example, you can type words such as “makeup”, “beauty” or “skin care” and it will show a list of profiles related to your field. It is quite intuitive, but you can find detailed tutorials on YouTube explaining all the steps of this searching process.

Among this list, you can sort the profiles using filters on the influencers characteristics, their audience and even their performance on social networks. That’s right, Favikon gives you a detailed audit of each influencer, which makes it much easier for you to choose the best ones. If you want to see how it works, have a look at Charli d’Amelio Favikon audit.

How to rate a creator?

We are easily seduced by the number of followers, but there are much more metrics we should take into account when analyzing an influencer’s performance. Here is a short list of the main ones:

🚀Account growth: it indicates whether the influencer is on an upward trend or not.

🤝Engagement rate: this is the percentage of the audience who actually reacts to the influencer’s posts and stories. It reflects the quality of the content and the true capacity of the creator to interest his audience.

🛍Saturation rate: this is the ratio of sponsored vs organic content. If the percentage is high, it means that the influencer’s audience is already saturated, which means that a collab is less likely to achieve the expected visibility.

👥Audience quality: you should always check if the influencer you are interested in doesn’t have a fraudulent audience (fake followers, bots,…).

When analyzing all these metrics, you should get an overall idea of an influencer’s true value. Of course doing it manually can be very time consuming, but Favikon does it automatically for you. In a blink of an eye, you’ll have all the metrics you need.

Set up your influencer campaign

Now that you know how to select the right content creators, let’s see how you set up your campaign. First things first: getting in touch with the selected influencers.

How to contact a creator?

There is no single rule when it comes to contacting influencers, it all depends on several factors: type of influencer, niche and most importantly audience’s size. To make it easier: mega and macro influencers use to prefer email contact, while micro and nano influencers usually don’t mind being contacted via Instagram directly.

The first thing to bear in mind is that influencers are also and above all human beings, so you have to be careful with your approach. Follow the influencer before sending the message, be clear on the collab proposal, show genuine interest in the creator’s work and most importantly, make sure that the influence matches your brand identity (if you have a vegan clothing brand, avoid partnerships with influencers who promote fast fashion).

If you've ever tried to contact influencers, you know it's not always an easy task. Switching between your social media and your email inbox, being ghosted most of the time… Luckily, Favikon may have the solution: a messaging feature entirely designed for creator contacting. The messaging system is linked to your Instagram account and all messages sent from the tool will arrive in the influencers DMs. You can create a list of creators and contact them simultaneously, while keeping personalization in the message sent. And you can even take inspiration from our templates to create messages adapted to your offer.

How to manage your ambassadors?

Organization is the key for a successful campaign. Otherwise you risk making a very bad marketing campaign. You should constantly evaluate the progress of your campaigns while keeping in mind your initial objectives! This involves monitoring the work of your ambassadors and analyzing the main KPIs.

4 tips on how to run a successful influencer campaign

💡Set your goals: you must define your budget, target and expected results (in terms of KPIs). Once you have clearly defined your objectives, you must keep them in mind all along the campaign. With the Favikon campaign feature, you can find all your KPIs summarized in one reliable Campaign Score and follow-up your results in real time.

🎯Define clear guidelines with your creators: number of posts, frequency, remuneration, type of content to be created (posts, reels, stories…)… There are a few points you need to agree on with your influencers early on. And depending on the situation, you should consider making a real contract.

🔍Follow-up the content created for your campaign: you must check the deadlines, analyze the performance of each post and most importantly: like, comment and share every post that mentions your brand! And you don’t want to miss any post, Favikon Watcher feature is there for you. It allows you to follow and save every post (and story) posted by all the influencers on your list. Amazing, isn’t it?

👤Build a strong relationship with your ambassadors: long-term partnerships are the best, they promote great visibility to your brand and the ambassador becomes a strong client. And don’t forget, the micro influencer you are working with today might be a star in a few months, who knows!

To put it in a nutshell, influencer marketing is much more than contacting a few cretors. It requires a good searching and analyzing methode, a deep understanding of your target and goals and managing skills to run the campaign. Fortunately, Favikon includes all the tools to find, evaluate, contact and follow-up your influencers, in addition to its CRM functionalities which gives a full analysis of your campaigns performance.