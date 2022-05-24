How to Increase your Brand Awareness for your Small Business

Often small businesses are tight on budget and launching paid promotions regularly is not a sustainable option for them. Instead, it’s great for them to choose proven strategies that cost them the least and come with a lot of benefits.

Today, we are to going discuss proven strategies for improving brand awareness for small businesses.

Let’s get started.

Leverage Your Current Clients

Your current clients are the first-hand salespersons that you have. I think this is the most lucrative way to improve brand awareness that would cost you 0$.

It’s easier to generate leads through the current clients than to hire new talent from scratch. Often new members of the sales team do not have an in-depth understanding of your business. Therefore it’s great to leverage the power of current clients.

Here’s what you can do to leverage your current clients to increase brand awareness for your small business.

Get personalized

You might provide the best product/service in town, but it’s not always easy to acquire new clients. And it takes a lot of work to build brand awareness among the target audience. A great way to leverage the potential of current clients is to get personalized with them.

Go beyond the business relationships, pay attention to their habits, and help them achieve results through a friendly approach. As a result, they will speak highly of you, thus becoming salespersons for your small business.

Care for them

If you make your clients happy, they will speak highly of you among their friends and family. Make them happy, build great relationships, do something outside the buyers’ journey, and rinse & repeat!!

Launch a customer loyalty program.

It builds and strengthens long-run relationships with your audience.

Be proactive at work and provide the best customer service. Be a reliable person to go to whenever your customer needs a quick requirement to fill in.

Be available every time they need. Offer self-service support resources like knowledge basis and chatbots to serve your client in the best possible way.

Having an omnichannel communication system removes the barriers you might have!

Care for them genuinely and you will start to notice massive shifts in their behavior over time. The folks are competitive salespeople and you can save a lot of money on hiring new talent.

And once it happens, there's truly no going back…

Result? More leads in the sales funnel!!!

Tip No. 2: Referrals

The major reason why referrals work is the power of word of mouth. According to the studies, 92% of consumers trust their friends and family over traditional media.

Ask your clients if they have friends and family who would be interested in availing of your service/product.

This old-fashioned referral method is powerful and works wonders. You can take the following steps to build great brand awareness through referrals.

Encourage your current clients to reshare your business updates on their social media profiles

Set up a referral system that will help your client to get something in return once they refer your service/product to someone. For example, Dropbox (though not a small business) has a great referral program that gives the users extra space for referring it to others.

Get active in your local community

Spread the word among your family and friends

Gather testimonials from current clients and promote them

Provide a forum for your clients to share information

Provide shareable information on your website

Tip No. 3: Create Content both for Social Media & the Website

Today we live in a world where content is everywhere in the form of video, audio, animations, graphics, and blog post everywhere. Content is the only medium that will help your audience to explore your brand.

Create a content calendar

The first thing is to plan your content ahead of time. A content calendar will help you create content consistently. Have a detailed content calendar that covers every single platform including website, blog, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, youtube, Snapchat, Linkedin, etc.

Content Calendar Estée Janssens / unsplash

Repurpose the content so that it right fits each platform

Each platform requires you to create content in a different format. You can not create a single piece of content and expect to publish it on every single platform out there. It doesn't work.

You have to take time to repurpose it so the content right fits each platform. Get a little creative in doing so, because it is how your audience is going to differentiate your brand from your competitors.

Make sure content is engaging

The first thing to create engaging content is understanding customer psychology. It will allow you to understand what your customer what to see, read, and consume. Create value-driven content consistently to showcase your brand personality.

Content should address the pain points of your target audience and should engage them at an emotional level. If you incorporate these aspects your content will win.

Influencer Marketing

A smart way for small businesses to improve their brand awareness is to choose influencer marketing . Influencers are storytellers who engage their followers with creative content. They have a loyal following who trust their voice.

Influencer marketing is lucrative, and data backs this up. 61% of the customers make their buying decisions after they are influenced by digital influencers. So how should small businesses choose influencers?

Choose influencers that are in alignment with your brand

Select influencers who would genuinely use and love your product, and who are in total alignment with your brand. If you choose influencers who do not feel like using your brand, they will be reluctant to promote your brand. As a result, it will waste your time and money.

Evaluate the target audience

Before you could partner up with an influencer, make sure you analyze and evaluate the target audience. For example, if you sell kidswear and you partner with an influencer with a huge following of adults, you will end up losing money. Rather, you should target an audience who would buy your product.

In this case, a great target audience is mums. They would be interested in the actual product. Buying decisions of the kids are made by moms, but not adults.

Adopt a creative approach

Never ask the influencers to do something forcefully. Let them lead the deal, and use a creative approach. This way they will feel what they do resonates with them. Prepare a proposal using a template , and agree on certain rules and terms as you partner with them, it will save a lot of hassle at a later stage.

Avoid hard selling

Hard selling does not work. Monitor the whole campaign closely as you partner with the influencer. This will help you promote your product so naturally that your target audience won’t even feel like they are being targeted. If you try hard selling it will turn off your target audience, and remember nobody ever loves to be sold.

Alternatively, if you choose soft-selling it will build trust, and nurture the audience to build a long-run relationship.

Plan it well

The quickest way to do influencer marketing is just to pay off the influencer to promote the product right away. There are a lot of drawbacks to that. Firstly you will not be able to dig deeper into the numbers and you will fail to track proper results. Numbers never lie, and if you want a successful influencer strategy track the numbers.

Design URL, and use landing page builder to design and track the result. This will help you in decision-making at a later stage too.

Build a Strong Social Media Presence

Build social media presence and optimize it well to increase brand awareness for your small business. I won’t recommend choosing inorganic ways to promote your small business. This is because you might have a tight budget to invest in ads. Therefore, it’s great to improve your social media presence by creating content consistently and managing it well.

Consistency is the key

Your social media success depends upon how consistent you are in creating content. Please note that we are not just talking about automating the content creation process using a third-party tool. Rather, we encourage you to give your brand a personality.

Interact with the audience, make them feel heard about, and have a chance to win their trust.

Interact with your audience

Everything you do on social media has to be interlinked and support one another. Interact with your audience often, respond to their questions, reply to the comments they leave, and pay attention to any concerns they might have.

Encourage user-generated content

Leveraging user-generated content goes long way. Your target audience might trust the words of a person who has already used your brand more than your own brand. Ask your clients to give you some testimonials, and share them on your business pages. It improves brand awareness and brand personality.

Choose various elements of visual content

Your audience will get bored if you keep sharing only great images with captions. To make your social media more interactive choose various elements of visual content including infographics, animations, videos, polls, graphics, etc. Try out different designs, shapes, textures, forms, and colors that are aligned with your brand personality.

Establishing a great brand awareness during the early stages of your business among the target audience is crucial particularly if you have a small business. And, it takes a lot of hard work, effort, and proven strategy to increase brand awareness.

Follow these tips mentioned above to build great brand awareness for your small business and combine them to have better results and a winning brand.